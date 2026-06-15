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conference call image RFIL Q2 2026 ed42a7ea
June 15, 2026 5:02 PM 22 min read

RF Industries Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) reported second-quarter financial results on Monday. The transcript from the company's second-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2591/54060

Summary

RF Industries reported a Q2 revenue of $20.7 million, a 9% increase year-over-year and sequentially, with a gross profit margin of 35.1%, up 360 basis points from the prior year.

The company achieved adjusted EBITDA of $2 million, nearly doubling from the previous year, and reported a positive net income of $879,000 compared to a loss last year.

Strategic focus on diversifying end markets and improving profitability is yielding results, with strong customer engagement, particularly in the wireless carrier ecosystem and infrastructure sectors.

The company highlighted robust bookings of $26.3 million, driving the backlog to $20 million, indicating strong momentum for the second half of the year.

Management expressed optimism for continued growth, expecting Q3 sales to increase sequentially, with integrated systems activity set to accelerate and operating leverage to drive margin expansion.

RF Industries' DAC systems are positioned as a cost-effective solution for edge data centers, with expectations for growth in this area over the next 12 to 24 months.

The company is set to be included in the Russell 3000 index, which is anticipated to enhance visibility with institutional investors and expand the shareholder base.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Donnie Case, Investor Relations

Go ahead Rob.

Rob Dawson, CEO

On a final note, we were pleased to learn that RFI is set to be included in the Russell 3000 beginning on June 26th. Being included in this index should help to expand our visibility with institutional investors, enhance our liquidity and lead to a broader shareholder base. Now let me turn the call over to Ray.

Ray Babisi, COO

Thank you, Rob. And good afternoon everyone. As Rob highlighted, the RFI team is executing very well. I want to take the next several minutes to walk you through how we are actively managing key levers of our business to drive growth, reduce vulnerability and create lasting shareholder value. I'll take you through sales, product management, engineering and operations and the levers driving our strategy forward. Let me begin with our commercial results.

That said, we are not naive about the tariff environment. With key decisions still ahead in July, we are monitoring the situation closely and are prepared to adapt as needed. The diversification of our supply chain and our ongoing strategic sourcing efforts position us well to manage whatever comes next. Second, on inventory, it was slightly up this quarter due to timing. We had products built and ready to ship in Q2, but customer releases moved into Q3.

They are the reason we are having this conversation today and to our customers Your trust and partnership mean everything to us. We are confident in our ability to deliver results and unlock the full potential of our business and I can't wait to share what the second half looks like. I will now turn the call over to Peter to walk through the financial results.

Peter Yin, CFO

OPERATOR

Matthew

Hi, this is Matthew on for Josh. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess just to start off on the custom cabling side, it's basically now your largest product line. I'm wondering like is this the new shape of the business or do you expect integrated systems to come back and rebalance the mix?

Rob Dawson, CEO

We're enjoying the fact that the pistons are kind of firing in all different places and we're seeing that diversity hit.

Matthew

Got it. And on that significant customer side, I mean you have a large AMD customer that's been making out 10% of revenue since last quarter, around like 14% now. I'm just wondering how do you expect that ramp continuing through I guess like the fiscal third quarter and like where does that run rate land realistically from here?

Rob Dawson, CEO

Our expectation is we're going to continue performing at solid levels there. It's not something we spend a lot of time trying to predict because it is really based on their schedule of need. But as long as we keep performing, we feel like it'll be a consistent part of our business.

Matthew

Rob Dawson, CEO

Matthew

Got it. Really insightful, I guess. Just final question for me, mainly on working capital or free cash flow. Looks like working capital absorbs some cash in the first half. I'm just wondering how we should think about those drivers changing in the second half and I guess free cash flow conversion in general.

Peter Yin, CFO

Yeah, thanks for the question. So as you saw, their cash came down a bit. That was to pay the line down. Right. Helping us with the interest expense line there. So as we continue, if you kind of exclude that it's positive cash flow, but we plan on utilizing the cash to pay down the line closer to that minimum balance and from there we should start seeing kind of cash build.

Matthew

Got it. That was all for me. Thanks for taking my questions.

OPERATOR

Thanks, Matthew. If there are any remaining questions, please indicate so by pressing Star one on your touchtone phone. Okay, we currently have no further questions in the queue. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Robert Dawson for closing remarks.

Rob Dawson, CEO

Thank you, Operator. And thanks everyone for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest and support of RF Industries. And we look forward to sharing our third quarter results in September. Have a great day.

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