If You Invested $100 In Suncor Energy Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.35%. Currently, Suncor Energy has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion.

Buying $100 In SU: If an investor had bought $100 of SU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $246.00 today based on a price of $59.54 for SU at the time of writing.

Suncor Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.