Advanced Drainage Systems Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/714983638

Summary

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. reported strong financial results for fiscal year 2026, with revenue increasing 10% in the fourth quarter to $677 million and adjusted EBITDA margin at 27.8%.

The company successfully integrated the NDS acquisition, expecting $25 million in annual cost synergies by year three, and is ahead of schedule on these integration milestones.

For fiscal year 2027, the company forecasts revenue between $3.35 billion and $3.55 billion, with adjusted EBITDA between $1 billion and $1.05 billion, despite expecting flat organic volume growth due to inflationary pressures.

Stormwater revenue rose by 12% in Q4, bolstered by a 43% increase in Allied product sales and a $49 million contribution from NDS. Wastewater revenue grew by 4%, driven by strong activity in the Southeast.

Management highlighted the company's ability to mitigate cost pressures through recycling and internal logistics strategies, and expressed confidence in its growth potential in the residential market despite current challenges.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Advanced Drainage Systems Inc 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call My name is Tracie and I am your operator. For today's call at this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, press star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I would now like to turn the presentation over to your host for today's call, Mr. Mike Higgins, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin. Good morning everyone.

Mike Higgins (Independent Director)

Thanks for joining us today. With me today I have Scott Barber, our President and CEO, Scott Cottrell, our Chief Financial Officer and Craig Taylor, President of our Infiltrator Business. I would also like to remind you that we will discuss forward looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those forward looking statements because of various factors including those discussed in our press release and the risk factors identified in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC. While we may update forward looking statements in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so. You should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements or all of which speak only as of today.

Lastly, the press release we issued earlier this morning is posted on the Investor Relations SECtion of our website. A copy of the release has also been included in an AK submitted to the SEC. We will make a replay of this conference call available via webcast on the company website. I'll now turn the call over to Scott Barber.

D. Scott Barbour

Thank you Mike and good morning everyone. Thank you all for joining us on today's call. We are pleased to close out fiscal year 2026 with strong results and we have a lot to cover today including our fourth quarter performance, full year results, an update on the MDS integration and a preview of what lies ahead as we prepare for our upcoming Investor Day. Okay, a lot happened in the fourth quarter. Despite the quarter being our most weather dependent and seasonally variable period, we executed well and delivered results that reflect the strength and breadth of our portfolio.

The diversification across our Allied Products infiltrator business and the HP Pipe products combined with the continued execution of our market share model allowed us to navigate a challenging demand environment and closed the fiscal year on a strong note. Let me touch on a few highlights. As you saw in the press release. Following the acquisition of NDS, we updated our reporting segments to Stormwater and Wastewater as reflected in the results today, the Stormwater segment contains the Legacy ADS business, pipe and ally products as well as acquisitions.

We have made in the space, NDS, Caltech and River Valley Pipe. The wastewater segment contains the legacy infiltrator business as well as the acquisition of Orenco. Excuse me. Stormwater revenue increased 12% driven by a 43% increase in Allied product sales, including the $49 million contribution from the NDS acquisition that closed February 2nd. On an organic basis, stormwater sales increased 2% overall with a 12% growth in Allied products. Once again, revenue in several highly profitable products grew double digit including the Stormtech Retention detention Chambers, the Nyloplast capture structures and our water quality product line.

These product lines continue to benefit from new product introductions and ongoing customer programs. Pipe revenue decreased 2%, reflecting softness in the residential and infrastructure markets. Agriculture sales increased 30% in the quarter as customers bought ahead of price increases. Pricing remained stable throughout the quarter and material costs were favorable relative to the prior year. Wastewater revenue increased 4% with strong activity in the Southeast and South South Taeg products increased double digits driven by material conversion, product line expansion and additional distribution.

Leachfield sales remained resilient and our advanced treatment systems including Orenco, continued to gain share in both residential and commercial applications. From from an end market perspective, sales in our core Non residential market increased 6% with strength in the west and Midwest. Sales of allied products experienced broad based growth across the US as we continue to focus on selling the complete package. Sales in the residential end market increased 18% including the impact from NDS.

Excluding NDS, residential sales decreased 1%. Single family housing continues to face headwiNDS from affordability and interest rate dynamics in addition to geopolitical uncertainty. Importantly, we continue to see improving treNDS in the multifamily development. The infiltrator core residential business continues to significantly outperform the market driven by new products and new distribution partners. We remain confident we have the right strategies and portfolio to increase our participation in the residential market as conditions inevitably improve.

Moving to profitability adjusted EBITDA increased 6% in the quarter resulting in an adjusted ebitda margin of 27.8%. This quarter's resilient margin is a reflection of the favorable growth product mix and price cost as well as operational self help initiatives and the capital invested over the last several years. Turning to the NDS integration, we are pleased with the progress made since closing the acquisition in February. The NDS team is a strong cultural fit and we are on track to achieve our integration milestones.

