Canopy Gwth Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

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Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Canopy Growth reported a 6% increase in net revenue to $285 million for fiscal 2026, driven by growth in Canada's medical and adult use cannabis segments.
The company completed the acquisition of MTL Cannabis, which is expected to generate $10 million in annualized cost synergies and strengthen its market position in Canada.
Canopy Growth plans to focus on expanding its presence internationally, particularly in Europe, while maintaining a strong position in Canada's medical cannabis market.
The company reported a net cash position of $131 million, significantly improved from the previous year, providing financial flexibility for future growth opportunities.
Management expressed confidence in achieving positive adjusted EBITDA during fiscal 2027 and highlighted strategic priorities, including capital allocation towards high-return opportunities and robust cost management.
Joanna (Conference Operator)
Good morning. My name is Joanna and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to Canopy Growth's fourth quarter fiscal 2026 financial results conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. I will now turn the call over to John Vincik, Investor Relations. John, you may begin the conference call.
John Vincik (Investor Relations)
Good morning and thank you for joining us. On our call today we have Canopy Growth, Chief Executive Officer Luc Mongeau and Chief Financial Officer Tom Stewart. Prior to the opening of financial markets today, Canopy Growth issued a news release announcing the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The news release and financial statements have been filed on Edgar and Sedar and will be available on the website under the Investors tab.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and that this discussion is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary note regarding forward looking statements included at the end of the news release issued today. Please review today's earnings release and Canopy's reports filed with the SEC and SEDAR for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections.
In addition, reconciliations between any non GAAP measures to their closest reported GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. Please note that all financial information is provided in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. Following remarks by Luke and Tom, we will conduct a question and answer session where we will take questions from analysts and with that I would like to turn the call over to Luke.
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for Canopy Growth. We made the hard calls early streamlining the business, sharpening our focus and reallocating resources to where we see the greatest long term opportunity. We also invested in people needed to execute at a higher level. These actions are now beginning to show up in the business. On that, I want to take this opportunity to thank our teams and say how proud I am of how they responded throughout the year.
The focus, collaboration and execution across the organization was critical to the progress we achieved. Our full year performance reflected continued momentum with net revenue increasing 20% in Canada adult use cannabis and 80% in Canada medical alongside operational execution across the platform over the past year, we also optimized our structure and reset the cost base to a more sustainable level, removing significant expenses from the business. These changes drove stronger financial performance in fiscal 2026 and we expect the benefits to be even more meaningful in the current year.
In parallel, we recapitalized the business to strengthen our balance sheet, stabilize our cash balance and extend debt maturities to 2031. This improved financial position expands our strategic flexibility while reducing risk and uncertainty. The defining milestone of the year was the acquisition of MTL Cannabis, establishing Canopy as the leading Canadian medical cannabis business by revenue. With increased scale, broader capabilities and greater market reach, we are now operating for a significantly stronger position. While MTL has only been part of Canopy for two months, integration efforts have advanced quickly.
We are already executing on 6 million of our targeted 10 million of annualized cost synergies and the benefits extend way beyond cost savings. We are leveraging Canopy's robust distribution platform to extend the reach of the MTL products, including the recently announced launch of MTL's trains in Germany. Just as importantly, the MTL team brought a strong track record of producing best in class products and executing at high operational standards.
These capabilities are now being embedded more broadly across the organizations, with team actively sharing best practices to improve productivity and execution across our cultivation network. As integration continues, we're also building more disciplined and repeatable processes across the organization, strengthening our framework for producing high quality cannabis consistently and at scale. We have recently seen the results of these efforts in Europe where we have delivered strong sequential growth in the past two quarters. We believe strength and capabilities will become increasingly important as the industry continues to evolve globally, particularly in the European market. With that, let me turn to our financial results. For the year, net revenue increased 6% to $285 million driven by growth in our Canadian medical and adult use businesses. Canadian Medical delivered the most consistent performance with an 18% increase in net revenue for the full year and positive year over year growth in all four quarters.
These impressive results were driven by a larger product assortment and increased order size as we expand our base of insured customers. But even more encouraging, as I mentioned earlier, is that we entered fiscal 2027 in an even stronger position. After joining forces with MTL Cannabis to become the market leader in Canada, Our Canada adult use business returned to growth in the year with net revenue increasing by 20%. That represents a significant turnaround in a category where Canopy had been stagnating. The growth was driven by product innovation focused on the fastest growing adult use categories including Infused Pre Rolls, vape and ITHC Flower. We believe there is room for Canopy to significantly increase our share of the recreational market in Canada on the strength of our leading brand. The most recent market share data from May 2026 shows that Canopy has improved from a number eight overall ranking to number six.
