Noteworthy Insider Activity: McDougald Scott Sutton Invests $97K In OPAL Fuels Stock

A notable insider purchase on June 15, was reported by McDougald Scott Sutton, Board Member at OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL), based on the most recent SEC filing.

At Monday morning, OPAL Fuels shares are up by 1.3%, trading at $1.96.

Get to Know OPAL Fuels Better

Understanding the Numbers: OPAL Fuels's Finances

Revenue Challenges: OPAL Fuels's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 26.61% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): OPAL Fuels's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.09.

Debt Management: OPAL Fuels's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 54.41. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of OPAL Fuels's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.