We continue to expect $25 million in annual cost synergies by year three and we are increasingly excited about the revenue synergy opportunities as we expand the collective product portfolio across our distribution and retail channels. We look forward to talking about NDS at Investor Day Regarding the upcoming Investor Day which will take place on June 18th at our engineering and Technology center in Hilliard, Ohio. We are looking forward to sharing updates on our differentiated growth strategy and our resilient Profit platform platform as well as our medium term financial targets and the payoff from the significant capital we have deployed over the last several years. We hope to see you all there. Please reach out to the Investor Relations team with any questions about the event fiscal year 2026 was a milestone year for ADS and I'm very proud of the entire organization for how we executed. We closed the highly strategic acquisition of NDS almost entirely with cash on hand, delivered one of our most profitable years in our history, generated significant free cash flow, returned $155 million to shareholders, and continued to invest in the capabilities that will define our next phase of growth.

We Significantly outperformed our two largest markets, non-residential and residential, increasing 8% and 7% respectively. These two markets represent over 80% of our revenue. The self help operational initiatives we launched over a year ago are clearly bearing fruit and our teams executed at a high level despite a challenging demand environment, resulting in the second highest adjusted EBITDA margin in the company's history of 31.6%. As we look into fiscal 2027, overall demand at this point looks similar to fiscal 2026 with a slightly more negative outlook on agriculture and single family housing.

Demand is very choppy with order patterns shifting as customers try to get orders in ahead of price increases. This could result in an air pocket this summer though we expect this to normalize overall within the first half of the year. The non-residential market is modestly more resilient, expected to be flat to up low single digits. Activity in this market is driven by strength in large projects like data centers. We are well positioned to win these jobs due to the solutions package installation benefits last mile delivery delivery at the national network that we have, all of which position us to capture a larger portion of the stormwater systems.

The residential market remains under pressure with interest rates as well as economic and geopolitical uncertainty impacting construction activity. We expect to outperform the market driven by our sales efforts to work with large national and regional home builders, focus on the cross selling opportunities and capitalize on the growing portions of the market such as advanced treatment and the multifamily development. When you stack up our strengths, the scale product portfolio go to market strategy, installation benefits, logistics capabilities and our ability to invest in the business people and industry growth.

You see the ADS value proposition remains both relevant and powerful. Overall, the long term outlook for our business remains strong, supported by compelling secular tailwiNDS driving demand for water management solutions across North America. Now I'll turn the call over to Scott Cattrell.

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

This guidance also includes approximately $300 million of revenue from NDS for the full fiscal year. We remain focused on executing our long term strategic plan to drive consistent long term growth, margin expansion and free cash flow generation. With that, I will open the call for questions. Operator, please open the line.

OPERATOR

Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst)

So let's start on the guidance and how you guys are thinking about the composition from here. Obviously Scott, you talked to a bunch of moving pieces as we sit here. Maybe two things, I guess. One, how are you thinking about the sequential revenue dynamics versus normal? And then you just mentioned some pre buy activity. How does that functionally play out? That'll be the first question and then I'll have a follow up to it.

D. Scott Barbour

So was it on this? Yeah. So this is Scott Barber, Mike, and the question is around how is the first half going to perform kind of sequentially, month by month or quarter or a quarter to quarter.

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

So again, do we see that kind of evening out and getting to where we've got our guide for that first half dynamic coming? And normalizing is the word I would kind of use by the end of first half, first half of the year. Yes, we do. So again, first quarter might be a little bit elevated from what we've seen on a historical basis, but we see that normalizing in Q2 and getting back to that 55 to 60% of the full year in the first half on

Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst)

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott B

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

We're on top of it.

Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst)

But it's hard to perfectly time these things on a month or a quarter basis. Yeah, that, that makes sense. But, and you're saying basically on the dollar side of things you're covered in relatively neutral. But. Yeah, but it, but it's just the math behind the margins that becomes an optical head. Right? Yeah.

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

Mike Halloran (Equity Analyst)

well to help mitigate those costs. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Matthew Booley with Barclays. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Matthew Booley (Equity Analyst)

D. Scott Barbour

But I would recognize that, that in certain places that has become much more competitive. Our value prop versus the concrete guys. But we'll work, we'll work our way through that and we're thinking about other things and products and techniques to, to get even more competitive against those guys than we have been.

Matthew Booley (Equity Analyst)

D. Scott Barbour

Mike Higgins (Independent Director)

I think it's just a very high level of execution on that. It's not easy, the market's not great, but you know what I mean? I mean, but there where those opportunities are, our sales force is very nimble and flexible. It can go find them and can execute on that. That's what you saw in those results.

Matthew Booley (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay. No, that's, that's great caller guys. So thank you, good luck and I'll see you all next month.

