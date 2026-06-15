RF Industries Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Greetings. Welcome to RF Industries' second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results conference call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Donnie Case, Investor Relations, Investor Relations.

Thank you, and good afternoon everyone and welcome to RF Industries second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. With me today are RFI's Chief Executive Officer Rob Dawson, President and COO Ray Babisi and CFO Peter Yin. We issued our press release after market today and that release is available on our [email protected] I want to remind everyone that during today's call management will be making forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Please note that information on this call today may constitute forward looking statements under the Securities Exchange Act. When used, the words anticipate, believe, expect, intend, future and other similar expressions identify forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the outcomes contained in any forward looking statements.

Factors that could cause these forward looking statements to differ from actual results include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. RF industry undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements. Additionally, throughout this call we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. Today's earnings release and related current report on Form 8-K describe the differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP reporting and with that I'll turn the conference over to Rob Dawson, Chief Executive Officer.

Thanks Donnie. Good afternoon everyone. Thanks for joining us. The RFI team delivered another quarter of solid execution in Q2, continuing the steady progression we've outlined over the last several quarters as we've consistently communicated. Our focus has been on improving profitability, diversifying our end markets and scaling the business in a disciplined way. And we're now delivering tangible results across each of those priorities that are converting into meaningful year over year improvement in both revenue and profitability.

As As a quick summary, second quarter revenue of nearly $21 million increased both year over year and sequentially and gross profit margin expanded to 35.1%, a 360 basis point gain over the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled year over year to $2 million, and we also delivered positive consolidated net income of $879,000, versus a loss of $245,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Our team continued to generate robust bookings, driving backlog to $20 million at quarter end, and as of today it sits at $20.1 million, which helps provide better visibility into the second half of the fiscal year and supports our expectation of continued growth. Most notably, we're seeing the power in our operating leverage, with incremental revenue contributing disproportionately to the bottom line. These results reflect both the improved mix and operational discipline we've implemented across the business. From a momentum perspective, we're seeing clear validation of our strategy to position RFI as a solutions provider versus a component supplier. Customer engagement has increased meaningfully, especially in the wireless carrier ecosystem and with the related infrastructure providers.

We're receiving more targeted inbound interest with customers approaching us around specific use cases and deployments rather than general inquiries. I think this indicates that we're gaining visibility in our target end markets which are among the most dynamic sectors in the US Economy. These are markets like aerospace, data center infrastructure venues and transportation which includes airport settings, rail and other mass transit for example. Our long standing reputation for quality and service, our talented technical engineering teams and our commitment to the American workforce have created a strong value proposition to current and prospective customers. Importantly, this is translating into increased demand. We continue to see steady activity across our pipeline, recurring order flow from key customers including our largest accounts, and continued strength in our distribution channels. Our pipeline remains a key source of confidence. We're actively engaged in several large potential opportunities including multi site deployments of our integrated systems that could represent meaningful incremental revenue if awarded.

These opportunities are driven by large scale network deployments and upgrades and they include turnkey solutions that combine our products and technical know how with installation and logistics support. And of course with each new solution or application, we fine tune and expand our product and services roadmap across our end markets. We're seeing visibility improve going forward. Regarding small cells, deployments were slower in the quarter based on timing from some key customers as they work through restructuring or other MA related details.

We view this as a temporary timing issue, not a structural change in underlying demand and we expect activity to resume and increase through the balance of the year. In early May, RFI participated in ConnectX, which is widely considered to be a premier US Event for communication infrastructure and connectiv. It brings the entire wireless ecosystem together. Carriers, tower companies, integrators distributors and manufacturers in a single venue. Our booth was extremely active and our customer discussions were specific and actionable.

If customer engagement and booth traffic are real time demand indicators, our telecom pipeline should continue to grow. Custom cabling solutions continue to be a big contributor in the second quarter. To be clear, these are engineered builds rather than commodity items and are typically designed to meet exact specs for performance, durability or regulatory requirements. RFI's reputation in this business is second to none and a big reason that major aerospace and industrial manufacturing companies are repeat customers for mission critical cabling systems which is driving overall demand to near peak levels.

Historically, as you've heard from me before, we believe our DAC or Direct Air cooling systems are a game changer. We're seeing adoption expand across a broader set of use cases, many of which have been identified by our customers and partners. DAC is uniquely efficient and cost effective for both small and large deployments, and we're finding new ways to add incremental value such as remote monitoring and installation services. I've been asked about our DAC's competitive position and while traditional HVAC is still an obvious competitive solution, we believe we have an edge on adaptability, functionality and cost efficiency.

Technologies like Liquid Cooling, which is often used in hyperscale data centers, is more likely to complement our offering rather than economically replace it. This is why we are leaning into edge data center market market versus the massive hyperscale data centers. We believe our product portfolio is better understood and more visible in the market. Hats off to our marketing and technical teams who are making this happen. From an operational perspective, we continue to believe in the scalability of our manufacturing footprint and our capacity to meet growing demand.

