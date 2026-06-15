Full Transcript: PowerFleet Q4 2025 Earnings Call

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On Monday, PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below. This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation. Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2467/53831 Summary PowerFleet reported strong financial performance for FY26, with total revenue growing 22% to $443.8 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing 44% to $97 million. The company has made significant strategic progress by restructuring its operating model, unifying the product roadmap under Unity, and achieving $34 million in annualized cost synergies. PowerFleet's future outlook is positive, with expectations of revenue growth between $485 million to $490 million and adjusted EBITDA growth to $122 million - $125 million in FY27. Operational highlights include securing a landmark contract with the South African treasury and notable enterprise wins with Fortune 500 companies, contributing to a strong pipeline of opportunities. Management expressed confidence in continuing to build momentum, focusing on expanding market presence through strategic partnerships and leveraging high-margin recurring services. Full Transcript OPERATOR Good day everyone. Welcome to PowerFleet's fourth quarter and full year 2026 earnings call. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Wilson, Chief Financial Officer. The floor is yours. David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) Thanks, Alfredo. Good morning everyone. This presentation contains forward looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Forward looking statements include statements with respect to PowerFleet's beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond PowerFleet's control and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be forward looking statements. For example, forward looking statements include statements regarding prospects of additional customers, potential contract values, market forecasts, projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion or other financial information, emerging new products and plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operation costs, increasing production volumes and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above are not limited to risks detailed from time to time in PowerFleet's filings with the SEC, including PowerFleet's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025. These risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of PowerFleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law. PowerFleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this presentation and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Now I'll turn the call over to PowerFleet CEO Steve Tung. Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) Steve Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. I'm here with key members of the leadership team and we're excited to walk you through what has been a defining year for PowerFleet. Before we get into the quarter, I want to take a few minutes to step back and talk about the journey because the context really matters and it's helpful to orient investors to fully understand what this team has delivered and why we feel confident about where we go from here. Two years ago we set a very clear strategy for PowerFleet. We said we would use consolidation to build scale. We said we would invest that scale into technology differentiation and we said we would run this business with the kind of financial discipline that compounds value for shareholders over time. That was the thesis. And I'm pleased to stand and tell you we're delivering against that plan in full. Within 18 months, we restructured the global operating model, unified the product roadmap under Unity, centralized core functions and delivered more than $34 million in annualized cost. Synergies on time and informed. And importantly, we didn't do that at the expense of growth. We did it while simultaneously accelerating organic revenue performance, expanding margins and winning at a level in the enterprise market that the heritage PowerFleet could simply never have achieved. And that was deliberate on technology differentiation. And this is where really the future value of the company sits. Unity has become the system of work for some of the world's largest and most demanding enterprise. Independently, we receive validation that the differentiation we've built in AI video, on site safety data, highway ingestion and the unified operations layer is what makes us truly mission critical for our customers. And you can see that differentiation showing up directly in the commercial performance of the business. We've secured landmark Enterprise wins Fortune 500 accounts across energy, mining, food and beverage, logistics, manufacturing. And we're now winning tier one public sector contracts at a scale that simply wasn't possible two years ago. Our AI video pipeline compounded through the year. Our on site solutions saw rapid adoption. Cross sell revenue accelerated. Customers are leaning in because Unity solves everyday operational challenges. Improving safety, enhancing visibility, boosting efficiency, all through one integrated platform. Next slide. So let me frame the year through these three priorities we set ourselves and executed against. The first, durable revenue growth. We've proven that the combined business is delivering consistent, high quality organic growth anchored in recurring SaaS revenue. The second, compounding EBITDA growth. We've demonstrated that as the top line scales, the operating model we've built is converting that growth into expanding margins and compounding profitability. And the third, driving towards sustainable free cash flow. We've proved the pivot, showing that this business is moving from an investment and integration phase into a cash generative model that strengthens the balance sheet and compound shareholder value. Let me take you through each one. Next slide please. Starting with revenue services. Revenue, which is really the engine of the business, grew to $360 million and now represents 81% of our total revenue, up from 76% in FY25. That shift in mix is deliberate and is significant because every percentage point of that shift brings higher margins, greater predictability and strong customer lifetime value. Total revenue increased to 444 million. And what is most encouraging is the growth acceleration we saw as the year progressed in Q4 total revenue grew 11% year over year and service revenue grew 14%. That's the exit rate we've been signaling to investors and we've delivered it. The trajectory is clear, the quality of the growth is high, and the durability of the recurring revenue base gives us real visibility and confidence heading into FY27. Next slide please. On the customer side, we signed multimillion contracts with two of the world's largest brands, a top three global food and beverage company and a major global manufacturer, both choosing our differentiated on site solutions. These are exactly the kind of large scale enterprise wins that the Heritage Power fleet of two years ago could not have competed for, let alone one. And then of course there's the South African treasury contract, the single largest win in our company's history with anticipated 5 year total contract value of between 100 to 120 million dollars once fully implemented. This has been powered by Unity Safety Solution and AI Video Capabilities in partnership with mtn. That is a transformational piece of business for PowerFleet and I'll talk more about how that's progressing when we get to our FY27 growth multipliers. On the solution side, our AI video bookings grew more than 50% in FY26, meaningfully outpacing market growth. Our on site revenue grew 39% powered by North America sales acceleration. These are the two highest ARPU, highest differentiation parts of our portfolio and the fact that they're driving such strong growth tells you the strategy is working where it matters most. And even with those investments, we still delivered meaningful adjusted EBITDA expansion. This is a solid indication of the inherent leverage in this model. Next slide please. And the third priority, free cash flow. This is where FY26 represents a genuine inflection point for the business. We generated $4.1 million of free cash flow in the second half, a meaningful swing from the $13.7 million use of cash. In the first half, operating income reached $11 million, an $18 million improvement from FY25 when we were in an operating loss position. The stickiness compounds. Our data highway helps us to become mission critical, embedded in our customers workflows and making it increasingly difficult for us to be displaced. And finally, the compounding EBITDA growth opportunity remains substantial. With services at 81% of revenue and growing, the cost optimization program still delivering and with scale benefits compounding as the top line accelerates, there is meaningful further margin expansion ahead. Each one of these is a high conviction, high impact growth driver. Taken together, they give us real confidence in the acceleration opportunity ahead. With that, I'll hand over to Melissa to walk through our optimization and efficiency progress. Melissa This is the natural next chapter. Integration built the foundation and optimization is how we convert that foundation into sustained margin expansion and reinvestment capacity for growth. I'll now turn the call over to David to cover the full financial results and look ahead to FY27. David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) David thank you, Mel Good morning everyone. As you saw in our press release, we closed fiscal 2026 with a strong fourth quarter, demonstrating that our model is working and scaling for the full year. Revenue grew 22% to $443.8 million and adjusted EBITDA grew 44% to $97 million. Just as importantly, we turned the corner on GAAP operating profitability, generating $19.6 million in operating income for the year, up from an operating loss a year ago. Next slide. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $114.5 million, up 11% year over year and up 1% sequentially. This was high quality growth led by our recurring services revenue. Services revenue totalled $92.9 million, up 14% year over year and now represents more than 81% of total revenue. This high margin revenue stream is the true engine of the business. Product revenue for the quarter was $21.5 million, broadly stable on a year over year basis. Next slide. Now let me turn to a few key efficiency measures centered on adjusted EBITDA to revenue ratios that we use to measure the health of the business. We are continuing to perform well on both the gross margin and expense to revenue ratios. On a total revenue basis, gross margin was a steady 67% when compared to last year. While the mix of revenue improved services gross margin was impacted by immaterial out of period adjustments in cost of sales. We exit the year with clean comparables, accelerating recurring revenue and a landmark public sector win poised to ramp. Looking out over the next three years, our objective is straightforward sustainable revenue growth and profitable cash generative scaling that creates durable long term shareholder value. The entire power fleet team is focused and motivated to execute against these goals. Now back to Steve. Steve Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) OPERATOR Certainly. The floor is now open for questions. If you have any questions or comments, please press Star one on your phone at this time. We ask that while posing your question. You please pick up your handset if listening on a speakerphone to provide optimum sound quality. Please hold for just a few moments while we poll for questions. Your first question is coming from Scott Searle with Roth Capital. Please pose your question. Your line is live. Scott Searle (Equity Analyst) I'm wondering if you could provide a little bit more color in terms of the opportunity pipeline. I think you referenced that it's larger and higher quality. But how we should expect to see things ramping over the course of this year and what the key swing factors are in terms of AI camera warehouse in South Africa kicking it. Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) So we've already got 60,000 in deployment planning. So that will start to click in and phase in. But naturally we are a little bit cautious. These are very complex in terms of their implementations. So that will hit the back half of 2027 and then wholeheartedly into 2028. So if we think about the core vectors of the business, the on site business is growing substantially. It was our strongest every year, strongest ever pipeline, strongest ever win rates. David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) And then from a GAAP income standpoint, we expect to be GAAP income positive in the second half. And then for cash flow, we expect cash flow to be approximately 90% of the guide coming in the second half of the year. So I just wanted to share that Scott. It's just helpful in terms of people thinking about the ramp that we discussed on the call and the release. Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) The in-vehicle device, the in-vehicle device investment will happen first. But in terms of payment terms, we're negotiating with these large public entities, we have line of sight to get paid annually in advance. So there will be a significant cash outflow for the vehicle devices. But as and when they are implemented and installed, we do expect to see sort of significant cash coming in in terms of annual advanced payments that will largely offset that. So important changes, important shifts will have a positive impact in terms of absolute cash generation in fiscal 2027. Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) And David, just cover the other part of Scott's question about uses, you know, of capital. David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) So it's certainly something that the board would want to think through in terms of, you know, potential stock repurchase programs, those types of things as things progress over time. Scott Searle (Equity Analyst) Very, very helpful. Thanks so much. Great quarter and I'll get back in the queue. OPERATOR Thanks Scott. Your next question is coming from Anthony Stuss with Craig Hallam. Please pose your question. Your line is live. Anthony Stuss Morning everybody. Congrats on the 14% recurring revenue growth especially. Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) And that was another key piece of that. Again, very proud of having the opportunity we've now got to maximize that opportunity. But I think it's another key tenant in that just the different level of capability that we now seem to have and the fact that we can stand side by side with some of these major organizations. Anthony Stuss Great, Thanks a lot, Steve. Appreciate it. OPERATOR Your next question is coming from Dylan Becker with William Blair. Please pose your question. Your line is live. Jackson Bogley Hey guys, this is Jackson Bogley on for Dylan Becker. You know, I wanted to go back to the South African deal. I know we've talked about that a lot, but obviously it's a very big deal for you guys. Could you maybe walk us through how the deployment de risks over the ramp period? And then on top of that, you Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) Gary Prestipino Is it with South African centric based companies and what's the economic situation over there? I'm only asking this because there was an article in the Wall Street Journal a couple of months back where it said that international companies are pulling out of South Africa because of the instability over there with the government and what's going on. So maybe could you address that for us please? David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) And then in terms of the rest, about 10% of it comes from Australia and then the 5% is the rest of the world. So we have a good geographical spread and clearly we have the best footprint in terms of reach globally with 350 resale partners, those types of things. So you know, we have the best access to the global market than anyone else in our space. Gary Prestipino Okay, thank you. OPERATOR Thanks, Greg. Alex Schohar David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) Alex Schohar Okay, great. David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) There may be an increase in terms of non recurring in the short term just as we work through the South Africa ramp. But nothing material there. So again the mix will continue to improve. And then there is underlying operating leverage in the model. So you know, right about 20, 25% of the cost base you should assume is fixed. So as we scale up it naturally drives operating leverage there. And then the final point is what Mel discussed in her prepared remarks. All right, great. Alex Schohar Thank you both. OPERATOR Your next question is coming from Greg Gibbos with Northland Securities. Please pose your question. Your line is live. Greg Gibbos Hey Greg, congrats on the quarter guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Wondering if you could quantify the net impact on profitability you expect the South African contract will have maybe as implied by your annual guidance and maybe going back to your commentary around the timing of free cash flow or I guess the cadence, first half, second half, I David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) So pretty much consistent with what I shared earlier, Greg, in terms of just the timing of that stuff flowing through, Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) But I think if you see the track record that we've now done over the last two years, expect the same kind of performance in FY27. Greg Gibbos That's fair. Appreciate it, guys. I guess lastly, could you remind us of your net leverage targets and any rough expectations on when you, you know, you reasonably can reach that target range? David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) Yeah. So you can see obviously good trend line, great progression, great progress that we did in fiscal 2026. As you look to fiscal 2027, we'll be comfortably under two times levered as we exit the year. And in essence, that's the sort of target range is, you know, somewhere between 1.5 less than 2. So 1.5 to 1.75 times, I think is a pretty good sweet spot to be shooting for. That's great. Thanks very much. Thanks, Rick. OPERATOR There appear to be no further questions in queue at this time. I would now like to turn the floor back over to the CEO Steve Tove for closing remarks. Steve Tung (Chief Executive Officer) Thanks everybody, for attending today. Appreciate it was a longer call, but I think there was a lot to actually get through, which was great. And look forward to speaking to you all again in about eight weeks time from now, I think. David, do you want to say something? David Wilson (Chief Financial Officer) Yeah. Just a quick update before we close. So in terms of filing the 10K. The 10K, everything's lined up for it to be filed today. In terms of material weaknesses, all the material weaknesses are cleared based on where we are today. So some good news as the 10K comes out during the day today. So thanks everyone. Enjoy your day.

