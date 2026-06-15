Comtech Telecom Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Monday, Comtech Telecom (NASDAQ:CMTL) discussed third-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

Comtech Telecommunication Corp reported net sales of $106 million for the third quarter, a decrease from the previous year due to a strategic decision to phase out low-margin revenues.

The company announced the sale of its Satellite and Space business to Galat for $157.5 million, aiming to sharpen its strategic focus on Alerium, its public safety business.

Positive cash flow was achieved for the fifth consecutive quarter, with $6.1 million in positive operating cash flows, reflecting improved operational discipline and financial performance.

Comtech plans to use the proceeds from the sale to significantly reduce its debt, aiming for a healthier financial position and strengthened capital structure.

Future growth is expected from Alerium's focus on next generation public safety technologies, leveraging its position in the 911 call handling and emergency services market.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to Comtech Telecom Conference call for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Maria Sariello, Senior Director of FP&A of Comtech. Please go ahead Maria

Maria Sariello (Senior Director of FP&A)

thank you Operator and thank you, everyone for joining us today. I'm here with Ken Traub, Comtech's Chairman, President and CEO Mike Bondi, our CFO Daniel Gazinski, President of our Satellite and Space Communications segment and Jeff Robertson, President of Elyrium. After Ken, Mike, Daniel and Jeff's remarks, they will be available for questions before we get started, please note we have a detailed discussion of the quarter in the Press release and 10Q we issued this morning, which are available on our website as well as the SEC's website.

Certain information presented in this call will include, but not be limited to, information relating to the future performance and financial condition of the company, the company's plans, objectives and business outlook and the plans, objectives and business outlook of the company's management. The company's assumptions regarding such performance, business outlook and plans are forward looking in nature and always involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from such forward looking information. Any forward looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements contained in the Company's SEC filings. With that I will turn it over to Ken.

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

Ken thank you Maria and good morning everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. I will start the call by providing you with a strategic context on the significant announcements we are making today. Mike will follow with a review of the numbers. Daniel will then provide an overview of the improved performance for our satellite and space business that helped us make the transactions we announced today possible. And then Jeff will conclude with the additional insights on the exciting future prospects for Elyrium.

In my first conference call, a CEO of Comtech Telecom in early 2025, I had two phases of my discussion with you. The first phase was to share my background and my perspective on leadership. I emphasized then that I believe the most critical factor for success in leadership, particularly in a turnaround, is building trust with all key stakeholders. Trust is built through acting with sincerity and integrity and most importantly, honoring promises. In the second Phase of that conference call, I laid out a transformation plan that had four pillars which I promised will be comtech's guiding principles.

The first pillar, we will restore and enhance operational discipline throughout this company. Second, we will start to generate positive operating cash flow. The third pillar, we will conduct a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives. And the fourth pillar, we will strengthen the company's capital structure. Comtech's recent operating and financial performance, together with the strategic and capital structure announcements we are making today, demonstrate that we are successfully delivering on each of those promises.

Let me start with the first pillar since that was the critical foundation to to get to the next three pillars, including today's significant announcements. Comtech is today a dramatically improved company. We have a culture of operational discipline, accountability and taking pride in successful execution. We are executing with a streamlined cost structure and delivering for our customers and other stakeholders. Comtech's emphasis on operational discipline is evident in everything we do now.

This improved operational discipline has been key in achieving the second pillar. After several quarters of negative operational cash flow prior to my arrival, we are pleased to report that this quarter is our fifth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow. This has enabled us to maintain about $50 million of available liquidity. The return to positive cash flow has helped to restore Comtech's credibility and relationships with lenders, investors, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders and in turn has put us in a stronger position in everything we do.

On the third pillar, comtech first announced a process of exploring strategic alternatives for its public safety business, alerium and in 2024, before I arrived at the company, when I arrived, I announced a commitment to a broad and thorough strategic review process. I believe it is critical for such a process to be broad to consider all options and how the remaining company will be best positioned. A broad process also maximizes optionality. I also think it is best to pursue any such process from a position of strength.

Now that we have accomplished the first two pillars, we created that position of strength to pursue the best strategic path and negotiate with confidence and optionality. We are very pleased with the outcome of the strategic alternatives process and the transaction we consummated with Galat to sell most of Satellite in space for $157.5 million. I will talk more in a moment, but about why I believe sharpening the company's strategic focus on Alerian's public safety business is the right way to optimize the company going forward.