We have taken a consumer led approach across our medical and adult use portfolios, focusing our efforts behind the products and categories where we believe we can build enduring market leadership in the international business. We have reset our European operations to better unlock the flower supply chain that involves streamlining processes, strengthening execution and making sure we got the right product into the market. These efforts have helped us overcome challenges we experienced early in the year.
As result, the interntionl business very strong finish to the year, delivering 68% year over year net revenue growth in the fourth quarter. That momentum has continued through the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by a broader portfolio of products. Europe will remain an important area of focus for us this year. Stores and vehicle net revenue was down in the year due to challenges in its two largest markets, the US and Germany. The successful launch of the VZ vaporizer during the year helped boost sales in a new category focused on affordability and portability.
Post quarter end, the S and B team, inspired by new leadership, has been focused on cost optimization and a reset of our commercial approach in the U.S. overall, we exit fiscal 2026 as a stronger, better positioned organization with improved scale, stronger financial flexibility and the team that knows how to execute. I believe these changes make us stronger and demonstrate how Canopy is becoming a different company. We're energized, we're encouraged, we're confident and we're just getting started.
Without a doubt there is much work still to be done and I'm very confident in the strategy we have in place to deliver meaningful growth. More on this in a few minutes. First, I will ask Tom to review our fourth quarter results.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you Luke and good morning everyone. We reported 71.2 million of net revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which was 10% higher than Q4 of the previous year. Growth in the quarter was driven by the cannabis segment and in particular Canada Medical and International cannabis. Cannabis net revenue for the fourth quarter was 54.5 million, up 20% compared to a year ago. This growth was led by Canada Medical Cannabis with revenue increasing 27% to $25.3 million, marking another record quarter.
Absent the inventory charges in Q4, we would have shown sequential improvement and that significantly closer to our adjusted EBITDA break even. On that basis and with our expectation of continued revenue growth and decreasing costs, we remain confident in achieving our target of reaching positive adjusted ebitda during fiscal 2027. Turning to our financial position, as Luke mentioned, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet in fiscal 2026.
In closing, I would like to acknowledge the continued positive momentum in the US Regulatory landscape. We are proud to see the framework we pioneered for Canopy USA becoming increasingly relevant with our US peers, leveraging this structure to benefit from the positive momentum in the US market. Luke will now close with a brief discussion of our priorities for the coming year.
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Operator
you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one. On your touchtone phone. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you wish to decline from the polling process, please press STAR followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. We do ask that you limit yourself to two questions.
For any additional questions you may press star one. Again, first question comes from Ken McTighe with Canaco Genuity. Please go ahead.
Ken McTighe
Thank you and good morning. Tom, I heard your comments with respect to mitigating the impact on your medical business and on veterans from the change in reimbursement. But I wonder whether you could help us just better handicap the potential impact or trajectory of your Canadian business given how material that headwind is in year and some recent competitors commentary with respect to that headwind.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
So I think, you know, you're not going to see the straight. While there would be a top line effect, it's not going to be as drastic as you might see in the broader competitive set. My kind of actions are also looking to mitigate the impact on adjusted ebitda, not just net revenue. So while we would expect to see net revenue come down versus sequentially, we're
Ken McTighe
I realize there are offsets on the G and A side but just trying to handicap the potential spend to drive share and growth in Germany through 27.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I would say on the sales and marketing piece within SG&A Kendrick, lot of that the spend it's tied more to Canada than in Germany. I think where we see the biggest unlock in Germany would be in getting some of the MTL flour. And Luke, I don't know if you want to.
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Ken McTighe
Great, thank you. I'll get back in queue.
Operator
Thank you. The next question comes from Erin Gray with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.
Erin Gray
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Erin Gray
And then what do you think are the best opportunities in the US market today? Having historically done both MSOs and brands. Thanks.
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Erin Gray
Okay, great. Appreciate the color there. I'll go and jump back in the queue.
Operator
Thank you. The next question comes from Bill Kirk with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.