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And on retention. Q4 was our strongest retention quarter in the last two years, driven by Unity's differentiated solutions and the deeper, stickier customer relationships we're building. That's an important proof point as it speaks to the quality of what we're delivering to our customers. Next slide Turning to Ebitda Adjusted EBITDA for FY26 grew 44% to $97 million with margins expanding 330 basis points to 21.9%. And in Q4 adjusted EBITDA grew 42% year over year to $26.4 million with margins hitting 23.1%. 5 percentage point increase year over year. The compounding effect was the result of disciplined synergy execution, a deliberate shift towards high margin recurring services and an operating model that is built to generate expanding leverage as the top line scales. And what's particularly pleasing is that we've achieved this while simultaneously investing in growth in our go to market capabilities, in our channel partnerships and currently in the South African deployment we've made a deliberate choice to be good stewards of investment opportunity.

And net leverage improved to 2.47 times, down from 3.39 times. That's almost a full turn of deleveraging within the fiscal year. We've been very clear with investors throughout this year that as we move through the final stages of integration and stood up investments to support large scale growth opportunities, there will be periods of elevated cash use. This was a temporary and necessary cost of building the business we have today. What the second half trajectory demonstrates is that the true underlying cash generation of this model is now coming through and will continue to strengthen as we scale into FY27.

Next slide please. So with that context, let me now turn to what lies ahead. We've delivered the FY26 plan, we've proven the thesis and we now have the scale, the differentiation, the operating model and the financial foundation to step forward confidently. From here. FY27 is about building further momentum. Next slide please. This slide captures the strategic levers we've assembled to drive future shareholder value creation. And they frame why we are seeing such a compelling multi year opportunity ahead.

First, our warehouse and on site solutions are the category defining wedge. This is where we have true differentiation, where win rates are highest and where we're opening doors into the largest enterprises in the world. We deliver a unique data set for the industry through AI powered safety and compliance across the full operational environment, on site and over the road in a single platform. Second, we now have the high impact channels to market such as AT&T Telus and MTN with additional partnerships in development.

These are force multipliers that can create meaningful growth expansion without proportional increases in our cost base. The channel flywheel is beginning to turn. Third, Unity capitalizes on a powerful industry. Tailwind enterprises are consolidating fragmented point solutions and data into unified operating platforms. That is exactly what the data highway was built to deliver. We're not fighting the market, we're navigating a successful path. Fourth, our proprietary operational Data creates a defensible moat as customers integrate more deeply into Unity, ingesting data from ERP, HR safety maintenance and IoT systems.

Next slide please. Our priorities for FY27 are consistent and clear. Amplify revenue growth, continue to compound adjusted EBITDA growth and enhance the balance sheet. On revenue, we're doubling down on the two differentiators that are driving the most traction on site and AI video. These solutions now represent 65% of our pipeline, up from 50% entering FY26. We're seeing these differentiators play out in real wins with some of our largest customers expanding to adopt Unity's full solution stack.

