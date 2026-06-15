Here's How Much $100 Invested In Seagate Technology Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 50.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 63.62%. Currently, Seagate Technology Hldgs has a market capitalization of $226.32 billion.
Buying $100 In STX: If an investor had bought $100 of STX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,126.22 today based on a price of $1000.31 for STX at the time of writing.
Seagate Technology Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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