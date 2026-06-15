Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning HCA Healthcare Stock In The Last 15 Years

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.69%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $86.68 billion.

Buying $100 In HCA: If an investor had bought $100 of HCA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,139.26 today based on a price of $390.74 for HCA at the time of writing.

HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.