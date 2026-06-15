$1000 Invested In Palantir Technologies 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.64%. Currently, Palantir Technologies has a market capitalization of $321.75 billion.

Buying $1000 In PLTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of PLTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,293.12 today based on a price of $134.22 for PLTR at the time of writing.

Palantir Technologies's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.