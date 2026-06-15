Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.71%. Currently, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In QQQM: If an investor had bought $1000 of QQQM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,147.95 today based on a price of $303.95 for QQQM at the time of writing.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.