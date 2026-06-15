If You Invested $100 In Apollo Global Management Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.24%. Currently, Apollo Global Management has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion.

Buying $100 In APO: If an investor had bought $100 of APO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $236.66 today based on a price of $135.60 for APO at the time of writing.

Apollo Global Management's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.