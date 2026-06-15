Lennar Q2 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Friday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Lennar Corporation reported strong Q2 2026 results with 20,519 homes delivered and 21,749 new orders, reflecting effective pricing strategies and consistent operational execution.

Gross margin improved to 15.6%, net margin increased to 6.4%, and earnings per share were $1.31 excluding mark-to-market items.

The company continues its strategic focus on volume-based operations and an asset-light land model, with construction costs per square foot down 7% year-over-year.

Incentives on deliveries decreased to 12.9% from the previous quarter, indicating a potential trend towards margin recovery despite a complex macroeconomic environment.

Lennar highlighted the importance of federal attention on housing affordability and mentioned potential future government actions that could benefit the industry.

Guidance for Q3 2026 includes expected deliveries of 20,500 to 21,500 homes, with an average sales price between $375,000 and $380,000 and a gross margin of approximately 16%.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet with $1.8 billion in cash and a homebuilding debt-to-total capital ratio of 15.8%.

Lennar continues to make progress on its asset-light model with less than 5% of land on the balance sheet and significant improvements in inventory turn and cycle times.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to Lennar's second quarter earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I will now turn the call over to David Collins for the reading of the forward looking statement.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

Thank you and good morning everyone. Today's conference call may include forward looking statements, including statements regarding Lennar's business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow strategies and prospects. Forward looking statements represent only Lennar's estimates on the date of this conference call and are not intended to give any assurance as to actual future results. Because forward looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could affect future results and may cause Lennar's actual activities or results to differ materially from the activities and results anticipated in forward looking statements. These factors include those described in our earnings release and our SEC filings, including those under the caption Risk factors contained in Lennar's annual report on Form 10-K most recently filed with the SEC. Please note that Lennar assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements.

OPERATOR

I would now like to introduce your host, Mr. Stuart Miller, executive chairman and CEO. You may begin.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Very good. Good morning everybody and thanks for joining today on this interesting day with the SpaceX IPO at the same time. So I'm in Miami today together with Diane Bassett, our Chief Financial Officer, David Collins, who you just heard from our Controller and Vice President, Katherine Martin, our Chief Legal Officer and Jim Parker, our newly promoted and appointed Chief Operating Officer. Congratulations, Jim. And David Grove, our newly promoted and appointed Executive Vice President for own building.

Congratulations, David. Jim Parker and David Grove jointly oversee our operations across the country and while they will not be giving opening remarks today, they will participate in our question and answer period. And as usual, I'm going to give a macro and strategic overview of the company, although abbreviated, and Diane will give a detailed financial overview and guidance for the third quarter of 2026. Then we'll open it up for questions. And as always, please limit yourself to one question and one follow up.

Before we begin, I'd also like to reiterate so that all of you know that we have now posted our new Investor Deck on our website [email protected] in conjunction with this earnings release. This deck was created in an effort to give investors, analysts and interested parties a clear view of the Lennar transformation and strategy that we've described consistently on these calls over the past years, from our volume based operating strategy to our asset light manufacturing model, and from our technology platform and initiatives to our path to margin recovery and long term value creation, we've tried to tie it all together for your review and comment. We believe it provides important context for understanding where we are, where we're going and why. With that said, let me begin by saying that we're pleased to report Lennar's second quarter of 2026 results that we believe represent strong operational execution even as the macro backdrop has grown more complicated and sometimes erratic since our last earnings report. In the second quarter we delivered 20,519 homes around the midpoint of our guidance and we generated 21,749 homes or new orders near the high end of our guidance.

Our gross margin improved sequentially to 15.6%, our net margin increased to 6.4% and our earnings per share came in at $$1.31 excluding mark to market items. Notably, our sales incentive rate on deliveries was 12.9% this quarter and down from 14.1% in quarter one and down from 14.5% in Q4 2025 after three years of incentive levels that have been generally increasing, we're starting to see the first real and potentially sustainable decline. While this decline may be a leading indicator of margin recovery, the overall market remains choppy and as economic and geopolitical cross currents mark the way forward.

Against this backdrop, let me briefly discuss the overall housing market. The macroeconomy has grown more complex since the first quarter earnings call and I want to spend a few minutes reviewing the specific dynamics shaping the market right now. First, mortgage interest rates have remained stubbornly elevated in the mid to upper 6% range throughout our second quarter. The 30 year fixed rate sits between 6.4% and 6.5% today, modestly better than a year ago where rates were closer to 7% but still at a level that keeps affordability challenged.