Ray will go into more detail on some of the areas that I've discussed, but let me give a quick summary before I hand the call off to Ray. Looking ahead, we're feeling confident in our trajectory with what we know today, we expect fiscal third quarter sales to increase sequentially over Q2. Integrated systems activity should accelerate in the back half of the year, our diversified end market exposure provides durability, operating leverage should continue to drive margin expansion, and most importantly, we're executing against the same strategic priorities we've outlined and delivering measurable results.

The growth trajectory we have been building is showing up in our numbers. When you look at where we've come from, $18.8 million in Q2 of last year, $19.1 million last quarter, and $20.7 million this quarter, the direction is clear. That's not a coincidence. It's our strategy working exactly as designed. But the number I want you to focus on is our bookings. In Q2, we achieved over $$26 million in bookings. Our strongest bookings quarter in many years.

Let that sink in. That performance drove our backlog to over 20 million, giving us the visibility and the confidence that the back half of 2026 is set up well. We've been saying diversification would be our strength and in Q2 proved it again. When one area faces timing pressures, others step up. That's not luck, that's a portfolio working exactly as it was designed. Custom cabling once again led the way, delivering strong results. Driven by contributions from both our Connecticut and Long island teams, Interconnect put up solid combined numbers and continues to build a healthy backlog and an integrated system.

These product areas continue to build momentum. The team delivered strong bookings during Q2, bolstering the backlog headed into the second half of the year. Turning to engineering and product management, this remains an area of significant focus and am pleased to report that the work we have been doing is translating directly into results. Our engineering roadmap continues to grow, spanning strategic initiatives, tactical developments and cost reduction efforts representing meaningful revenue potential over the next few years.

What excites me is the innovation is already showing up in our numbers. Newly engineered products and solutions released in the first half have generated strong bookings and shipments and we expect that momentum to continue to build as we move from through the year in Q2. Specifically, we launched new products across thermal cooling and RF passives, proof that our roadmap is executing on schedule and delivering customer value. On the strategic side, we are advancing DAC trials with new customers with new customers, markets and application exciting developments that continue to validate our thermal cooling solutions.

Our product roadmap is focused on developing and enhancing solutions that anticipate customer needs and expand the value we Deliver across our end markets, our engineering teams are building solutions designed not just for today's requirements, but for where our customers are headed. That forward looking mindset is what we believe will make RF Industries the trusted partner of choice across the markets that we serve. Operations continues to be a key differentiator for us.

Our U S based manufacturing footprint spanning both east and west coast facilities, combined with our deliberately diversified supply chain gives us the flexibility to respond quickly to changing demand while avoiding disruptions. Built to scale, built to deliver. That is the operational foundation we have put in place. Two other areas worth highlighting. First, our cost reduction program is delivering strong results in the first half driven by supplier negotiation transformation initiatives and tariff management through source relocation.

As those releases come through, we expect inventory turns in working capital to improve across all areas of our business. We are enhancing process efficiency, improving visibility and reinforcing execution discipline. Our teams are aligned, our tools are improving and our real time visibility across all business units is giving us the insight to make faster, smarter decisions. This is the operational foundation that allows us to scale quickly, maintain consistent quality margins as demand grows.

We are building an organization that is not just executing for today, but is structured to perform as we grow. When I step back and look at what we are building diversified revenue streams, disciplined operations and a culture of innovation. It all connects. These aren't independent efforts. They work together to reduce vulnerability, create opportunities and convert our pipeline and backlog into real performance gains. And importantly, we are doing it while closely and maintaining our operational integrity.

I would categorize Q2 as a quarter that reinforced the growth trajectory of our business and quite frankly it has us in excited as we move into the second half. The revenue growth is consistent, the bookings are at levels we haven't seen in many years, the backlog gives us real visibility and the team is executing. That combination doesn't happen by accident. It happens when strategy people and execution align and right now they are aligned. I want to take a moment to recognize the RF Industries team across every segment and every function whose commitment and hard work made this quarter possible.

Peter thank you Ray and good afternoon everyone. As you just heard from Rob and Ray, our team continued to deliver strong results in our fiscal second quarter. Sales increased 9% on both year over year a year over year and sequential basis to $$20.7 million. Gross profit margin increased 360 basis points to 35.1% from 31.5% from the previous year. The improvement reflected our team's strong execution to drive new business with price realization along with operational efficiencies focusing on cost control.