And we're going to replicate these top tier deal successes through extended direct sales capacity, expanded go to market channels and the growing bank of referenceable customer outcomes on adjusted ebitda. You'll hear more on this from Melissa shortly. But the key point is we see a clear path to further meaningful efficiency gains that support continued adjusted EBITDA expansion while freeing capacity for reinvestment in growth. And on the balance sheet, we're doubling down on working capital improvement.

We have a finance partner network in place for customer financing aligned with industry best practice. We're making a material shift towards annual and first quarter in advance customer payment terms and the operating leverage in this model means higher conversion of EBITDA to cash. The revenue growth compounds. This creates a virtuous cycle deleveraging reduced cash interest costs and compounding returns for shareholders. Next slide please. Over and above core execution we have significant growth multipliers entering FY27.

First, the South African treasury deal 60,000 assets are now moving to the deployment planning phase. This meaningful new revenue contribution is expected to contribute in growth in late FY27 and wholeheartedly in FY28 and is a powerful validation of Unity's capabilities at Tier 1 scale. Secondly, a new partnership with Accenture. Accenture has selected PowerFleet as a strategic Safety Solutions Innovation Partner and is now recommending our end to end Unity portfolio.

This opens a significant new enterprise go to market channel that dramatically extends our reach into large scale digital transformation programs globally. And lastly, a story I'm particularly proud of Pan American Health Organization is the largest Coca Cola franchise bottle in the world. They first came to PowerFleet for connected intelligence that would deliver efficiency and control across their on road operations, subsequently adding AI video to drive elevated safety performance.

The next step in that relationship is on site. Pan American Health Organization is now adding Power Fleet's on site solutions to their deployment to manage the safety and compliance of their warehouse operations which is our land and expand motion working exactly as intended. A customer that trusted us with their on road operations is now trusting us with their end to end estate. That pattern replicated across our enterprise base is one of the most important growth opportunities we have.

Thanks Steve. Turning now to our progress on optimization and efficiency which continues to be a key area of focus and execution for the business. Over the past two fiscal years we've delivered $34 million in annualized synergies across the integration program and that's a significant achievement, one the entire team is proud of. In our November earnings call, I outlined our pivot from integration into optimization in order to efficiently drive profitability and growth.

I shared that among our priorities which you can see on this slide. We would continue to evolve our organizational model, optimize our resource mix, expand AI, and automation, and continue to unlock economies of scale in our vendor spend base. We're now six months into executing against that agenda and I want to share where we're focused. The first area of progress is simplification across the organization. We've continued to evolve our spans and layers within our organizational design, ensuring we have clear accountability and appropriate management breadth across the business.

At the same time, we're further centralizing and streamlining core functions within G&A as well as our customer facing units such as implementation, removing duplication and driving consistency within the operating model. The goal here is to ensure we're structured for scale and efficiency across the global company footprint. The second area is continued product line rationalization where we're further consolidating partners and hardware SKUs across the business.

Simplifying the portfolio reduces complexity and improves our margins and the effects are cumulative. Fewer supply chain variables, a more efficient cost base and a more focused go to market motion. And the third area is expanding our AI,, automation and self service capabilities to drive efficiency in our cost to serve. We're working with a third party partner to augment our support functions with AI, and automated capabilities, improving responsiveness and efficiency while freeing our teams to focus on higher value customer interaction.

Alongside these three areas, we continue to reduce the number of operating business systems we use across the company and to consolidate our vendor spend, both of which contribute directly to our efficiency target. Collectively, we expect these initiatives to deliver $12 million in annualized efficiency in FY27. These moves will result in a small increase in operating costs in the first half of the year to deliver the expected EBITDA efficiencies for full year FY27 in the second half.

This is a strong indication of the business converting durable recurring revenue growth into compounding profitability. Of note, the third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2026 were the first periods that fully reflected the combined businesses on a like for like basis. Today I'll start with our results for the quarter, adding full year context where it's useful. Then I'll walk through the operating expense and profitability and then our balance sheet and cash flow and I'll close with our outlook for fiscal 2027.

Consistent with our strategy, product is increasingly a deployment vehicle for recurring services rather than an end in itself. The contrast between these two lines is deliberate and is the key to our profitability story. As the mix tilts towards recurring services, every incremental dollar of revenue carries a higher margin and converts more efficiently to adjusted ebitda. This dynamic is reflected in our revenue growth this quarter of 11% translating into adjusted EBITDA growth of 42% because the growth came from the highest quality, highest margin part of the revenue base.

The rest of roadmaps on profitability follow directly from this dynamic. Next slide now onto profitability and margins where gross profit for the quarter was $64.7 million, a GAAP gross margin of 57%, up roughly 4 points from a year ago. The expansion is being driven by a richer mix of recurring services. Moving down the income statement. GAAP income from operations was $11 million, an operating margin of approximately 10% compared to an operating loss in the prior year quarter.

This swing of $18 million year over year is the clearest single proof point that operating leverage and cost synergies from MONA integrations are now flowing through to the bottom line. GAAP net loss for the quarter now it's $2.7 million, a substantial improvement from a net loss of 12.4 million a year ago. For the full year, GAAP net loss improved by 60% to $20.6 million and full GAAP operating income was $19.6 million compared to an operating loss of 25.9 million in fiscal 2025.

The remaining gap between our positive operating income and our net loss is almost entirely interest expense on our debt. Adjusted EBITDA for The quarter was $26.4 million, up 42% year over year. With adjusted EBITDA margins expanding more than 5 points to 23% for the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $97 million, up 44% at a margin of approximately 22%. The year over year improvement reflects organic revenue growth, the realisation of cost synergies and disciplined operating expense management.

