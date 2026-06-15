Comparative Study: Automatic Data Processing And Industry Competitors In Professional Services Industry

Automatic Data Processing Background

When closely examining Automatic Data Processing, the following trends emerge:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Automatic Data Processing stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Automatic Data Processing is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Automatic Data Processing indicate that it may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Professional Services industry. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest that the company is performing well and has strong financial health relative to its industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.