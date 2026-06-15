Transcript: Jerash Holdings (US) Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2207/54131

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) reported a record revenue for fiscal 2026, driven by increased demand from key customers and contributions from newer customers like Hanso Group.

The company highlighted significant operational efficiencies and automation, leading to improved profit margins and a balanced sales profile.

Expansion plans include increasing production capacity by 15% by end of 2026 and an additional 20-25% by 2027, along with adding 700 workers by end of 2026.

Revenue for Q4 2026 rose by 46.6% year-over-year to $42.9 million, with an increase in net income to $1.7 million from a net loss in the previous year.

The company is fully booked through December 2026 and plans further expansion in collaboration with the Jordan Ministry of Labor to support local employment.

Jerash Holdings expects a revenue increase of 20-22% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and aims to sustain growth through strategic customer and product diversification.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

You may begin.

Roger Pondell (Investor Relations)

Eric Tang (Head of Operations in Jordan)

With that, I will turn the call over to Gilbert to discuss our financial results. Gilbert, please.

Gilbert Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Gross margin for the quarter was 17.1% compared with 17.9% in the same period last year. Operating expenses were $5 million in the fiscal 2026 fourth quarter compared with 4.8 million in the same quarter last year. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses fell by nearly 5 percentage points to 11.7% from 16.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. This reduction reflects improved control over export logistics costs and lower stock based compensation.

We will now open the call for questions and I will turn the call back to the operator.

OPERATOR

Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. Congrats on the solid progress in the strong quarter. First question for me. If we think about what you guys gave for the first quarter guidance and all the order flow that you're seeing through the rest of the year, how should we think about the potential growth rate on a full year basis? And as we proceed into the previous three quarters, just, you know, do you think that 20 to 22% growth is sustainable?

I know you'll face some tougher comps in the second half of the year. Just, you know, how we should think about things directionally for the full year?

Sam Choi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

We know what orders we have and what we're going to produce. But even second quarter there's still some room for changes. So we really cannot project what the growth percentage for the full year is. But for the first quarter, we know we're going to be able to grow from 20 to 22% over the first quarter of fiscal 26.

Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. And then just thinking about the facilities that you guys have booked through December of 2026. You know how much of that is firm purchase orders from your customers or just customers forecasting or expecting production? How much of that is like 100% purchase order?

Sam Choi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

No, it's not 100% purchase order. Usually our customers will project six months to nine months worth of what they need from our production facilities. And then we will do our pricing, we will do our sample development and I think it will be probably 30 to 60 days out. Then we will receive the purchase order.

Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)

Okay, got it. Appreciate it. Thanks for the question.

Gilbert Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Myers (Equity Analyst)

No, that's helpful to understand. Thanks guys.

Gilbert Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Mike Baker with DA Davidson.

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks. So hand sell first order went well. I think you said 3 million units. Now there's been two follow up orders. Can you just order magnitude size those follow up orders was the 3 million? It wasn't a test per se, but you know, as you prove your ability to deliver high quality on time, does it do the size of the additional orders increase?

Gilbert Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Eric, what are the two follow up order from Hansol? What is the quantity? Hello, Eric.

Eric Tang (Head of Operations in Jordan)

So the two confirmed order from Hansel. Okay. Firstly, one of the order is more or less the same like the girl shot we have been doing last year. So this is more or less like a repeat order. But it is. Our quantity is around 3 million pieces. But it is only for season one. The Hansel told me that we will have season two, season three and season four. Season one means starting the production from end of August until next January. And then season two.

Okay. We are receiving projection also for season two. Okay. But it will start in February. And then season three and season four will continue the second order, which is another style. Okay. Which is the last quantity is around 1.3 million pieces. Okay. Also from Hansol. And apart from these two orders, we have been. We continue discussing with a lot of, I think more five or six style of order of which we are already go through all the pricing exercise.

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Great, thank you. And so any more? Just one additional follow up. This is more. Are these more fashion sort of higher margin goods or are they more basic goods which I know come in at a lower margin.

Gilbert Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Actually. Okay, for the hand sold order maybe Gilbert, you can answer. No, you can answer. But basically the hand sold orders, they are more basic, simple styles. However, we were able to produce them at a much more efficient way as well as reaping the benefit of economies of scale. So the margin of these hand sold orders are actually very, very good.

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

So then can you one last one to remind us. Gross margins the quarter you just reported were certainly higher than consensus, but we're down I think about 90 basis points year over year. What was the drag you mean comparing to the fourth quarter of 2025? Right, correct, exactly.

Gilbert Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Baker (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thank you.

Gilbert Lee (Chief Financial Officer)

You're welcome.

OPERATOR

Once again, if you would like to ask a question, Please press star 1. We have reached the end of the question and answer session, and I will now turn the call over to Sam Choi for closing remarks.

Sam Choi (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. And thanks to all of you for joining us today. We appreciate your ongoing support and interest in Jerash, and we look forward to updating you on the progress in the year in the near future. Thank you very much. Thank you.