We expect gross margin for services on a total basis to continue to expand in fiscal 2027. Moving to opex where our continued focus on cost management and operating efficiency is evident across each component. In sales and marketing, we are investing intentionally because this spend is closely tied to revenue growth. We are actively managing the ratio appropriately while continuing to support top line momentum at the same time, remain focused on reducing overhead, which is reflected in the improving G&A ratio down 6 points year over year to 21%.

As an innovative technology company, our R&D spend may fluctuate modestly, but we expect it to remain around the high single digit range on a gross basis and approximately 4% on a net basis. Next slide. Now to the balance sheet where our progress on deleveraging is one of the year's most important achievements. Through a combination of adjusted EBITDA growth and disciplined cash management, we reduced our leverage ratio by roughly a full turn to 2.47 times over the course of the year, a step change that materially strengthens our financial position and gives us increased flexibility to invest behind our growth priorities.

Next slide. Free cash flow, which we define as operating cash flow, less net capital expenditures and capitalised software development, was negative 9.5 million for the full year, representing a 27.6 million improvement from a negative 37.1 million in fiscal 2025. Importantly, the full year result understates the momentum we built during the year. Free cash flow was negative 13.7 million in the first half before swinging to positive 4.1 million in the second half, a $17.8 million improvement within the year.

Q3 and Q4 were both free cash flow positive, meaning the business is exiting the year with a firmly positive trailing run rate. As you can see, cash generation is not perfectly linear quarter to quarter. We do see seasonal working capital dynamics and in the near term we are deliberately funding investment and working capital ahead of the large South African agreement ramp. But the trajectory is clear. As adjusted EBITDA compounds and integration related costs roll off, our free cash flow conversion improves and our leverage continues to decline.

Next slide. Now let me turn to our outlook for fiscal 2027. Our priorities for the year center on three objectives accelerating recurring services growth, continuing to expand margins and reducing leverage. For the full year we expect revenue to be in the range of $485 million to $490 million, representing growth of approximately 10% at the midpoint, and with services revenue exceeding $400 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $122 million $225 million, representing approximately 27% growth at the midpoint, and continued margin expansion to roughly 25%.

We expect positive free cash flow in the range of 30 to 35 million dollars. Next slide. Now more detail on free cash flow generation where we start with adjusted EBITDA of $123 million, our core earnings power before capital allocation decisions such as deleveraging. From there, CapEx is the largest use of cash at $52 million reflecting continued investment in the business to support growth. Interest expense takes another $24 million, a function of our current debt structure.

Taxes account for another $8 million and restructuring and other costs largely tied to the cost restructuring program that MEL covered earlier add another 8 million as we work through Synergy capture, Working capital is a modest 4 million source of cash. Given timing variables associated with the South Africa agreement, we are presenting its balance sheet impact as a separate component of free cash flow for transparency. Importantly, favorable payment terms are expected to help mitigate the upfront investment in in vehicle device capex.

That brings us to operating free cash flow of $33 million and a solid foundation as integration costs wind down and leverage decreases. Some additional context on our guidance where financial performance is expected to build progressively throughout the year driven by two factors as covered earlier by Steve the commencement of the South Africa national treasury contract in the second quarter with revenue and margin contribution accelerating sequentially through year end and as covered by mel, the next wave of our productivity and cost optimisation initiatives which require upfront investment in the first half and are expected to yield meaningful savings beginning in the second half. Together these dynamics are expected to drive sequential margin improvement in each quarter of fiscal 2027 as we exit the year generating GAAP net income. Next slide to conclude, fiscal 2026 was a year of integration and proving out the model. We brought the businesses together, delivered the cost synergies we committed TO, grew revenue 22% and adjusted EBITDA 44%, turned GAAP operating income positive and cut our leverage by roughly a full turn.

thank you David. We can say with confidence that FY26 was the year we achieved at two year strategic milestones set out for the initial stages of the combination thesis in FY27. The opportunity in front of this business across geographies, verticals and the full modularity of the Unity Suite is the largest it has ever been and we have the team, the platform and the financial foundation to go capture it responsibly and at scale. I want to thank our colleagues around the world for their extraordinary effort this year. The depth and pace of change they've navigated while delivering these results is remarkable. I want to thank our customers for their continued trust and our shareholders for their confidence in what we're building. The best is very much ahead of us. Operator, let's open the line for questions.

Hey, good morning, Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the questions. Nice to see that the work over the past couple years is translating its way into the P&L and the outlook. Maybe Steve, just to hop in from a top line perspective, love to see the guide this year. It implies about 11% growth in services for the year, but I think I heard a couple of things such as South Africa ramping up in the back half of this year. But meanwhile near term the opportunity pipeline seems like it's being driven by warehouse and AI camera.

Sure. Thanks, Scott. So I think you'll remember that we put forward that we were investing more in sales and marketing in the back half. So we're seeing improved productivity. We're seeing as identified in the script in terms of increasing AI, video and warehouse pipelines. So all of those vectors are very strong and that's the future value of the business. So that combined with the productivity increases from the maturity of that sales investment, the continued ramp of our partnerships which are amplifying through the quarters, you will see a sequential growth in revenue step by step, quarter by quarter.

There's opportunity for upside obviously as we continue to improve our win rates as we get better as an organization, then I think there's a lot more opportunity ahead then incremental to that obviously is the South African contract. So we're being conservative in terms of rollout timescales. We articulated that there was 60,000 vehicles plus and you'll remember originally we talked about 100,000 being kind of the barometer in terms of vehicle deployments.

We're outpacing the pipeline growth in terms of AI video. And then we have not only the South Africa contract, but also the ability for some of these other partnerships to deliver more. So we also mentioned about Accenture, which is a great business development opportunity in itself. So very, very strong indications. And we're always conservative by nature. But all the proof points that I would want in terms of are those investments paying off. We're starting to see the green shoots.

