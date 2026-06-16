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June 16, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Assessing Airbnb's Performance Against Competitors In Hotels, Restaurants &amp; Leisure Industry

Airbnb Background

Through a meticulous analysis of Airbnb, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Airbnb can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

  • Airbnb has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

  • This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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