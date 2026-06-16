Full Transcript: Dave & Buster's Enter Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

The company reported a 5.4% decline in same-store sales for Q1 2026, citing macroeconomic headwinds such as elevated gas prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

New strategic initiatives include a pivot from the dollar-per-day messaging to more effective promotions, partnerships with IP providers, and the introduction of new games and World Cup events to drive traffic.

Management is confident in achieving positive same-store sales growth for the remainder of the year, targeting over $100 million in free cash flow by year-end.

Operational improvements include additions to the leadership team, a focus on marketing optimization, and investments in the food and beverage segment, leading to nine consecutive months of positive F&B same-store sales.

The company plans to remodel existing stores, with early results showing a comp uplift, and has adjusted its capital allocation strategy to prioritize core business improvements over new store openings.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello and welcome to the Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. First quarter 2026 earnings call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, just press star one again. We'll now turn the conference over to Corey Hatton, VP of Entertainment for Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer.

Please go ahead.

Corey Hatton (Vice President of Entertainment for Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer)

Thank you operator and welcome to everyone on the line. Joining me in the room on today's call are Tarun Lal, our Chief Executive Officer, and Darren Harper, our Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will be happy to answer any questions. This call is being recorded on behalf of Dave and Buster's Entertainment Incorporated and is copyrighted before we begin the discussion on our company's first quarter 2026 results, I'd like to call your attention to the fact that in our prepared remarks and responses to questions, certain items may be discussed which are not entirely based on historical fact.

Any of these items should be considered forward looking statements relating to future events within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. All such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Information on these risks and uncertainties have been published in our filings with the SEC, which are available on our website. In addition, our remarks today will include references to financial measures that are not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Investors should review the reconciliation of these non GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measure contained in our earnings release this afternoon. And with that, let me turn the call over to our CEO Tarun.

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Cory. Good evening everyone. I first want to speak directly to our Q1 results, which came in below both our own expectations and the expectations we set with you last quarter. We started the quarter well in February. The spring break calendar shift between March and April played out largely as expected, but the macro backdrop elevated gas prices, geopolitical uncertainty, and a meaningful softness in consumer sentiment. They all were a real headwind in April.

That said, we are not here to make excuses. We have a resilient business model and expect to be able to navigate these obstacles. Our same store sales growth declined 5.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. We found that our dollar per day messaging did not resonate as strongly as we hoped, and since then we have pivoted to more compelling promotions which are resonating with customers. We've also made significant progress in establishing partnerships with IP providers and expect to have exciting entertainment announcements for you in the coming months.

We are making significant progress, but want to remind you that we are in the early innings and look forward to providing updates as soon as possible. We've seen improvement Quarter date in the second quarter, despite unfavorable weather with comps down approximately 4%, we remain confident in our ability to continue improving in the back half of the quarter. We're extremely excited about our summer offerings, including our new games rollout and the World Cup Watch activation which kicked off last Thursday.

After nearly a year fully immersed in this business, I remain extremely confident in our ability to dramatically improve operating results. Over the past several years, we have drifted from the core elements that historically drove our success investment in games, F and B, marketing and operational excellence. We are systematically restoring each of these pillars now. We've also significantly strengthened our leadership team in just the last month.

We've added top caliber executives, a Chief Marketing Officer in Jeremy Tucker who joins us from AutoNation, Planet Fitness, Walt Disney and Spin Master, a Chief Technology and Digital Officer in Kevin Fish who joins us from Wingstop, and a Chief Legal Officer in Rachel Morgan who joins us from nexstar. We're equally focused on field operations and culture because we know exceptional execution and guest experience drive traffic and sales. With that in mind, I'm delighted to share that we'll be announcing a new COO by next week.

Now we have the right strategy, the right team and the right business model to create meaningful value for our guests and our shareholders. Our priorities this year remain clear turn same store sales sustainably positive and generate meaningful free cash flow. This management team is highly confident we will generate positive comparable store sales growth in the remainder of the year, driving revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth and more than $100 million in free cash flow for the full year.

Let me now provide an update on each pillar of our back to basics strategy. First, on marketing. We are rebuilding our strategy around discipline, a simplified promotional calendar, data driven media mix modeling and an optimized balance between TV and digital. Getting the right message to the right audience at the right time is one of our biggest opportunities to improve traffic, sales and ebitda. Our priority is rebuilding brand consideration through culturally relevant promotions and attractively priced offerings.