Steve, maybe just to quickly follow up on that, I want to make sure that we're seeing sequential growth over the course of this year. And then it sounds like we've got some other opportunities that start to kick in. The mnos have been early, I think in their training process. So it sounds like that kicks in over the course of this year. South Africa towards the end of the year. And then it sounds like Accenture as well as new. Does that start to contribute this year?

Hey, Scott. So before sort of Steve answers the specifics there, maybe let me just give you a quick high level overview regarding fiscal 2027, both from a top line and a second, so from a bottom line standpoint as well. So in essence, it's built around three things. Firstly, revenue expectations grounded in a playbook we've already proven adjusted EBITDA expectations reflect real operating leverage and a rinse and repeat execution story. In terms of what we delivered this year, obviously we're incredibly proud of what we delivered this year regarding the momentum, both from a top and a bottom line standpoint.

So when we talk about fiscal 27, we're not asking investors to believe in a theoretical plan. We've already shown that we can execute this type of transformation. That said, this is still a business in transformation, not a steady state. One, the year will not move in a perfectly straight line quarter to quarter. And that is one of the reasons we provide annual guidance, not quarterly guidance. We believe annual guidance gives a more accurate view of how we run the business and how value is created revenue adjusted EBITDA did not accrue evenly across quarters and managing to a quarterly number could distort the decisions we make. Our focus is on making the right decisions to create long term shareholder value.

We do, however, want to give investors helpful context on expected timing and progression of our key financial measures across the first half and the second half of fiscal 2027. Our revenue expectations are built on a proven foundation. We expect the fiscal 2027 first half and second half revenue split to be broadly similar to the 48% 52% split we delivered in fiscal 2026 with revenue building as the year progresses. More Specifically, we expect first quarter fiscal 27 revenue to grow sequentially at a rate broadly in line with the average sequential growth rate we delivered during the second half of fiscal 26, with growth then accelerating from the second quarter onwards. That progression is supported by increased go to market investment, expected pipeline conversion, the Accenture Partnership and the South Africa ramp. We've demonstrated that these investments can drive strong growth and we expect the same playbook to support fiscal 27. On adjusted EBITDA, the progression will be less linear than revenue.

Revenue growth should drive EBITDA expansion through operating leverage, but the quarterly cadence will also be shaped by the timing of our investments and cost actions. First, as Steve mentioned earlier, we are making incremental go to market investments early in the year to support stronger revenue growth as it progresses. There is a natural timing lag between these investments. The cost comes first while the productivity and revenue contribution build over time as sales productivity ramps.

Second, as Melissa discussed, we are investing early in fiscal 27 to unlock meaningful efficiencies. Together, these investments create some near term margin pressure with first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be about 1 percentage point lower than fourth quarter 26. We expect the returns to build later in the year as sales productivity improves, revenue ramps and cost savings begin to flow through through. The timing of these cost savings is the key difference versus fiscal 26. In fiscal 26, the majority of annualized cost savings were realized in the first four months of the year, which drove a meaningful adjusted EBITDA step up in the second quarter. In fiscal 27, the majority of the savings are expected to begin flowing through from the start of the third quarter.

That shifts more of the adjusted EBITDA benefit to the second half of the year. That timing is the primary reason we expect fiscal 27 first half to second half adjusted EBITDA build to be a couple of points more second half weighted than the 46.54percent split. We delivered in fiscal 26. So the key message is simple. First, our revenue expectations are built on a proven foundation. Second, our adjusted EBITDA expectations reflect clear operating leverage, even though the quarterly progression will not be linear.

And third, the strength of execution story is evident in the financial results. Fiscal 27 is designed to build on that playbook and further compound growth, margin expansion and cash generation. A couple of other final points that will be helpful in terms of key EBITDA revenue measures. We expect gross margin to be close to 70% for the year from an EBITDA standpoint. SG and a spend for the year to be close to 40% of revenue and expense to R and D be consistent at about 4% of revenue.

And now I hand it back to Steve for your specific questions. Cheers David. So yeah, so in terms of Accenture, Scott, so it's a business development relationship just kicking off. It's a relationship where Accenture are looking to firmly establish themselves as an AI and digital transformation partner with some of the largest clients that you can imagine around the world. And as part of that portfolio and that portfolio they're wanting Power Fleet Solutions to be part of that. So it will take a while to ramp as these things do.

We've just literally launched in the last four to six weeks. So it's more kind of again a back end loaded FY27 28 opportunity but significant opportunity and I think another significant proof point where the quality of our data, the accuracy of our data, the uniqueness of the data sets we have, particularly where we have both warehouse and over the road mobile resource data is important to some of the largest clients and integration partners in the world.

Great, very helpful. And if I could and then I'll get back in the queue. Dave, just to follow up on the free cash flow for the year, I think you just indicated that's very back end loaded. I'm wondering if you could address just the CapEx timing of that as well. Big CapEx number. I think that was related to South Africa. But you also mentioned some other financing alternatives on the front. I wonder if you could provide a little bit of color on that front.

And then in terms of the Potential use of cash. Just think about debt reduction and further delevering. Or are there some other things that you're thinking about? Thanks. Yeah, thanks, Scott. So in terms of the capex, we are presenting the balance sheet impact as a separate component of capex for the year. It is very modest, but in terms of timing, there is a timing impact that is pretty significant. So in the first half of the year we will be investing, as Steve referred to earlier, we've got a backlog of close to 60,000 vehicles to go implement, which is obviously fantastic.