Bill Kirk
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
So as we think through to you know, building on what Luke said, that includes, you know, retail operations that would include kind of brand revenues for the want assets as well as the jetty business in California and certain states. So really the unlock for us.
Bill Kirk
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
that might have been related to prior year. Bill, I'd have to go and go back and look at it. We can follow up in a separate session if you'd like. Okay. Okay. Thank you, Tom.
Operator
Thank you. The next question comes from Brenna Cunnington with ATP Core Market. Please go ahead.
Brenna Cunnington
Could you just provide us more details in color on that?
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Tom, anything to add?
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
No, I think that's right. I mean, you're right, Brennan. We're not looking to squirrel away cash indefinitely, but we want to be able
Brenna Cunnington
to be well positioned to capitalize on opportunities if and when they arise.
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Brenna Cunnington
Okay, thank you for the color. I'll jump back in the queue.
Operator
Operator for Bill Kirk's question.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
Bill that related to the deconsolidation of Canopy USA in the prior fiscal year. So that was a one time event for which didn't recur this year.
Operator
Thank you. The next question comes from Pablo Zwanek from Zwanek and Associates. Please go ahead
Pablo Zwanek
Thank you.
Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)
But overall it will be a headwind for us on the Canadian side. And the overall growth that we're talking about, you're right, it is including a bigger outlift from the international business as well as growth in stores and Bickel that will drive us up.
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
Pablo Zwanek
Thank you. That's good caller. And then just a follow up in terms of rec sales in Canada, obviously you've done very well with IPRs. Now the high fire data shows very good growth in Vase. Can you talk about any gaps or rooms, areas where you're still under indexed, where you see room to expand the portfolio, whether it's flower or different segments within the other formats? Thank you.
Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)
We have opportunities across these three large segments in flour. We've been saying it. The acquisition of MTL was driven in one part, in one large part by their talent, their ability to grow consistently great flour at scale in an efficient manner. And now we're partnering work together with some really great growers. So look out in the quarters to come for the quality of our flowers to keep improving and as a result we know share will follow in PRJs.
We're almost absent of the 510 category, which is still very large. So as you can see, there's tons of Runway. There's significant Runway for us to go Canadian wreck there. And we're confident that we're with our brands, combined with our capabilities and the reset of our supply chain that we will be able to win in fiscal 2027 and for the years to come.
Pablo Zwanek
That's great.
Operator
Thank you for attending today's call.
Key drivers include continued expansion in insured patient registrations as well as our medical team's ongoing focus on providing a best in class service experience to our medical consumers. In addition, and in response to changes to Veterans Affairs Canada reimbursement, we move quickly in fiscal 2027 to implement targeted actions designed to mitigate the impact on both veterans and the business. These initiatives included strategic pricing actions, refinements to the product mix and patient retention efforts focused on maintaining accessibility and long term engagement with our medical platform. International Cannabis net revenue was 8.6 million, up 68% compared to a year ago. The increase was largely driven by year over year growth in Poland and Germany as our focus on supply chain improvements for the European business have delivered another quarter of growth for international cannabis.
Cannabis gross margin in Q4 was $3.7 million or 7% of net revenue which was below our typical gross margin range primarily due to inventory related charges of 10.7 million as a result of the MTL acquisition As part of integrating our two businesses, we conducted a comprehensive review of the combined inventory and product portfolio with a focus on simplifying our combined offerings and prioritizing our highest quality best performing products. As a result, we made deliberate decisions to reduce redundant and overlapping inventory to ensure our stock levers are well positioned for fiscal 2027.
We also recognize costs associated with the flow through of purchase accounting step up on acquired inventory balances, importantly excluding the impact of these acquisition related charges. Adjusted gross margin for the Cannabis segment was 26% in Q4 fiscal 2026 as compared to 12% in Q4 fiscal 2025. We are moving through a transition period as the two organizations integrate operations, align teams, share best practices and optimize the product portfolio. As a result, we may see slower growth in the first half of fiscal 2027 including near term pressure on our revenue as we continue to adjust our product offerings and and make improvements at our cultivation facilities to position the business for long term success.
We would fully expect to see gross margin improvements in fiscal 2027 within the cannabis segment on integrating the MTL business. At the same time, the 6 million of MTL transaction synergies we are executing will increasingly take effect. To give more color on that figure, it includes items such as the elimination of MTL's public company costs, headcount reductions and rationalization of redundant facilities. As part of our new footprint assessment, we made the decision to close our cultivation facility in Kelowna B.C. given our focus on scaling our cultivation capacity at our GMP Certified King Carden facility and MTL facilities in Quebec. We expect to continue to execute against our projected cost synergies to reach our target of 10 million of run rate savings within 18 months of the MTL transaction closing. More broadly, the cost reductions we implemented at Canopy over the past year will become increasingly apparent in fiscal 2027. General and administrative operating expenses were down approximately 9.5 million in fiscal 2026, a 15% reduction which was largely driven by the rationalization of approximately 130 positions across the organization. Prior to the acquisition of the MTL team, the adjusted EBITDA loss of 6 million in Q4 fiscal 2026 represented a $3 million year over year improvement, but was higher than the 3 million loss in Q3 fiscal 2026.
Having completed a strategic recapitalization transaction at the start of the fourth quarter, we ended the year with $365 million of cash. After completing the MTL acquisition with total debt of 234 million, our net cash position was 131 million. As compared to the end of fiscal 2025, we have delivered an improvement of 304 million, going from a net debt position of 173 million to a net cash position of 131 million. Importantly, as we move towards an accelerated growth stage, we have much greater financial capacity to support our growth and, where appropriate, inorganic opportunities. I want to note that while we did not have any sales under the ATM program during the fourth quarter, we would continue to look to use the program opportunistically during fiscal 2027 to support strategic priorities and initiatives if and when they arise.
Thank you very much Tom. We enter fiscal 2027 with confidence. Since becoming CEO, we have prioritized capital allocation toward higher return opportunities, robust cost management and executing with excellence. This disciplined approach positions us well to achieve profitability and create long term shareholder value. Markets outside of Canada, including the US present both immediate and long term growth opportunities in Europe. Our strengthened cannabis platform and expanded portfolio of products have helped us build momentum. Our operations in Germany provide important advantages in supplying European markets efficiently and reliably and we are targeting expansion into the UK during this fiscal year.
In Canada Medical, we plan to leverage Canopy's leadership position and nationwide network of clinics to continue supporting patient growth. We remain committed to supporting our veteran community by delivering compelling value relative to other medical cannabis providers while continuing to uphold the quality, consistency and reliability patients expect from our portfolio for the Canada adult use market. Improved quality of our flower combined with continuing product innovation will be the levers that enable us to grow our brands and our business. Early fiscal 2027 trends remain encouraging including continued market share momentum across key product categories. As of five weeks into fiscal 2027, we hold top three market positions across a number of key categories on a trailing thirteen week basis including number two in premium flower, number two in infused pre rolls up from number four on a trailing thirteen week basis and number three in oils and softgels.
Storrs and Bickel is executing on a refreshed strategy strategic plan focused on strengthening sales and marketing in the US and improving operational efficiency throughout the supply chain. To conclude, we straightened our platform, improved execution, expanded our scale and positioned the business for its next phase of growth. We enter fiscal 2027 with momentum and a clear focus on accelerating our growth. I'm energized by the momentum building across Operator we'll now take questions thank
Yeah, so a couple. A couple points Kindergarten. Thanks for the question. You know, part of our mitigation plan includes ongoing optimization of our pricing and reimbursement practices to ensure that we're really collective for the cost of serving kind of the high quality service that we provide to our veterans. You know, ultimately when you think about our medical portfolio in and of itself it's skewed more towards 2.0 products. So oil softgels, more so than flour.
doing everything we can to mitigate the impact on EBITDA and gross margin. So looking to kind of optimize cost structures where we can and really make sure we're priced competitively without interrupting the high quality of service that we provide to the veteran customers. Great. Thanks for call detail and if I could just pivot then to international markets briefly obviously internationally increasingly in focus, specifically Germany. We're also aware though that is an increasingly competitive market. So when you look to and when we think about your marketing spend in year to support growth and market share gains. So I think fiscal 26 you had a mid single digit increase in sales and marketing. How should we think of the evolution of that line item?
Yeah, absolutely. We still see tremendous potential growth potential in Europe. Our challenge in fiscal 2026 were driven by supply chain issues where we weren't able to consistently supply flour. And we're in a much better now as demonstrated in the last two quarters where we've seen sequential growth. And you have to remember that the market, the European market as a whole still have a lot of potential for growth. Penetration is still extremely low and we're very encouraged by our progress in the last two quarters.
Hi, thank you for the questions here. So first one for me just on the mtl, you know, acquisition you gave hard numbers in terms of cost synergies 6 expected to be 10 when complete. But maybe on some top line synergies you alluded to maybe some sharing best practices, you know, flower quality. So maybe can you go into more detail in terms of some of the Benefits that maybe might have been better than you expected in terms of potential top line synergies from the mto and then how we can think about that flowing through to the P and L for canopy growth as you start to get some of those best practices that you're learning. Thank you.
Yes, thank you for the question. It's a bit early to tell there, but what we're seeing, you know, one of the key reasons behind the acquisition of NTL was their greater ability to grow great flour consistently and at scale. And the work I started a couple months ago where we're really bringing the teams together to unlock the full potential of our growth facilities. What we're seeing behind the scene is extremely encouraging right now and you can imagine that this great flower will really accelerate our growth in both the Canadian rec market and as importantly across the European market. So we're really confident, we're pleased with the results that have been done behind the scenes so far and we will start seeing the benefit of this in the quarters to come.
Okay, great, thanks for that. Second question for me. So can I understand Canada International seem to be, you know, the priority priority today, but a lot of things are starting to move now. Here in the US you had phase one rescheduling with FDA and state medical, you know, anticipation for phase two whole plant rescheduling to come, you know, potentially later this summer. So as we think about canopy growth historically you've been one of the more aggressive in terms of looking to capitalize on those U.S. opportunities. So now in 2026, FY 2027, how do we think about your view in terms of what it will take for you to want to, you know, re engage in terms of getting aggressive in the US market? If there's any types of key things such as being able to, you know, maintain uplifting and consolidated adult use or otherwise.
Yeah, we've been, we've been pretty consistent there. We're near term focus and priorities or Canada International where we can realize value creation like instantly. So our focus there is not, is not changing. That being said, we're very encouraged by the regulatory changes that are happening across the US So we know what's happened recently is focus on medical cannabis. Our investment in US has been more in mixed, let's call it recreational. So we're not seeing any immediate benefits there.
But that being said on the strategy, the canopy strategy has been to lay out investment across The US to ensure that as the market, the regulatory changes happen in the market that we will benefit from there. So we're very happy with our investment in the jetty brand in California. We're affiliation with the Clay Board infused Preroll brand. We've got a sizable investment in Terrasense. So we're well positioned to take advantage of the markets as regulatory changes continue to happen.
I'd like to keep going on Aaron's question there. When we think about the US Why isn't now the time to get more aggressive in the U.S. i understand the Canadian and international opportunities might be more immediate, but what else would you need to see in the US to start getting more aggressive? And then if you could, could you remind us maybe some of the run rate metrics for the assets you do have exposure to? In the past I think you've given trailing twelve month revenue and a rough EBITDA kind of range for the US assets. Could you update us on those?
Yeah. Bill, this is Tom. So I guess building on kind of what would change Again the Canopy USA business is not skewed as much the medical side as kind of some of our some of the US MSOs. So for us, until there's full kind of uplifting potential for fully plant touching businesses, there's not as much in the way of benefits to us as you might see with peers. I would say in terms of the run rates we do disclose in the 10k bill, some are exponential information. So I would direct you to those disclosures. But again that would be kind of accumulative across all of our assets.
go ahead. The unlock. No, I was going to say that really the unlock for us is until we're at a point where we can US plant touching businesses irrespective of medical versus non medical can list and further regulations open up. We're really kind of in the same boat as we were before. Okay, thank you. In the cash flow statement there was a like a cash outflow for I think it said deconsolidating or two subsidiaries. What was that in the period? What was that deconsolidating cash outflow
Hey, y'. All, thanks for taking our question. Just looking at the balance sheet, we do have quite the cash balance here with 365 million exiting the quarter from what I recall. Some of this will be used with transitional costs related to the integration of mtl. And so I do understand that the cash reserves won't be at this level indefinitely. And I'm all for squirreling away resources for a rainy day, but it does seem like we have a decent amount of excess cash on hand here above and beyond what's needed for near to medium term operations. So could you just walk us through some of your strategic goals for putting this excess cash to work? You mentioned potentially expanding into the uk and we know maybe the US is a potential for investment on the horizon.
Yes, I'll start and I'll ask Tom to jump in. So our priority remains clear. It's to achieve positive EBITDA and generate positive cash flows. On this, we're focusing our efforts in accelerating growth in Canadian REC and across Europe as well. What's really good, with all the hard work that we did during fiscal 2026, we're at a place where the balance sheet is way more solid than it was a year ago and we're positioned to better take advantage of strategic opportunities that will present themselves to us.
Okay, understood. And then just looking internationally, we have heard commentary from various LP peers regarding the standards for Germany flower getting stricter. Specifically with respect to the flour that's moving through Portugal to be EU GMP certified. Could you just provide us with more color on what you're seeing on this front? And is there potentially an opportunity to gain EUGMT certification at some point in the future? Yes, we're seeing very similar things.
I think we're extremely well positioned to function in that type of environment. We've been functioning under EU GMP regulation codes for many years now. We have resources, capabilities in the ground in Germany to allow us to bring the right products to market. I was over in Europe last week and come back very confident, energized by the quality of the work our teams are doing across Germany and Poland. We're very bullish on our these two markets and expanding and newly opening markets across Europe. So we look forward to improving our performance in fiscal 2027 across Europe.
everyone. Look, just to follow up on the medical side of things regarding the impact on veterans, we are now in the middle of June. Can you give some color in terms of how are veteran users of medical cannabis reacting? Are they cutting back on sales or are they absorbing the effect of the reduced quota? Can you maybe expand also in terms of how much are you absorbing? It's not clear from the comments you made before. More color in that regard would help. And to be clear, you are guiding for full year sales growth in 27, but that's for international rec domestic medical, you are guiding for a decline. Right. So we can just confirm that.
So a few different parts of the net, Pablo. So for us, we're continuing to go after new veterans to sign up new customers. We still see that as a very attractive and profitable market for our business. I would say through the first few weeks of fiscal 2027, we are seeing positive momentum year over year, but we're likely not going to maintain the same level of growth that we saw throughout fiscal 2026. So we are doing everything we can to kind of maintain a flat medical business year over year in terms of EBITDA margin.
So again, the veteran changes presents quite the headwind to us as well as any other medical player in Canada. We're doing everything we can to limit the impact on ebitda, but it is going to be challenging just to get back to call it flat year over year on the Canadian medical side, if I may add to this, I mean business, this Canadian medical business is the core of who Canopy is and we're positioning a company based on trust on excellence, a company that is focused on bettering life through cannabis.
So as a result that medical business is really the core of who we have. We love it. Putting tremendous effort to make sure that through these changes the quality of their service, the products, the supplies we provide to veterans and other insured patients and non insured patients remains of the highest integrity. Yes, we're seeing veterans adapting, adjusting how they purchase but they're extremely loyal to the quality of service and products we've been providing. We provide some of the best service, fast process, delivery, consistency of install products of any competitors in Canada and you can see these consumers, these patients being extremely loyal to our platform and we continue to strive to provide the best service in the industry.
Yeah, absolutely. And thank you for the congrats on the progress. So we're now latest data shows us as number six. I won't be shy to say that our long term aspiration is to be a top three player. We believe we can get there. It's not going to be easy, it's going to take time. But think of the big categories out there. Let's talk products, we'll talk about regions later. So you know the Canadian market, where the growth is, where the volume is, it's flour, it's pre rolled, infused or not and it's baked.
We're doing really well. The Claiborne with infused pre rolls is really driving our growth there. But we still have a lot of opportunities in regular pre rolls driven by our brands. Whether it's MTL brands, premium Pre Rol or it's Tweed with mainstream pre rolls we still have a lot of opportunities there. And finally we Launched all in One Vape during fiscal 26 we're very encouraged by the results, but again, there we're only scratching the surface.
Thank you. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As a reminder, if you have any questions, please press Star one now. We have no further questions. This concludes Canopy Growth's fourth quarter fiscal 2026 financial results conference call. A replay of this conference call will be available until September 13, 2026 and can be accessed following the instructions provided in the company's press release issued earlier today. Canopy Growth's investor relations team will be available to answer additional questions.
Disclaimer: This transcript is provided for informational purposes only. While we strive for accuracy, there may be errors or omissions in this automated transcription. For official company statements and financial information, please refer to the company's SEC filings and official press releases. Corporate participants' and analysts' statements reflect their views as of the date of this call and are subject to change without notice.