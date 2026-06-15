$100 Invested In Electronic Arts 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.74%. Currently, Electronic Arts has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion.

Buying $100 In EA: If an investor had bought $100 of EA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $909.10 today based on a price of $203.24 for EA at the time of writing.

Electronic Arts's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.