Full Transcript: Domo Q1 2027 Earnings Call

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=kEmMJwty

Summary

Domo reported Q1 fiscal year 2027 total revenue of $79.4 million, with subscription revenue at $69.8 million, reflecting a 2% decline year over year.

The company is engaged in advanced negotiations for a strategic transaction, aiming to announce a final deal soon, as part of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

Domo emphasized its strategic positioning at the intersection of data and AI, highlighting significant deployments with major clients across various industries such as media, commodities, healthcare, and logistics.

Gross retention improved to 86.7%, with net retention at 95.5%, driven by consumption-based pricing and multi-year contracts.

The company is under a forbearance agreement with its lender due to non-compliance with its minimum ARR covenant, providing runway to complete the strategic transaction.

Domo's operating margin was 5.6%, with non-GAAP operating income of $4.4 million and a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.02.

No financial guidance was provided due to ongoing strategic discussions, and there was no Q&A session in this earnings call.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to the Domo Q1 fiscal year 2027 earnings call. this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. If anyone should require operator assistance during the call, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Corey Edwards, Domo's Vice President of Corporate Communications. Thank you, Corey. You may begin.

Corey Edwards (Vice President of Corporate Communications)

A reconciliation of our non GAAP results to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings release and on our investor relations [email protected] with that, I'll turn it over to Josh. Josh.

Josh James (Founder and CEO)

Our ecosystem partnership continues to generate strong momentum. Over the past quarter, we spent time with customers and prospects at events including GoogleNext and Snowflake Summit and this week will be a Databricks Data and AI Summit. Across those conversations we're seeing a consistent theme. Organizations have invested heavily in modern data platforms and are looking for ways to make those investments more accessible and actionable for the business.

Snowflake serves as the organization's enterprise data foundation, while DOMO delivers self serve analytics, AI powered insights and workflow automation for business users. The combined solution enables trusted access to data across the organization while reducing dependence on spreadsheets and fragmented reporting tools. Deployment demonstrates the growing momentum of DOMO and AI partnership in helping modernize customers data and AI strategies.

We believe these recognitions reflect the value that DOMO provides and occupies at the intersection of data analytics applications and AI. And with that I'll turn it over to our cfo Todd Crane Thanks Josh.

Todd Crane (Chief Financial Officer)

Now let me turn to our Q1 results. Total revenue was 79.4 million. Subscription revenue was 69.8 million, down 2% year over year, primarily due to variability in overage related revenue Recognition Professional services revenue was 9.6 million, up from 8.7 million in the prior year, reflecting increased deployment activity and sponsorship revenue associated with our annual user conference. Billings were 60.4 million compared to 63.9 million in Q1 of last year.

NRR was 95.5%, up 150 basis points year over year. Our cohort of customers that started on consumption continues to perform well above the overall base with gross retention coming in at 92% and net retention at 108% for the quarter. As this cohort grows as a percentage of our renewal base, it remains a compounding tailwind to both gross and net retention over time. Current subscription RPO was $222.2 million and total subscription RPO was $412.9 million.

Non GAAP Net loss per share was $0.02 on approximately 43.4 million weighted average diluted shares. Given the advanced stage of our strategic discussions as disclosed today, we will not be providing financial guidance on this call. Additional information will be provided to shareholders as the process advances and in accordance with our disclosure obligations and due to the nature of the strategic process, we will not be holding a question and answer session.

On today's call, we will provide additional information as the process advances and in accordance with our obligations under applicable securities laws. I'll now turn the meeting back over to Josh for some closing comments.

Josh James (Founder and CEO)

I'm proud of what our team has created, the customers who have trusted us, and the impact we've had together. I remain convinced that the opportunity in front of DOMO is significant and that the work we're doing is transforming businesses. Thank you so much to our employees, our customers, our partners, and our shareholders for your continued support, and we look forward to giving you more information as this next chapter unfolds.