We have long believed our business carries significant operating leverage above $$20 million in quarterly revenue, and our Q2 results reflected exactly that. Second quarter operating income was $$1.1 million, a significant improvement from the $$106,000 we reported last year. Consolidated net income was $879,000 or $0.08 per diluted share. On a non GAAP basis, net income was $$1.6 million or $0.14 per diluted share. This compares to a consolidated net loss of $$245,000 or $0.02 and non GAAP net income of $$701,000 or $0.07 per diluted share in Q2 fiscal 2025 second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $$2 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $$1.1 million in Q2 2025. Moving to the balance sheet as of April 30, we had a total of $$3.4 million of cash and cash equivalent and we have working capital of $$16.5 million and a current ratio of approximately 1.9 to 1, with current assets of $$35.1 million and current liabilities of $$18.6 million. At our second quarter end we had $$6.1 million outstanding on our revolving credit facility. We continue to actively manage working capital to strengthen our liquidity and overall capital position.

As we continue to generate positive cash flow, we expect to reduce net debt to a level we view as immaterial relative to our balance sheet. Our inventory was $$14.4 million, up from $$12.6 million last year. We continue to monitor inventory levels closely and we have a prudent approach to inventory management that balances discipline with customer demand. Inventory levels may fluctuate quarter to quarter based on timing of inventory received relative to expected shipments and any delays moving on to our backlog bookings for the second quarter were $$26.3 million, up $8.4 million versus the previous quarter, driving backlog to $$20 million as of April 30, a $$5.6 million increase quarter over quarter. As of today, our backlog currently stands at $$20.1 million. As always, backlog can fluctuate based on order, timing and fulfillment, but we view the increase as a strong indicator of second half momentum. Overall, our first half results reinforce the confidence we have in our business model and the operating leverage we are now realizing above $$20 million in sales. With bookings accelerating and backlog building as we enter the second half of our fiscal year, we believe the margin and earnings trajectory we demonstrated in Q2 is sustainable and we are committed to delivering continued growth and shareholder value going forward. With that, I'll open up the call for your questions.

Thank you. At this time we will be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. One moment please, while we poll for questions. Once again, please press Star one if you have a question or a comment. The first question comes from Josh Nichols with B. Riley. Please proceed.

Yeah. Hey Matthew, thanks for the question. So look, we're really happy with the way custom cabling is performing. The team's doing amazing work both with, you know, existing long term customers and with new that we've acquired. I think when you look at the sort of the breakdown of the quarter from a product set, integrated systems underperformed sort of our expectations in Q2 largely to my comments just based on in the small cell world world we had some things that we expected would have been a little would have had more shipments in the quarter and some of those got pushed out to later in the year.

So I think we expect integrated systems is going to continue to grow for us and be a nice growth part of the business. That's not taking anything away from how great the custom cabling business is and can also be a growth engine. I mean I think that's kind of all along is to raise comments. We've tried to diversify in such a way that not every quarter is going to look exactly the same from a largest customer or two perspective nor from a sort of a product makeup.

Yeah, I think it's, you know, look, it's a still somewhat newly acquired customer. That was last year we started doing material levels of business, you know, with the aerospace customer in particular. And you know, we're pleased with that relationship. We seem to be performing really well for them. We've been working on, you know, unique designs specifically with them. That's the kind of business we do in our custom cabling, you know, product areas.

Got it. Thanks. And I guess it's shifting over. DAC seems like a long term, strong growth driver and I guess maybe you can. You mentioned this a bit in the call, but I'm wondering if you can expand more on how on liquid cooling and thermal cooling and how the DAC solution kind of factors into data centers and the AI infrastructure play in general. And I guess just kind of following on that is just in terms of how the data center and AI infrastructure opportunity looks today in and how that can change over the next 12 to 4 months for you guys?

Yeah, sure. So look, we think our specific DAC solution is a really, really strong entry into the market in the last few years for edge data center applications. You know, and to my comment, this is not the hyperscale, you know, 100,000 foot or larger huge data centers that have that are, you know, they're a big topic at the moment. As more of those continue to get installed, they're also finding the people installing that equipment and those networks are finding that they need to push equipment closer to the users that's the play we've been involved in for some period of time, starting with the wireless carrier ecosystem where we're entrenched.

We know the people, we have agreements. That's sort of where we started getting our first wins. And that's now starting to expand into folks that I would call, call more traditional data center players, both wireline and really the data center names that we talk about all the time in the news. So for us it's focusing on those edge deployments. There's been a lot of chatter lately of certain municipalities and states coming out with rulings saying, hey, you can't build a data center here.

As those large data centers get deferred or pushed maybe to a location that wasn't in the plan, we think the edge of the network is a great place to be. And so when you look at those buildings, cabinets and enclosures that exist currently or that are being installed, they're less intrusive. They may not have equipment in them today, but they're going to need to. That's a place that our DAC systems really can benefit both from a functionality perspective, but also just from a cost efficiency perspective.

We have the data that shows we're up to 75% more cost effective than traditional HVAC department deployments in those kinds of environments. So we feel good about it. We think there's a nice growth trajectory ahead of us in that one to two years and beyond. We also see opportunities to reinvent what we're putting out there in the market today. Related products and then upgrades to the things that we have today. It's really become a workhorse and it's nice growth trajectory from a few years ago where we were seeing minimal at any contribution from those product lines to what we're now seeing today.

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