Coda Octopus Group Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Coda Octopus Group reported a slight decrease in consolidated net revenue by 1.6% due to geopolitical instability affecting demand in the Middle East and Asia.

The Marine Technology business, the company's core revenue driver, saw a significant revenue decrease of 26.8% due to regional conflicts, while the Defense Engineering Services and Acoustics, Sensors, and Materials business segments showed revenue increases of 37% and 17.5%, respectively.

The company highlighted the approval of its DAVD untethered system for Navy use, which is expected to drive future demand, and reported initial orders for its new Nanogen series sonars.

Gross profit margins improved to 66.3% from 64.1% year-over-year, with operating expenses decreasing by 18.3%, contributing to a 64.8% increase in operating income.

Management emphasized ongoing strategic initiatives, including expanding market share for disruptive technologies and pursuing M&A opportunities, with two potential acquisitions under active due diligence.

Coda Octopus maintains a strong balance sheet with $30.6 million in cash and no debt, positioning the company well for future growth opportunities.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to KODA Octopus Group's SECond quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. My name is Robert and I'll be your operator today. Earlier this morning, Coda Octopus Group issued its financial Results for the SECond quarter ended April 30, 2026, including a press release and a copy of which will be furnished in the report filed with the SEC and will be available in the Investor Relations SECtion of the Company's website. Joining us on today's call from Coda Octopus are its Chair and CEO Ann Marie Gale, its interim CFO, Gail Jardin, its President of Technology and Director Blair Cunningham, and Dylan King from their Investor Relations team. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions. Before we begin, Dylan King from the Company's internal Investor Relations team will make a brief introductory statement. Dylan, please proceed.

Dylan King (Investor Relations Team Member)

Thank you Operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Coda Octopus Group second quarter fiscal 2026 earnings conference call. Before management begins their formal remarks, we would like to remind everyone that some statements made today may be considered forward looking statements under U.S. securities laws. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As a result, we caution you that there are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements.

For more detailed risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our forward looking statements, please see the disclosures in our earnings release and public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward looking statements are made, except as may be required by law. We refer you to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for detailed disclosures and descriptions of our business as well as uncertainties and other variable circumstances including but not limited to risks and uncertainties identified in our Form 10K for year ended October 31, 2025 and Form 10Q for the first and second quarters of our fiscal year 2026. You may get Coda Octopus Securities and Exchange Commission filings free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. I would also like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and will be made available for replay through the Investor Relations section of Coda Octopus Group website. Finally, as a reminder, this is our second quarter fiscal 2026 reporting and all comparisons unless explicitly stated otherwise are with our second quarter fiscal 2025.

With that, I will now turn the call over to the Company's Chair and CEO Anne Marie Gale. Anne Marie Gale, thank you.

Anne Marie Gale

Dylan and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for our second quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings call. I believe we have delivered a solid set of results with improvements in gross profit margins, net income and earnings per share. Even though our consolidated net revenue decreased slightly by 1.6%, the geopolitical situation in Iran and the resulting instability across the Middle east have softened demand from customers in the region and parts of Asia.

Despite this, our performance highlights the resilience of our revenues base and the strength of our financial fundamentals. I am very pleased with how the business has continued to perform in a challenging environment. Our business is made up of three discrete business operations, the Marine Technology Business, the Defense Engineering Services Business and our Acoustics, Sensors and Materials Business Unit. Our Marine Technology Business remains the core of our company, generating the majority of our revenue and accounting for 41.1% of our consolidated net revenue in the second quarter 2026 and it remains the strategic centerpiece of our long term growth ambitions. The specific addressable markets that we operate in are the imaging sonar market and diving market where the opportunity for technological disruption is significant. With our disruptive underwater technologies, we are positioning ourselves to be at the forefront. At the heart of this business are technologies that are redefining what is possible underwater. We are effectively bringing the real time data rich experience of the smartphone era underwater, delivering instant visibility, intelligence and real time decision making capability to our users.

Our Echoscope DAVD and our digital audio communication system are not just products, they are building building blocks of a new underwater operating paradigm. For example, the David enables divers, operators and mission critical teams to work with unprecedented clarity, safety and efficiency. As these technologies evolve, they are opening new markets, expanding our addressable opportunities and setting the stage for the next chapter of our growth.

For our company, growth is a process, not an event and we are executing the strategies that position our company to deliver it consistently over time. Our ecoscope technology is widely used in the commercial offshore marine market for a range of underwater applications. A significant part of our annual revenue is derived from the commercial offshore marine market. To deliver the level of growth that shareholders expect, we must continue expanding our market share in underwater imaging sensors within the defence sector and we are directing efforts and resources toward that objective.

Around the world, multiple defence programs have allocated budgets for the new classes of underwater vehicles, creating a significant long term opportunity. Our ecoscope is well positioned for adoption in these programs. As a single sensor capable of supporting multiple undersea activities, it offers a clear advantage over traditional technologies by providing a multi application sensor in one power efficient unit without compromising mission performance.

We recently introduced the Nanogen Series, our next generation of ultra miniaturized 3D sonars which expand the family of imaging sonars within our portfolio. Nano provides a purpose built solution for highly compact platforms, opening new opportunities in the emerging light and autonomous systems we mentioned in our first quarter earnings calls that we anticipated a small number of Nanogen sonars to be included in a new vehicle program. We're very excited to report that during the quarter we received an initial order for for a small number of Nanogen series sonars for integration into an established vehicle program.

These systems provide a significant upgrade to this vehicle program which will undergo extensive evaluation. If successful, we believe this opportunity could scale rapidly. For additional detail on our underwater technologies that sit at the center of our growth strategy strategy, I would refer you to our previous earnings calls where we provided a comprehensive overview of these technologies and our approach to expanding market share. Now turning to second quarter 2026 highlights relating to our core business the Marine Technology Business.

