Qifu Technology Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2uct2cab/

Summary

360 Finance reported a decline in loan facilitation and origination volume by 7.5% to RMB65 billion and a non-GAAP net income decrease of 11.6% to approximately RMB950 million in Q1.

The company focused on optimizing its user and asset mix, improving risk indicators and operational efficiency amid a challenging consumer credit market in China.

Future guidance indicates a cautious approach due to ongoing regulatory and market uncertainties, with non-GAAP net income for Q2 expected between RMB900 million and RMB980 million.

Operational highlights include a significant improvement in risk metrics, with C2M2 ratio decreasing by 17% sequentially and customer acquisition costs reduced by 17%.

Management emphasized strategic initiatives including enhancing AI-driven tech solutions, expanding overseas operations, and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy.

Full Transcript

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to The QFIN first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session. If you wish to ask a question, you will need to press the star key followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Please also note today's event is being recorded at this time. I'd like to turn the conference over to Karen G, senior Director of Capital Markets.

Please go ahead, Karen. Thank you, Darcy. Hello everyone and welcome to QFIN first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Wu Haishen, our CEO, Alex Xu, our CFO and Zhen Yan, our CRO. Now I will quickly cover the Safe Harbor Statement. Today's discussions may contain forward looking statements, particularly statements about our business and financial results that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward looking statements.

Please refer to the Safe harbor statement in our earnings release which also contains a reconciliation of the non GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Now I will turn the call over to Wu Haishen. Please go ahead.

Wu Haishen (Chief Executive Officer)

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Since April 2025, China's consumer credit industry has undergone profound structural adjustments under regulatory guidance. Entering Q1 this year, demand for consumer credit remained soft and asset quality faced broad based pressure. Household short term consumer loan balances declined for the fifth consecutive quarter decreasing by approximately RMB470 billion or 5% sequentially. In this challenging industry environment, we have upheld compliance, prudence and high quality as the core principles of our operations.

Rather than pursuing scale, we proactively optimized our user and asset mix to strengthen overall health and long term resilience of our business. Building on the proactive measures we implemented in the second half of last year to enhance risk management and business operations, we delivered a resilient performance in Q1 with notable improvements in risk indicators and operation efficiency. As of the end of Q1, our AI powered credit decision engine and asset distribution platform served 167 financial institutions delivering intelligent digital credit services to over 64 million credit line users on a cumulative basis.

In Q1, we maintained rigorous risk standards against the backdrop of a softening retail credit market. As a result, total loan facilitation and origination and origination volume on our platform declined by approximately 7.5% sequentially to RMB65 billion non GAAP net income declined by 11.6% sequentially to approximately RMB950 million, while non GAAP EPS ADS on a fully diluted basis decreased by 6.4% to RMB 7.70 excluding one off items take rate improved sequentially.

In the second half of 2025, we continuously tightened risk policies and this forward looking strategy began to translate into tangible results. In Q1. During the quarter, we further iterated and optimized our underlying risk capabilities across the entire credit life cycle. As a result, our FPD7, a leading risk indicator for new loans, declined by approximately 20% in Q1 compared with Q4 last year. As legacy loans continue to run off portfolio level, risk metrics also improved month over month.

By March, C2M2 ratio, the risk indicator that measures the outstanding delinquency rate after 30 days of collection, returned to levels seen in July and August 2025. For the quarter as a whole, C2M2 ratio decreased by roughly 17% sequentially to 0.8%, largely achieving our risk optimization targets. Specifically, these improvements were driven by the following in the pre loan and in loan stages, we further strengthened our ability to identify high quality customers while proactively screening out higher risk segments.

In the pre loan stage, we upgraded the income and drawdown prediction models in our Application scorecard or A scorecard to more accurately assess user income and borrowing intent, which enabled us to serve more high quality users. In the in loan stage, we further refined our Behavior scorecard or B Scorecard, enabling targeted strategies such as credit line adjustments, rate reductions, and flexible repayment options for high quality borrowers. We also continuously updated our risk models to capture potential risk exposures.

For example, when previously low risk borrowers experience income fluctuations or take on multiple loans, our system could quickly detect these changes and proactively mitigate risk by reducing credit lines or raising approval thresholds. As a result of These efforts, average FPD 7 for loans issued between January and March declined by approximately 5% compared to that in December last year, which provides a solid safety cushion against potential market volatility.

In the post loan stage, we continue to optimize our collection strategies during the quarter. Since January, our Day one delinquency rate has shown an overall downward Trend, with the Q1 rate decreasing by roughly 7% sequentially easing pressure on our collection front. Against this backdrop, we scaled back less cost effective collection efforts and improved the efficiency of our resource allocation. At the same time, we upgraded the capabilities of our Collection scorecard or C Scorecard by incorporating new features that reflect recent market conditions and shifts in user behavior.

This enable us to differentiate users more accurately by risk level and repayment willingness and to match each segment with the most appropriate collection approach. Through these efforts we were able to manage risk while optimizing costs effectively enhancing our collection efficiency. Together, these measures contributed to a steady month over month improvement in our 30 day collection rate during the quarter with a quarterly average of 85.8% up 1.8 percentage points.

Sequentially on the customer acquisition front, we maintained a disciplined approach, continuously optimizing acquisition channels and improving efficiency. In Q1, our overall acquisition costs fell by approximately 17% sequentially with unit acquisition costs remaining largely stable compared to Q4. In parallel, we strategically increased marketing spending on high quality users to further refine our user mix and build a pipeline of high quality assets.