We are still in the early innings of our marketing optimization. We've conducted a number of tests in the first quarter which have shown success and which we expect to roll out nationally this year. On the flip side we also tested a number of items such as our dollar per day messaging and certain changes to our media spend mix and target audience that had less success but have provided us with valuable lessons and learnings for the future. On the earned media side, we've seen a lot of success with bold activations that generate meaningful earned media and put us into cultural conversations.

For example, in in May we announced that we would place tickets to the World Cup finals inside our human crane and the response has been extraordinary. These shareable moments drive organic awareness. Beyond that, we are activating our loyalty program to drive personalized messaging and increase visit frequency. We're building a scalable special events engine that turn events into cultural moments and convert event guests into repeat walk in visitors.

Overall, we are very excited about the evolution of our marketing leadership and look forward to continued progress with Jeremy now at the helm as cmo. Second, our food and beverage business that has seen an early win from our back to basics strategy. Comparable food and beverage sales grew approximately 5% in Q1 driven by our return to the historically proven menu last October and by our strong eat and play combo execution. Before these changes, the share of gaming guests who also bought food had declined significantly as our menu drifted post Covid.

We've reversed that Trend decisively in 2025 which has continued in 2026. Our ongoing success in food and beverage has resulted in nine straight months of positive FNB same store sales. We have additionally exciting LTOs launching in the coming months which we expect to be highly accretive. Main event rolled out a new menu last month and we continue to test food focused promotions which have shown signs of success and we expect to drive continued growth in the back half of the year.

Third, our games offering. This management team strongly believes we need to reinvest in new games after a six year pullback. New relevant games and attractions are essential to driving both new and repeat visitation and same store sales growth. Just a few weeks ago we rolled out 10 new games, the most since 2017. Coupled with initial game investments in 2025, this reverses a prolonged period of underinvestment and we expect to roll out at least five additional new games in the balance of 2026.

This is a direct response to an abundance of customer feedback, citing a lack of newness on our traditional game flows and we moved with significant urgency to address it. We also know from our inaugural State of Fund report that nearly half of the Americans say their lives lack fun and more than half would prioritize fun if affordable options existed. Our strategy is simple. Give people exciting, affordable reasons to reconnect in the real world.

Finally, our revamped remodel program continues to progress. We are confident we have identified the right layout to drive traffic, improve productivity and deliver strong ROIs at a reasonable cost. We recently opened six remodels and plan to open two more over the next few months. Early results from this new remodel prototype have been very encouraging, driving a strong 7% comp uplift consistent with the far more expensive remodels of full year 24 and 25.

Net capex for full year 26 remains targeted at no more than $200 million, down from approximately $270 million in full year 25 and we are committed to a very strict ROI thresholds and eliminating inefficient use of capital. We dynamically reevaluate our capital investments plans, including our new store plans, and will make adjustments as we weigh the best returns for each dollar of capital. We continue to plan to open 11 total new stores in full year 26.

If and as we make material adjustments to the same, we will communicate them to you. Very importantly, we continue to expect to deliver over $100 million in free cash flow this year. To talk about this more and review our financial results for the quarter, let me hand the call over to Darren Harper.

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

This was demonstrated by our generation of 25 million in free cash flow in Q1. Despite over $70 million in net CapEx investment and a 5.4% comparable store sales decline, leadership and the board remained focused on driving same store sales growth and significant cash flow generation. And with that. Operator, please open the line for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Again, if you would like to ask a question, press Star one on your telephone keypad to raise your hand and join the queue. If you wish to remove yourself from the queue, simply press star one again. And we do ask for today's session that you please restrict yourself to one question and one follow up. Your first question comes from the line of Andy Barish of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Andy Barish (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, good afternoon. Just wondering on the second half sort of inflection on same store sales? I mean are you assuming anything changes sort of in the external environment? You know, just given that that's been a challenge. You noted, you know, today on the call,

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

So I think that's what is giving us confidence as we get into the second half of the year.

Andy Barish (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. And then just to follow up, are we still, I guess, seeing sort of incremental investment in labor and the value initiatives that's kind of weighing on margins or is that starting to be lapped from the year now that you've been there?

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

And again, on the labor side, we continue to be as effective as we can with our scheduling at key peak times where we're really delivering on that guest experience, particularly coupled with our F and B offering. So, yeah, look, we don't anticipate any material changes to those items as we go out through the balance of the year and believe we've got the structure in place to deliver on the growth that we need.

Andy Barish (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Sharon Zakfia of William Blair. Your line is open.