But suffice it to say that this is a defining milestone for this company. The fourth pillar regarding the need to strengthen the company's capital structure is also critical and further addressed today. We have been fortunate that due to the progress we made in Pillars one and two, we we earned the trust of our creditors and they previously agreed to accommodations that have been very helpful to the company. For instance, the amendments we previously entered into on our loan agreements that provided for covenant holidays were a key factor in removing the going concern qualification from our financial statements, which in turn has been helpful with customers, suppliers and partners. As a result of our continued success on Pillars one and two and the consummation of the transaction to sell Satellite in Space announced today, we've been able to successfully negotiate further improvements in our credit agreements and preferred stock which strengthen our liquidity, financial flexibility and strength going forward. All of these pillars have reinforced each other, resulting in a stronger and healthier company.

Now I would like to return to the strategic rationale of the transactions we are announcing today. The sale of Satellite in Space means more for comtech than generating $157 million in cash and retiring expensive debt. Under Jeff Robertson's leadership, Elyrium has been enhancing its mission critical solutions for public safety agencies and mobile network operators. With an improved capital structure, focused organization and strategic clarity, Alarium is poised to capitalize on its leadership in the public safety market and accelerate its growth over the next few months.

As we await regulatory approval, we will be executing a transition plan to align the organization to be purpose built to support Alerum's growth as a leader in next generation public safety technologies and services. Alerum's growing portfolio of software, cloud, native data driven and AI enabled capabilities put it at the center of next generation 911 call handling, location based services and data management. Upon closing, our transition to Elyrium will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter one in which we will focus our investment, innovation and execution on a singular mission leading the evolution of public safety technologies.

As the market shifts from traditional voice based systems toward data centric communications, real time coordination and artificial intelligence enhanced decision making. We believe Elyrium is uniquely positioned to lead this large and growing market for years to come. Finally, I would like to thank and compliment our entire team. We set ambitious goals during a period of significant challenge for this company. We remain disciplined in our execution and we delivered throughout our organization in satellite space, Alerum Finance, legal IT and people operations. I have seen the dedication, loyalty and passion that is driving these significant achievements. I am personally so proud of this team and what we are accomplishing together. And with that I'll turn the call over to Mike to walk through the financials. Mike

Mike Bondi (Chief Financial Officer)

Daniel Gazinski (President of Satellite & Space Segment)

Jeff will now provide more detail on Elyrium, which is well positioned to define the next generation of emergency communications. Jeff

Jeff Robertson (President of Elyrium)

We are converting that R and D and go to market investment into concrete market progress. Our win with the Commonwealth of Kentucky demonstrates a first in market milestone for Illyrium and validates the strength of Our Next Gen 911 platform at statewide scale. In Canada, we delivered more than a dozen Next Gen911 upgrades during fiscal 2026 reflecting growing momentum with public safety agencies as they modernize emergency communications infrastructure.

Today, a significant and growing portion of Elyrium revenue is recurring, giving us a stable, high visibility foundation on which to build. Ken, back to you.

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. At this time we will open the floor for questions. If you'd like to ask a question, please press Star one on your touchtone phone to remove yourself from the queue. You may press Star two again. That's Star one to ask a question. And we'll pause for just a moment to allow questioners time to queue. And we'll take our first question from Keith Hosam with Norcoast Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Good morning gentlemen and congratulations on the announcement. It wasn't what I expected this morning, but glad to see it. And again congratulations to the efforts. I know it's a huge deal. Obviously you know, the operations turnaround within the SNS segment, you know, has been in swing here, but there's more room to go I guess. Why now? And why not wait a little bit longer to see if perhaps you can maximize the value any further?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

So we looked at all options right and it was considered selling any aspect of the business. And we believe this is really the best way to optimize the long term future of the business. Alarium has tremendous growth prospects. It's a really nice business and we are now in a position where Satellite in space has been turned around sufficiently, where we were able to consummate this type of a deal, where it's a good outcome for the sale of this business.

But even more importantly it enables us to now reorient the entire focus of the company to support the long term growth of Elyrium. So we think the time was right. We finally got the company in the right position of strength to be able to negotiate a good deal for Satellite in space and we're leaving the remaining business in very strong position for long term growth.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thanks. Appreciate it. Obviously go a long way in helping the capital structure. But you're going to still be remaining with a good amount of support, a debt and your convertible preferred stock. But you also have the shelf registration that's been out there since April. What does the capital structure for the company look like a year from now?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

Then we'll emerge with a really clean and healthy capital structure going forward.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it. And did I hear that you're going to be the probably amendments will be suspending the debt leverage ratio for the debt until July 2027, is that correct?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Gotcha. And then the cybersecurity business is going to be retained as part of the SNS segment. Can you give us a little bit of a financial profile of that in terms of how much revenue and profitability that is? And is that an ongoing business for you guys?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

Sure. So it's about $20 million in revenue and it's net about a $3 million of EBITDA contribution. Got it.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Okay, appreciate it. And then Jeff, as we look at the Elyrium business going forward, explaining the comparable from prior year flat business, how are you thinking about the growth profile for Elyrium Both on the revenue side, but also in terms of profitability.