This business sells its products and solutions globally with the Middle east and Asia representing strateg important markets for our technology. The ongoing conflict in Iran and the resulting instability across the Middle east have reduced customer activity in the region and Asia. In addition, the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global maritime shipping passes has disrupted commercial operations, further softening demand for our goods and services.

This is the main factor which has resulted in this business segment reported revenue decreasing by 26.8% in our second quarter. Notable features of our core business revenue structure in second quarter 26 include hardware sales decreased by 46.9% and were 1.8 million in the second quarter 2026 compared to 3.3 million in the 2025 period. Rental assets utilization in the second quarter 2026 improved, increasing rental revenue by 51.1% to approximately 0.7 million compared to approximately 0.2 million in the previous quarter.

Blair Cunningham, our President of Technology who is the market maker for our technologies, will be updating you on progress and various milestones around our core technologies. Blair will also be available to answer any questions you have about our technologies. I will now the call over to Blair Cunningham.

Blair Cunningham (President of Technology and Director)

Anne Marie Gale

Thank you Blair. Let me now turn the call over to our interim CFO Gail Jardine to take you through our financials for our second quarter 2026 before I provide my closing remarks.

Gail Jardin (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

Anne Marie Gale

OPERATOR

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

Hi, Ann Marie. Thanks for taking my questions. I have a bunch. The first one with the authorization for Navy use, how do you see demand for the untethered DAVD ramping in the second half of the year in fiscal 27? Maybe some kind of range of units for revenue? And is there a contract in place like a BPA or an IDIQ where the Navy can purchase, and if not, what is needed for the procurement process now that the authorization is in place?

Anne Marie Gale

We do not have an IDIQ in place at the moment, and we do not anticipate one for the DAVD untethered system. These orders were placed directly with our company and we believe it will be the same.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

That's helpful. Now, you described slower demand due to the Iran conflict in certain regions. Has that pressure continued into the current quarter? And once a resolution is in place, maybe we have one today, maybe we don't. How quickly do you expect demand in these regions might recover?

Anne Marie Gale

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

Anne Marie Gale

Now, why this program is exciting, it is because it's already an established program and what this is is an upgrade of the existing technology on the platform.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

Right. Can you tell us how many of these actual underwater vehicles are potential to be retrofit and or how many are sold annually? New?

Anne Marie Gale

Well, at this stage I really cannot see. Really, I really cannot see. But needless to say that we would think this would be meaningful for us on a year. On year on basis. This is a long term opportunity of fitting out these vehicles and we believe year on year it would be meaningful for us if we pass the valuation phase.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

Okay, and then can you talk about progress in other next generation underwater CO vehicles? We've talked about this for a while. Maybe how many OEMs you're in discussions with. It sound like Blair said you hope to get something announced by the end of the year. What stages are you in in discussions with these OEMs?

Anne Marie Gale

Well, Blair can talk a little bit more about the evaluation process, but as you know, as soon as there is an active ongoing conflict that affects the world. So spending priorities and pace always shift when those dynamics are ongoing. What was yesterday's priority is not today's prior. Really what we've seen is a slowing of pace somewhat because the current priorities would be to deal with the ongoing conflict and we see less pace on procurement.

But as soon as we believe that as soon as the issue is resolved with the conflict, then we could see some more pace ongoing. Blair, can you talk about a little bit about some of the programs and the process involved, please?

Blair Cunningham (President of Technology and Director)

So that's almost like an internally funded opportunity for us to take those forward and to be able to provide our capability on their platform. Does that make sense? So some are customer driven and some are technology manufacturer driven.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

That was really helpful Blair. And are you going to generate the revenue this current quarter from those nanogen series deliveries? I think there are a couple hundred thousand dollars a pop. Is that a this quarter event?

Anne Marie Gale

So can I just answer. So for the initial order that we received, these are clearly not material in terms of our revenue contribution in this quarter. The significance here isn't the initial volume. It's the opportunity ahead if the post integration and evaluation proceed as planned. So in the quarter we did deliver the initial systems to the customer so that revenue is included in our quarter's revenue.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

I see. Thank you. Two more quick ones. You highlighted SGA. It's the lowest it's been since April 24th. Can you break down, maybe compare it to the first quarter? How much was lower employee cost that you mentioned? How much was foreign exchange? And did you say there was a one time gain as well?

Anne Marie Gale

Gail, did you want to take that question? Gail? We'll come back to that one in one second. Maybe she's muted.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

Sorry about that. Sorry. Yeah, no worries. We'll get that. My last question is on M and A, which you spoke pretty clearly about. My one question would be are there a couple companies you're evaluating in this discussion? So you have identified a target. I just want to kind of understand where you are in this process.

Anne Marie Gale

Oh, right, yes. We do have two active opportunities that we're going through active due diligence on at the moment. Sorry, sorry, sorry. So we do have two active opportunities that we are going through due diligence at the moment, Brian. So yes, you know, we're quite close in terms of our process, but it's still ongoing.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

Great, that's helpful.

Gail Jardin (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Can you hear me now?

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

I can. Gail, thank you.

Gail Jardin (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Sorry, I was muted and I had unmuted myself. I apologies for that slight delay. Yes, I can deal with the question for you, Brian. So you wanted to understand the SGNA reduction.

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

That's right. Thank you.

Gail Jardin (Interim Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Kinzlinger (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. Thank you guys so much for taking all my questions.

Anne Marie Gale

Thank you, Brian. Thank you, Brian.

OPERATOR

At this time, this concludes our question and answer session. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Ann Marie Gale.

Anne Marie Gale

Thank you, operator. Thank you for your participation today and have a great day.