Sharon Zakfia (Equity Analyst)

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. I guess first on World Cup. So I wanted to ask if you're doing anything there with special events as well and kind of what your insight is onto what that demand generation could be. And then as you think about that guest that might be coming in that could be lapsed or even new to Dave and Busters, what is the plan that you have to kind of create more durability with that revenue stream following the World Cup?

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

Sharon Zakfia (Equity Analyst)

that's helpful. And then in April when you saw kind of the shift in the business, is there anything to call out in terms of trends by household income and anything that you've been able to come up with subsequently that might kind of attract that customer back?

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

Sharon Zakfia (Equity Analyst)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Strelzyk of bmo. Your line is open.

Andrew Strelzyk (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for taking the question. My first one, I was hoping maybe you could be a little bit more specific about what you're learning around the marketing, messaging, the customer targeting, maybe why some of the stuff you tried recently didn't work and how that's framing your approach going forward.

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

So that's our kind of secondary messages. So we now have, are becoming more and more disciplined, one in creating, you know, messages based on, you know, what consumers are saying they want and secondly, using real data to define what media channels to invest behind.

Andrew Strelzyk (Equity Analyst)

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

And so again, in summary, our core priority, our key focus is going to be our core business. We will continue to build new stores, but only when we have supreme confidence in the returns that we are going to get from that CapEx investment. Darren, anything you wish to add there?

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, no, I think you covered it well. Yeah, I think interpret it less as we haven't lost confidence in new store growth. In fact we continue to get really, really great returns there. But we do want to reallocate capital to our core business and so that in turn allows us to be even more discriminating on what sites to open. So more to come there but we feel like this reallocation of capital is going to be really meaningful for us. Yeah.

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

And Andrew, once again I just want to reiterate that between Darren and I, the one number that we are very, very fixated on is the $200 million of CapEx. And so that's a finite amount of money that we have and we need to just decide where to kind of allocate that money.

Andrew Strelzyk (Equity Analyst)

Very clear. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your next question comes from the line of Eric Wold of Texas Capital. Your line is open.

Eric Wold (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Good afternoon. So a couple questions I guess first sort of clarify the comment around your expectation for positive same store sales for the, for the balance of fiscal 26. Is that starting today or does that kind of include the quarter to date decline of 4% in that you would expect a reversal in the remainder of the quarter to get back to positive comps for Q2.

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah Eric, I think the best way to look at that is starting today through the balance of the year is how we're looking at it from a same store sales growth perspective. So hopefully that clears that up a little bit.

Eric Wold (Equity Analyst)

Or is it more of a. Is the gameplay more focused on the new games? You're not really seeing a broader list.

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

Eric Wold (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Vaccaro of Rim James. Your line is open.

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

Good afternoon. I had a question on the adjusted free cash flow guidance. Can you help us just bridge that guide? You're maintaining it over $100 million despite the weaker than expected first half. So just could you walk us through the moving pieces that allows you to maintain that guideline?

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And I know Darren, on the last call you spoke about adding some resources. I think a senior resource is how you put it, to look at cost savings, et cetera. Are there additional cost savings that you've identified? Can you give some color on that if that's the case, versus the prior call that could be helping that free cash flow outlook?

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

So hopefully that answered all your questions there, Brian.

Brian Vaccaro (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Michael Hickey of Stonex. Your line is open.

Michael Hickey (Equity Analyst)

So when you think about capital allocation and resetting your business, especially on the entertainment side, which I think you're about eight quarters in a row of down year over year growth, why haven't you been more aggressive in terms of refreshing that area of your business, which is clearly a concern that you've already illustrated to us. Thanks, guys.

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

We're just being thoughtful in what kind of games do we add to, to the arcade so that consumers have diverse experiences versus the same experience that they get from the existing games.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Your last question comes from the line of Dennis Geiger of ubs. Your line is open.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst)

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

We just kind of being mindful of what would really drive consumer guest satisfaction and what would drive traffic. Dennis, I hope that helps.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst)

Does appreciate that. Thank you.

Darren Harper (Chief Financial Officer)

So we've done a lot of really nice things and have some additional things in place we're rolling out later this summer that are going to further address some of those value concerns from our consumers.

Dennis Geiger (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Darren.

OPERATOR

That concludes our Q and A session. We'll now turn the call back over to CEO Tarun Lal for closing remarks.

Tarun Lal (Chief Executive Officer)

There's significant improvements still to come and we look forward to sharing with you the positive results we are confident these initiatives will produce. Our strategic framework is simple and disciplined building lasting brand equity, drive top line growth with urgency, deliver a world class guest experience at every touch point, protect and expand industry leading unit economics and underpin it all with the right talent, culture and technology.

Thank you.