In Q1, spending on this segment increased by approximately 40% sequentially. High quality users tend to carry much lower risk than regular segments with higher utilization, steadier long term demand and more repeat borrowing. This shift in our user mix will strengthen our portfolio quality and build a more resilient and sustainable moat for our business. Meanwhile, we substantially cut back on underperforming channels within the embedded finance model, helping to improve the risk and return profile of new users.

On the funding front, the industry continued to face liquidity pressure during the quarter. By further increasing the proportion of ABS in our funding mix, we were able to reduce funding costs by approximately 10 basis points sequentially. In Q1, ABS issuance totaled RMB 2.9 billion, up 16% from the prior quarter. For the remainder of the year, we will align the pace of our ABS issuance with on balance sheet loan origination to maximize capital efficiency.

Since April, as industry adjustments continue, liquidity in the funding market has also tightened. To navigate the periodic market volatility, we will continue to optimize our funding structure and diversify our partnership with financial institutions to ensure sufficient funding supply in a volatile market while striving to keep our overall funding costs stable. Turning to our tech solutions business, we have continued to deepen collaboration with financial institutions and actively cultivate our enterprise facing technology offerings as another long term strategic pillar supporting banks in serving customer segments priced between 3% and 12%.

At this stage, we are focused on validating these capabilities at scale which will lay a solid foundation for long term commercialization opportunities ahead. In Q1, loan volumes empowered by our Tech Solutions business reached RMB 9.96 billion, representing seven fold year over year growth. This demonstrates that our tech driven capital light model is steadily gaining industry recognition and being validated across multiple use cases. Our credit focused AI agents have also entered initial commercial deployment.

Alex Xu (Chief Financial Officer)

Revenue from Platform Service Capital Light was $951.9 million in Q1 compared to $660 million in Q4 and $1.58 billion a year ago. The year on year decline was mainly due to significantly lower interest income contribution in response to the regulatory changes. The sequential increase was mainly due to better ICE take rates due to improved during the quarter. Average IRR of the loans we originated and or facilitated was 18.7% compared to 19.5% in prior quarter.

Operator, we can now take some questions.

Operator

Richard Hsu (Analyst at Morgan Stanley)

Two questions from me just, you know, observing the average pricing of the loans continues a downward trend relative to relatively stable pricing at the peers. What was the rationale and thinking behind that and also where the average loan pricing will eventually settle later this year. And also based on the current business model, what's the average demand as well as business scale going forward and how that will impact shareholder returns. Thank you.

Wu Haishen (Chief Executive Officer)

At the same time, this set a higher bar for the market participants over the longer term. Companies with more precise user profiling and better risk based pricing capabilities are likely to take the market shares. With this in mind, we will we proactively adopted targeted pricing to optimize our user mix. Since Q4 last year, we have put more efforts to acquire high quality users. This quarter our spending on that segment was up by about 40% sequentially.

Over the past two quarters we have seen a step change increase in share of high quality customer segments in total loan volume. With pricing trends moving in the same direction As a result, our pricing has declined by 2.2 percentage point over this period. Going forward, we expect to maintain a relatively steady pace on acquisition and offer strategy. As the user life cycle continues to evolve, our mix will gradually shift to higher quality users.

Meanwhile, we will continue to optimize pricing strategy for high quality users and regular users so as to strike a balance between risk and profits. Over the longer term, we will remain flexible and adjust our pricing strategy based on regulatory and market changes. At the same time, we will continue to improve our risk model and operational efficiency to strengthen profitability.

Alex Xu (Chief Financial Officer)

Although there is still uncertainty around the micro and the regulatory environment and our business model continue to evolve, we believe share buyback once again becomes a viable option for shareholder returns at this junction. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question comes from Aleki with ubs. Please go ahead. Pardon me, Alex, your line may be muted.

Aleki

So my question is regarding the loan growth outlook. So given the stabilization of asset quality and we have already shifted our customer mix toward higher quality customers, so when

Wu Haishen (Chief Executive Officer)

These initiatives have led to a market improvement in both of our asset structure and asset quality. In Q1, our risk metrics improved month by month. C2M2 ratio in March has returned to levels seen in July and August of last year. In April and May, C2M2 ratio stayed stable and continues to improve marginally while keeping risk stable and improving. We've also exploring structured growth opportunities for example for customers with a solid safety margin.

Operator

Cindy Wong (Analyst at China Renaissance)

Okay, can you take the first one and I will take the second one.

Jones

Therefore, we will stay cautious on risk policy for now. We will keep optimizing marginal assets and acquisition channels to build some buffer against potential market happen going forward. Thank you

Cindy Wong (Analyst at China Renaissance)

Yuji Jing (Analyst at CICC)

Thank you. Your next question comes from Yuji Jing with cicc. Please go. Thanks for taking my questions. I have two quick questions. First, do we have further room to cut operating and funding costs? Second, any update on the overseas business? Thank you.

Alex Xu (Chief Financial Officer)

It helps our people improve skills, improve the decision quality and professional capability across the board. As we use AI more, the cost efficiency that the market cares about will come naturally as a byproduct while we evolve to a true AI native company.

Wu Haishen (Chief Executive Officer)

In other high potential regions such as Southeast Asia, we are actively planning for the next steps. Overall, our international business is still in early stage investment and capability building, but we are very patient about the long term opportunity. We will leverage global capital, cutting net technology and local expertise to drive substantial long term growth in more overseas markets over the next several years while keeping risk under control.

We are confident that with solid execution over the next three to five years, we will become truly global fintech company. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'll now head back to management for closing remarks.

Karen G (Senior Director of Capital Markets)

Okay, thanks again for everyone joining us today. Let's conclude our conference call. If you do have any additional follow up questions, please contact us offline. Thank you.