So that's a key reason why cash is lower in the first half than the second half. The other key driver is what Melissa covered earlier in terms of rationalizing the cost base. There's obviously a cost attached to doing that. That is going to be something we'll be executing the first half and we'll get the returns in the second half. So that's a sort of a key driver that's happening there. And then to your final point, in terms of driving improved cash flow, it's as much about improved cash flow as it is about actually landing more deals.

So particularly when you think about on site, in terms of that piece of our business, an ability for key customers to actually get access to vendor financing, I think is going to improve our win rate and the size of the pipe we can generate in terms of how that's structured, that will bring cash in more quickly. We'll also be doing that in terms of what others, large players in the industry do in terms of on road, in terms of allowing customers to in essence find a way to pay us more quickly from an advanced payment in advance standpoint.

Yes. Yeah, yeah, yeah. So in terms of uses, obviously an obvious one is paying down the debt. So that's clearly line of sight there. We have significant portion of the debt that is revolver based. So that is an action we can take. There's also a lot of inbound questions from investors in terms of, you know, as you start to generate meaningful cash, just given where the stock is trading, are there more shareholder friendly avenues available to you? So, you know, we're clearly sympathetic to that, ultimately a board decision, but this is a board that is focused on how do we maximize shareholder value, shareholder returns.

So Steve, on the South African contract, I'm curious, sounds like it's starting at AI Safety Video. Is there room for expansion within that contract and if there is, how quickly do you think that would happen? And then the second part of my question is why did Accenture choose you? Was it for the in warehouse solutions or is it for unity? Love to hear more on both those fronts. Sure, great questions. Hi Tony. So regarding the South Africa contract, we have the ability to sell more services. I think there was guardrails around the initial tender. There's a lot of opportunity both in one off services and other future revenues. And we're already seeing requests for a broader plays regarding the data requirements that we've been able to have. That will take a while to kick in. Obviously , you're deploying major enterprises with, , large scale deployments so we have to get our feet wet regarding doing that.

But we're very, very encouraged about, , potential amplification of those accounts once they are installed. So it really is, , a stellar opportunity for us to sell broader concepts, more integrated data plays and more visibility to the end clients. So we couldn't be happier with that then regarding Accenture, I think a couple of things regarding the uniqueness of the data sets that we have, particularly based around the warehouse. The connected warehouse space is very, I think key and ripe for digital transformation.

I mean you'll remember our Pepsi video that we put out in November where they were saying they were doing a lot of with spreadsheets and pens and paper. So there's a big drive there. And I think regarding digital transformation, people ask me about the defensibility of the company and I think the likes of Accenture choosing us rather than trying to use AI to Create those data sets themselves is key testament to the proprietary data that we keep. So I think the quality of that data.

And then thirdly, they're very excited by the integration possibilities and the automation possibilities of the data highway from a unity perspective. So all those things are key and apparent. And then the strategy that we've always had around, you're able to, once you get the data highway in, you're able to connect multiple devices. Whether that's on the road, it's in the yard, it's wherever it is to provide much deeper levels, much stronger levels of mission critical data.

know, do you see this as a repeatable template for other public sector or large enterprise opportunities globally or do you see this more as like a unique implementation given the size and scale of the deal? Great question. So first in terms of the rollout, so the process that we went through was we had to be awarded, , which we got the award letter, which was what we discussed last time out. We then signed the overall contract which is all of the kind of key consistent agreements with the national treasury. And we're now in the process of getting to deployment phases with, as we've said, , 60,000 plus vehicles. And we originally said, , 100,000 would be a good barometer.

There's up to 200,000 in terms of the overall estate that we have the opportunity to work with. So as this kind of matures and progresses, you start having conversations, you get into agreements with each different entity. That is now the process that we're in. So, you know, once we get those confirmed, which we feel very confident about the original 100,000 and I think ansum that we'll be able to do over time, you're then into that true deployment phase. Which takes a number of weeks or a number of months dependent on the size and complexity of the organization that you're in.

This is recurring revenue. So you're talking 20 to 30 million dollars of ARR. That comes through. And then to the question that came earlier, were then able to sell multiple one off and incremental services to that contract. So it's a minimum of five years. There is normally a long tail off the back of that. Previously some of the contracts that we're now replacing were in process for more than 15 years. So it's a very strong and solid base for us to build on as we go through this phase.

And then in terms of being able to replicate it, we absolutely see the opportunity in different territories. One of the great things about Power Fleet is its global nature, operating across six continents. I think from a credibility factor I mentioned in the prepared remarks that we would have struggled to be able to achieve such a contract previously. We've now got interest with other opportunities and this kind of feeds on itself in terms of your track record and reputation and also the value that you drive.

So we only see more of these to come. It is a phenomenally big contract. So we're not expecting lots of wins like that in short order. But I think it's a great proof point and it gives us a lot of motivation for the future. Great, that's super helpful. And then maybe on the Unity platform, the on site safety, you've positioned that on site safety segment as a key entry point into like the broader enterprise operations. How are you thinking about like the durability of that land and expand motion and what gives you guys conviction that early on site wins can convert into those larger multi product deals over time. Thanks.

Yeah, so think about what we're, what we're doing. So we're delivering safety, compliance, efficiency, maintenance and sustainability services for major enterprises. We talked about the two which were previously our largest contract wins ever in the company. That also happened in fiscal year 26 with Fortune 500 companies. When you get into those organisations and you're providing those services and you are making real difference to safety and compliance requirements, the people that are responsible for that are ultimately the C suite of the organisation. And a lot of times the people who are responsible on a day to day basis for that, for safety and compliance in particular, also have the same remit for their mobile resources.