D. Scott Barbour

Okay, we look forward to it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Blair with Oppenheimer. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Brian Blair (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Morning everyone to level set a little bit on the top line outlook. I think you'd mentioned 300 million in NDS contribution with regard to the recast segments. How should we think of organic stormwater and wastewater growth for fiscal 27?

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Blair (Equity Analyst)

Okay, understood. It sounds like NDS integration is tracking well. Reiterated confidence and 25 million in cost synergies by year three. What should we assume for fiscal 27 synergies and then perhaps more importantly maybe you can speak to some of the cross selling opportunities that are starting to be realized.

D. Scott Barbour

Well, I'm going to let Cattrell answer the what's in the plan? I'm not allowed to answer those. Brian.

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

All I'll tell you is that in the first year of that three year plan it was, it was basically a back end year two, year three kind of ramp if you will to get to that run rate synergy by year three. So we didn't assume a lot here in the first full year but I'll tell you that we're well ahead of that.

Brian Blair (Equity Analyst)

So that's the way I would respond to that question.

OPERATOR

Appreciate the call, thanks again.

Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst)

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Hammond with Keybanc Capital Markets. Your line is open. Please go ahead. Yeah. Hi, good morning everyone.

D. Scott Barbour

Good morning.

Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst)

Just, just on I think you said wastewater and, and stormwater you think flat volumes and I guess wastewater being heavily res in a down to mid to high single market. Pretty impressive. Can you just talk about again what's

D. Scott Barbour

driving the outgrowth there. And then I think you mentioned in the prepared remarks about an air pocket potentially in that resiane market, maybe just expand on that.

Craig Taylor (President of Infiltrator Business)

So that along with these advanced treatment products and an intense focus on getting the regulatory side of that lined up, which they do very, very well, I think that's why you're seeing the beat versus the market there. I mean, you know, it's the scale, it's their obvious technology prowess and those new products kind of just driving through that market left and right.

Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And then on, you know, the balance sheet's in pretty good shape despite the acquisition. I know you were kind of protecting the balance sheet ahead of that NDS deal, but, you know, stocks really taking

D. Scott Barbour

a hit around, you know, this, you know, this inflation concern. Just how are you thinking about, you know, kind of the lean on buybacks versus, you know, maybe what the pipeline looks like here in the near term?

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

D. Scott Barbour

So be more of a manager.

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

Jeff Hammond (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect. Thanks.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of John Lavallo with ubs. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Matt Johnson

Hey, good morning, guys. Use Matt Johnson here on for John. Appreciate the time, I guess. Could you guys just talk a little bit about your ability to flex up recycled resin right now? I guess, kind of where does your recycled usage sit today? How quickly can you ramp that up? And then also just any color you guys could give on what the cost spread between virgin and recycled looks like today.

D. Scott Barbour

So I'm going to let Scott Cottrell answer the virgin versus when he's got in there. Like I said, I'm not allowed to answer those questions anymore.

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

We have a significant expansion recycling capacity capability going on in the southeast US right now, Putting that closer to our facilities in that region, which makes a lot of sense on the transportation side and conversion side of the house. So again, we have a lot of capability, capacity and ability and agility to toggle back to recycling pretty quick. And we're already in the middle of doing that right now.

D. Scott Barbour

So I think it's a unique competitive advantage of the company that we're. We're going to press the floor on right now.

Matt Johnson

D. Scott Barbour

But you know, it's not just enough to say we've done this before, we know how to do it. I think it is more we've done it before. We have a playbook, we have tools, we have experience, we acknowledge that it could be a little different on the other side, but I would never bet against us to be able to understand and adjust to that accordingly in a very profitable manner.

Matt Johnson

Thanks guys. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Colin Varon with Deutsche Bank. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Colin Varon (Equity Analyst)

Good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. I guess I just want to start on one of the other levers that you talked about other than recycling was on the transportation side and he made a comment about internal fleet versus common carrier exposure. Can you just sort of help us understand sort of your ability to flex that and kind of what the benefit of that could be from a dollar standpoint?

D. Scott Barbour

OPERATOR

I appreciate all the commentary and good luck.

Ethan

Scott Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer)

So going down to about 14% from the 15% plus we were this past year is the way I think about it.

Ethan

D. Scott Barbour

Ethan

That, that's all very clear. And yeah, your ability to outperform the market in this environment is definitely encouraging. So yeah, thanks for taking the questions.

OPERATOR

There are no further. Thank you. So there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back to Scott Barber for closing remarks.

D. Scott Barbour

But like I said earlier, the tools that we have, the experience, the footing of the company in the broadest possible way are I think, a lot better today than they were when we encountered other environments like this. And we're very confident of that. So we appreciate you all coming in today into the call. Look forward to some discussions later on. And let's have a nice memorial today. A safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend.