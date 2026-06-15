Canopy Gwth Reports Q4 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

Canopy Growth reported a 6% increase in net revenue to $285 million for fiscal 2026, driven by growth in Canada's medical and adult use cannabis segments.

The company completed the acquisition of MTL Cannabis, which is expected to generate $10 million in annualized cost synergies and strengthen its market position in Canada.

Canopy Growth plans to focus on expanding its presence internationally, particularly in Europe, while maintaining a strong position in Canada's medical cannabis market.

The company reported a net cash position of $131 million, significantly improved from the previous year, providing financial flexibility for future growth opportunities.

Management expressed confidence in achieving positive adjusted EBITDA during fiscal 2027 and highlighted strategic priorities, including capital allocation towards high-return opportunities and robust cost management.

Full Transcript

Joanna (Conference Operator)

Good morning. My name is Joanna and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome you to Canopy Growth's fourth quarter fiscal 2026 financial results conference call. Currently, all participants are in a listen only mode. I will now turn the call over to John Vincik, Investor Relations. John, you may begin the conference call.

John Vincik (Investor Relations)

Good morning and thank you for joining us. On our call today we have Canopy Growth, Chief Executive Officer Luc Mongeau and Chief Financial Officer Tom Stewart. Prior to the opening of financial markets today, Canopy Growth issued a news release announcing the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The news release and financial statements have been filed on Edgar and Sedar and will be available on the website under the Investors tab.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and that this discussion is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary note regarding forward looking statements included at the end of the news release issued today. Please review today's earnings release and Canopy's reports filed with the SEC and SEDAR for various factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projections.

In addition, reconciliations between any non GAAP measures to their closest reported GAAP measures are included in our earnings release. Please note that all financial information is provided in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated. Following remarks by Luke and Tom, we will conduct a question and answer session where we will take questions from analysts and with that I would like to turn the call over to Luke.

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Fiscal 2026 was a defining year for Canopy Growth. We made the hard calls early streamlining the business, sharpening our focus and reallocating resources to where we see the greatest long term opportunity. We also invested in people needed to execute at a higher level. These actions are now beginning to show up in the business. On that, I want to take this opportunity to thank our teams and say how proud I am of how they responded throughout the year.

The focus, collaboration and execution across the organization was critical to the progress we achieved. Our full year performance reflected continued momentum with net revenue increasing 20% in Canada adult use cannabis and 80% in Canada medical alongside operational execution across the platform over the past year, we also optimized our structure and reset the cost base to a more sustainable level, removing significant expenses from the business. These changes drove stronger financial performance in fiscal 2026 and we expect the benefits to be even more meaningful in the current year.

In parallel, we recapitalized the business to strengthen our balance sheet, stabilize our cash balance and extend debt maturities to 2031. This improved financial position expands our strategic flexibility while reducing risk and uncertainty. The defining milestone of the year was the acquisition of MTL Cannabis, establishing Canopy as the leading Canadian medical cannabis business by revenue. With increased scale, broader capabilities and greater market reach, we are now operating for a significantly stronger position. While MTL has only been part of Canopy for two months, integration efforts have advanced quickly.

We are already executing on 6 million of our targeted 10 million of annualized cost synergies and the benefits extend way beyond cost savings. We are leveraging Canopy's robust distribution platform to extend the reach of the MTL products, including the recently announced launch of MTL's trains in Germany. Just as importantly, the MTL team brought a strong track record of producing best in class products and executing at high operational standards.

These capabilities are now being embedded more broadly across the organizations, with team actively sharing best practices to improve productivity and execution across our cultivation network. As integration continues, we're also building more disciplined and repeatable processes across the organization, strengthening our framework for producing high quality cannabis consistently and at scale. We have recently seen the results of these efforts in Europe where we have delivered strong sequential growth in the past two quarters. We believe strength and capabilities will become increasingly important as the industry continues to evolve globally, particularly in the European market. With that, let me turn to our financial results. For the year, net revenue increased 6% to $285 million driven by growth in our Canadian medical and adult use businesses. Canadian Medical delivered the most consistent performance with an 18% increase in net revenue for the full year and positive year over year growth in all four quarters.

These impressive results were driven by a larger product assortment and increased order size as we expand our base of insured customers. But even more encouraging, as I mentioned earlier, is that we entered fiscal 2027 in an even stronger position. After joining forces with MTL Cannabis to become the market leader in Canada, Our Canada adult use business returned to growth in the year with net revenue increasing by 20%. That represents a significant turnaround in a category where Canopy had been stagnating. The growth was driven by product innovation focused on the fastest growing adult use categories including Infused Pre Rolls, vape and ITHC Flower. We believe there is room for Canopy to significantly increase our share of the recreational market in Canada on the strength of our leading brand. The most recent market share data from May 2026 shows that Canopy has improved from a number eight overall ranking to number six.

We have taken a consumer led approach across our medical and adult use portfolios, focusing our efforts behind the products and categories where we believe we can build enduring market leadership in the international business. We have reset our European operations to better unlock the flower supply chain that involves streamlining processes, strengthening execution and making sure we got the right product into the market. These efforts have helped us overcome challenges we experienced early in the year.

As result, the interntionl business very strong finish to the year, delivering 68% year over year net revenue growth in the fourth quarter. That momentum has continued through the first quarter of fiscal 2027, driven by a broader portfolio of products. Europe will remain an important area of focus for us this year. Stores and vehicle net revenue was down in the year due to challenges in its two largest markets, the US and Germany. The successful launch of the VZ vaporizer during the year helped boost sales in a new category focused on affordability and portability.