So we're already seeing customers who are wanting to bring in third party data from some of our competitors and OEMs to provide that full holistic view. We call that on site plus and then we're also displacing some of those competitors because ultimately we have the full suite to do it. So we've already proven that model. We're now getting more mature in how we handle that from a sales perspective. So that gives us good confidence that that is durable because ultimately we're selling to the safety guys, the C suite and also to the CIOs in the business. So they have the full data sharding problem and the integration automation challenge. So we're getting to different audiences versus the majority of our competitors.

And ultimately that single pane of glass is seemingly something that is mission critical to a lot of organizations that are struggling to make use of the data sets that they've got. So that's kind of that. And then even if you take the PHMSA opportunity, which is actually the other way. So we started with safety and compliance over the road and you've heard there that are now rolling out the warehouse solution for that exact same reason. So to get that single view across their whole enterprise, both nationally and potentially internationally as well.

Your next question is coming from Gary Prestipino with Barrington. Please pose your question. Your mind is live. Hi, good morning Steve and David. Most of my questions have been answered, but you know, a couple of things here. First of all, with this new contract, this is going to probably in South Africa. It's going to move your South African generated revenues up versus where they have been. Could you maybe talk about, you know, the composition of your business in South Africa?

Yeah, Gary, I can pick that one up. So that Wall Street Journal article, I recall when it came out, we have a pretty good relationship to say the least with Rand Merchant Bank, actually met with some of their leaders that week. In terms of the substance behind that, there's no real significant sort of shift out. So I think that was overblown to say the least. So just to kill that point, in terms of the business itself, it is primarily centered in South Africa.

There's a portion of it which is a phenomenal franchise business. So from a stolen vehicle recovery standpoint, we have the highest recovery rates, that is a high margin, strong cash generation Business people buy based on the brand. So it's a great repeat business. So that is a meaningful portion of our South Africa business. In terms of the remaining business, it's really a mix between sort of large successful enterprises within South Africa as well as global multinationals both within South Africa and across Africa as a whole. So it's a healthy book of business.

It's a strong cash grade book of business. And in terms of are we seeing any sort of significant headwinds? We're not seeing any significant headwinds. And David, maybe just cover off our composition of revenue because although South Africa is a key part of it, there's a lot more to it. Yeah, yeah. So on a rough and ready basis, about 35% of it comes from North America, 25% of it sort of the South Africa centric piece, 25% of it would be Europe and EMEA, so sorry, Europe and Middle East.

Our next question is coming from Alex Schohar with Raymond James. Please pose your question. Your line is live. Great, thank you. Steve or David, a couple questions. On the positive fourth quarter bookings commentary. Can you just provide a little bit more quantitative context on the magnitude of, of bookings increase exiting the year either on an ARR or new ACV perspective versus last year. And then just in terms of the indirect channel, how much did that channel contribute as a percent of the new business in Q4?

Thanks. Yeah, so in terms of 30% is indirect, 70% is direct. So we're seeing an increasing amount of indirect channel business. So that's, that's good. In terms of that. Just repeat your first question if you would. Yeah, there was just some really impressive TCV wins you spoke to. And I'm just on a kind of comparable basis adjusted for duration, anything on kind of ARR or ACV versus Q4 of last year, FY26 versus FY25. Yeah. So I think that the one stat that I will give you is that ARR grew 13% year over year.

And David, maybe a follow up for you. The nice step up in services gross margin. I heard kind of you continue to expect that to continue into FY27. Can you just talk about some of the puts and takes just driving that in terms of services mix, the recurring piece within services device costs, how should those all play into FY27? Yeah. So from a composite basis, services grows at a faster rate than total revenue and obviously we saw a nice increase year over year in terms of moving sort of 75% to 21% in terms of that breakout. So we do expect that to continue in terms of as you double click into services in terms of the growth there round about 95% of that line is recurring revenue. In terms of, you know how that changes over time.

There's still work we will be doing and can be done in terms of consolidating the underlying platforms. If you think about the ability to code at scale and speed with AI, we've never had a richer set of opportunities to make a massive impact in terms of just that underlying cost base. So we do expect to see that sort of start to flow through as we work through fiscal 2027. So a long way of saying there's both current trajectory, current momentum that works in our favor from a mix standpoint as well as there's incremental levers we can pull and will pull that will naturally amplify and expand margins over time too.

mean understand kind of rationalizing the cost base and associated costs there, Capex timing and the South African deal. But as it relates to maybe the go to market investments, more of that being recognized probably in the back half as you discussed the pipeline conversion increases. But can you be a little bit more specific on those investments there and you know, timing as it relates to those. Yeah, sorry. So repeat that first question again. Quantification of the South African contract on profitability.

Thank you. So, yeah, the South Africa contract in terms of margin profile, we've said in the past it's similar gross margin profile to the typical business that we do. So no significant change there. If you think about it from an operating leverage standpoint, obviously there's clear operating leverage there. So we get to sort of leverage our existing install base. So it is accretive from a margin standpoint. And obviously Steve's walked you through just the timing of the ramp, the quantum of the ramp from an ARR standpoint over time. So that'll give you a sense on a go forward basis in terms of the cash generation, sort of first half to second half. Again, there's investments upfront in terms of both the cost out as well as the South Africa business. There is gains happening in the second half.

I think, David, it's fair to say top line and bottom line. I think it's fair to say it's pattern recognition. Right. So, you know, if you look at the way that 26 scale, top line and bottom line and cash and you look the way that, you know, David's remarks, I think this is just a very similar trajectory and way of working what is still a transformational business, still a business with lots more opportunity to grow and we're flexing our muscles and some of that takes some investment upfront to do so.