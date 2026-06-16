Apple Background

When closely examining Apple, the following trends emerge:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.8 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB ratio suggests a premium valuation based on book value. The low PS ratio implies a discount relative to sales. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers, reflecting efficient operations and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.