Post quarter end, the S and B team, inspired by new leadership, has been focused on cost optimization and a reset of our commercial approach in the U.S. overall, we exit fiscal 2026 as a stronger, better positioned organization with improved scale, stronger financial flexibility and the team that knows how to execute. I believe these changes make us stronger and demonstrate how Canopy is becoming a different company. We're energized, we're encouraged, we're confident and we're just getting started.

Without a doubt there is much work still to be done and I'm very confident in the strategy we have in place to deliver meaningful growth. More on this in a few minutes. First, I will ask Tom to review our fourth quarter results.

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you Luke and good morning everyone. We reported 71.2 million of net revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, which was 10% higher than Q4 of the previous year. Growth in the quarter was driven by the cannabis segment and in particular Canada Medical and International cannabis. Cannabis net revenue for the fourth quarter was 54.5 million, up 20% compared to a year ago. This growth was led by Canada Medical Cannabis with revenue increasing 27% to $25.3 million, marking another record quarter.

Absent the inventory charges in Q4, we would have shown sequential improvement and that significantly closer to our adjusted EBITDA break even. On that basis and with our expectation of continued revenue growth and decreasing costs, we remain confident in achieving our target of reaching positive adjusted ebitda during fiscal 2027. Turning to our financial position, as Luke mentioned, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet in fiscal 2026.

In closing, I would like to acknowledge the continued positive momentum in the US Regulatory landscape. We are proud to see the framework we pioneered for Canopy USA becoming increasingly relevant with our US peers, leveraging this structure to benefit from the positive momentum in the US market. Luke will now close with a brief discussion of our priorities for the coming year.

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Operator

you ladies and gentlemen. We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one. On your touchtone phone. You will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you wish to decline from the polling process, please press STAR followed by the two. If you are using a speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. We do ask that you limit yourself to two questions.

For any additional questions you may press star one. Again, first question comes from Ken McTighe with Canaco Genuity. Please go ahead.

Ken McTighe

Thank you and good morning. Tom, I heard your comments with respect to mitigating the impact on your medical business and on veterans from the change in reimbursement. But I wonder whether you could help us just better handicap the potential impact or trajectory of your Canadian business given how material that headwind is in year and some recent competitors commentary with respect to that headwind.

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

So I think, you know, you're not going to see the straight. While there would be a top line effect, it's not going to be as drastic as you might see in the broader competitive set. My kind of actions are also looking to mitigate the impact on adjusted ebitda, not just net revenue. So while we would expect to see net revenue come down versus sequentially, we're

Ken McTighe

I realize there are offsets on the G and A side but just trying to handicap the potential spend to drive share and growth in Germany through 27.

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, I would say on the sales and marketing piece within SG&A Kendrick, lot of that the spend it's tied more to Canada than in Germany. I think where we see the biggest unlock in Germany would be in getting some of the MTL flour. And Luke, I don't know if you want to.

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Ken McTighe

Great, thank you. I'll get back in queue.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Erin Gray with Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Erin Gray

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Erin Gray

And then what do you think are the best opportunities in the US market today? Having historically done both MSOs and brands. Thanks.

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Erin Gray

Okay, great. Appreciate the color there. I'll go and jump back in the queue.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Bill Kirk with Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Bill Kirk

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

So as we think through to you know, building on what Luke said, that includes, you know, retail operations that would include kind of brand revenues for the want assets as well as the jetty business in California and certain states. So really the unlock for us.

Bill Kirk

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

that might have been related to prior year. Bill, I'd have to go and go back and look at it. We can follow up in a separate session if you'd like. Okay. Okay. Thank you, Tom.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Brenna Cunnington with ATP Core Market. Please go ahead.

Brenna Cunnington

Could you just provide us more details in color on that?

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Tom, anything to add?

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

No, I think that's right. I mean, you're right, Brennan. We're not looking to squirrel away cash indefinitely, but we want to be able

Brenna Cunnington

to be well positioned to capitalize on opportunities if and when they arise.

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Brenna Cunnington

Okay, thank you for the color. I'll jump back in the queue.

Operator

Operator for Bill Kirk's question.

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

Bill that related to the deconsolidation of Canopy USA in the prior fiscal year. So that was a one time event for which didn't recur this year.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Pablo Zwanek from Zwanek and Associates. Please go ahead

Pablo Zwanek

Thank you.

Tom Stewart (Chief Financial Officer)

But overall it will be a headwind for us on the Canadian side. And the overall growth that we're talking about, you're right, it is including a bigger outlift from the international business as well as growth in stores and Bickel that will drive us up.

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

Pablo Zwanek

Thank you. That's good caller. And then just a follow up in terms of rec sales in Canada, obviously you've done very well with IPRs. Now the high fire data shows very good growth in Vase. Can you talk about any gaps or rooms, areas where you're still under indexed, where you see room to expand the portfolio, whether it's flower or different segments within the other formats? Thank you.

Luc Mongeau (Chief Executive Officer)

We have opportunities across these three large segments in flour. We've been saying it. The acquisition of MTL was driven in one part, in one large part by their talent, their ability to grow consistently great flour at scale in an efficient manner. And now we're partnering work together with some really great growers. So look out in the quarters to come for the quality of our flowers to keep improving and as a result we know share will follow in PRJs.

We're almost absent of the 510 category, which is still very large. So as you can see, there's tons of Runway. There's significant Runway for us to go Canadian wreck there. And we're confident that we're with our brands, combined with our capabilities and the reset of our supply chain that we will be able to win in fiscal 2027 and for the years to come.

Pablo Zwanek

That's great.

Operator

Thank you for attending today's call.