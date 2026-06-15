Here's How Much $100 Invested In Goldman Sachs Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.79%. Currently, Goldman Sachs Group has a market capitalization of $317.60 billion.

Buying $100 In GS: If an investor had bought $100 of GS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $796.34 today based on a price of $1076.63 for GS at the time of writing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.