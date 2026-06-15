$100 Invested In Ross Stores 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.9% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.33%. Currently, Ross Stores has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion.

Buying $100 In ROST: If an investor had bought $100 of ROST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,722.59 today based on a price of $236.90 for ROST at the time of writing.

Ross Stores's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.