Jeff Robertson (President of Elyrium)

The other area we see in emergency response is expanding on the workflow of what it takes to get that first responder to the scene and give them situational awareness. We think there's other things that we can do in that emergency response process that expand our TAM and we can grow the business with part of why we announced some of the investment in R and D this quarter and a little bit of an increase in it to deliver on that message.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Got it. So do I think about the top line growth profile being 3 to 5% a year. Is that kind of fair?

Jeff Robertson (President of Elyrium)

It is fair. We're not giving guidance right now, Keith.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Okay, appreciate it. Appreciate it. Point of clarification. If I look at your adjusted EBITDA for a pro forma basis is $34 million there. That's not. But if we want to think about going forward, we can probably think about the changes you're going to be making the business and restructuring for additional 11 to 13 would be on top of that. Correct? If I think about the business going forward.

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

So that 34 million is a pro forma, that's based on the historical EBITDA with adjustments for. The historical EBITDA for Elyrium, the cyber business and corporate, minus about $12 million of anticipated savings resulting from the transition.

Keith Hosam (Equity Analyst)

Okay, appreciate it. I'll turn it back over, guys. Appreciate it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

And once more for your questions. That is Star One. We'll move next to Mike Crawford with B. Riley Securities. Your line is open.

Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. The first question is, are all of the stakeholders in agreement that this transaction with Galat does not will not be argued as any change control that would trigger increase in the preferred before obligation?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

Good question, Mike. And yes, all stakeholders are in agreement that it is not a change of control transaction and does not trigger any of the liquidation preferences in the preferred.

Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. That's a great outcome in and of itself. And then just Ken, to go back on your last statement, just to clarify that 34 million, that's before you expect to take 12 million of corporate costs out of the business or is that including?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

It is. So the way to look at that 34 million is the historical, not the projected Alarium, EBITDA plus the cyber plus the cost of existing corporate, minus a estimate of the near term savings of $12 million.

Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst)

So by minus does that mean after that occurs with 34 million if nothing else would be.

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

So it's a pro forma. So the $34 million, Mike, is reflective of 12 million of cost savings.

Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst)

Okay, okay, perfect. And then are there any other assets that you're retaining that might be surplus to requirements? Like any real estate owned or like I'm not sure exactly what's, what's going to go out, like you know, build facilities in Arizona, et cetera?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

No, we are retaining two operations, one in Florida and one in Beaufort, Georgia. That includes our cyber operations and a small services business. In total $20 million of revenue. In addition, we are retaining some legacy accounts receivable rights to collection of some legacy accounts receivable that will be incremental proceeds to the company.

Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst)

Okay, excellent. And then turning to William, I guess I have two questions. So it's great that a quote, significant portion of that revenue is recurring. What percent of that business would you characterize as recurring revenue?

Jeff Robertson (President of Elyrium)

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

And something else to bear in mind in this business there's, there's a mutual dependency when states and municipalities work with or Alarian business. They need our service and there's a very high switching cost. There's a dependency on working with us. So these relationships tend to last for a long time.

Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst)

Yes. So that kind of. Thank you Ken Mike, for that clarification. So that high switching cost is a double edged sword where it's hard to wrest away someone else's business. So are there any recompetes coming up that you'll likely win given that there's a high switching costs? But conversely, are there any competitions that you're gunning for now that if you win would add additional layer of growth to the business?

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

Yeah. I'm going to let Jeff answer the specifics but we're not going to get into specific competitive bids. But we'll give you more flavor on why we key drivers of growth in the business. But go ahead, John.

Jeff Robertson (President of Elyrium)

And I also think that gives us a distinct advantage to be able to customize to their needs. So there are recompetes coming out, but I also think there are some with a competitive advantage that we can win or positioned well to win.

Mike Crawford (Equity Analyst)

All right, well, thank you very much.

OPERATOR

And it does appear that there are no further questions at this time.

Ken Traub (Chairman, President and CEO)

Well, I would like to thank you all for your ongoing support and we look forward to continue to keep you updated on our progress. Thank you all. Have a good day.