At 6.5%, the buyer at the median family income is spending above 30% of gross income on their housing needs. Buyers are stretching and our incentives are enabling purchase. The fact that incentives are declining, although slowly, is an encouraging signal, even though the math has not yet changed meaningfully yet for the buyer, the inflation picture has also become more complicated. The May CPI report released recently showed headline inflation at 4.2% year over year, up from 3.8% in April and the highest reading since early 2023.

The primary driver was energy as gasoline prices increased 7% in May and are up over 40% year over year driven by disruptions to oil supply tied to the Iran conflict. While this is possibly just an energy driven spike, as core CPI came in at 2.9% and actually decelerated on a monthly basis, higher energy prices touch every part of the American household budget and tend to depress consumer confidence. When families see gasoline at the pump and electricity bills climb, their willingness to make major financial commitments, including purchasing a home, moderates even when their underlying desire to own has not changed.

This inflation backdrop most likely has taken the Federal Reserve off the table as a near term source of relief. The federal funds rate remains at 3.5% to 3.75% and there's little probability of a cut in the immediate future. Rate cuts, when they eventually do come, can be meaningful tailwinds for our business, but we are not waiting for them. We are building and executing to the market as it currently exists. On the employment side, the economy remains solid on the surface, but consumer psychology is being affected by anxieties about the long term security of jobs at a time of rapid technology change.

The advance of artificial intelligence is raising questions about the future of employment across a wide range of the workforce. We see this in buyer behavior. Traffic is inconsistent, intent is high, but urgency to close is still measured and deliberate rather than confident and energized. We continue to make homeownership achievable and attractive through value oriented pricing, compelling financing, and the speed and quality of our customer engagement.

While currently urgency is lacking, we continue to build the platform to serve buyers even better in a normalized market. On the cost side of our world, a broad range of commodities and building products continue to create headwinds across the industry. We have managed these pressures effectively as construction cost per square foot improved to $81 this quarter, down 7% from a year ago. But the cost environment remains fluid and bears close attention.

Additionally, labor costs require oversight as well. Labor availability has improved modestly in some markets as multifamily construction has slowed, providing some relief. Although immigration policy and enthusiastic data center construction continues to create tightness in other geographies. Our record cycle time of 121days though is evident that that we're managing these dynamics effectively. Well, also on a positive note, the federal government's engagement with the national housing crisis continues to deepen.

While the legislative vehicles moving through Congress are likely to have little impact on supply and demand components, housing affordability is still a focal point of both the administration and and the legislature. The level of attention being paid at the highest levels of government to housing affordability is genuinely unprecedented in my experience and I remain confident that meaningful federal action is closer than the market currently believes.

Our land banking partnerships continue to function extremely well and are getting increasingly more efficient while providing just in time home site delivery at an 86% delivery rate. In addition, we inject modern technology in every aspect of our land light execution and we expect that by year end we will have an extremely efficient land operating system and process that will reduce cost structure while enhancing our land acquisition diligence and review.

Simply put, our land light model will enable us to be significantly more efficient and effective as a land buyer, as a land developer and land administrator at a significantly lower overall cost of capital. By strategically focusing on volume and asset light, we are becoming a materially better and singularly focused home builder manufacturer. This enables us to spend more time and attention to drive quality and value in our home building operations.

Now let me turn briefly to our Q2 26 results. In the second quarter we delivered 20,519 homes and generated 21,749 new orders. Both reflect the continued underlying demand for new homes and the effectiveness of our pricing strategy. Our average sales price came in at 371,500 and our sales incentives rate on delivery trended down to 2.9%. As I said compared to 14.1% in Q1 and 14.5 in 4Q25. I would reiterate that this is starting to look like a trend.

In the current market. Incentives are declining, margins are starting to improve and our sales and marketing machine is generating stronger leads, faster engagement and better conversion. Our operational platform, cost cycle time, inventory turn continues to improve on every dimension and our market position is very strong in the vast majority of our markets which gives us the scale and influence to drive that recovery intentionally rather than waiting for it.

We are building towards that with clarity, discipline and confidence. We simply could not be prouder of the extraordinary work driven by Lennar Associates across this company. They are all aligned in mission and strategy as they have executed through this extended period of difficulty, building new capabilities, driving down costs, shortening cycle times and never losing sight of our mission to provide affordable, high quality homes to families across America.

With that let me turn over to Diane.

Diane Bassett (Chief Financial Officer)

So with that brief overview, I'd like to provide guidance estimates for Q3 starting with new orders. We expect Q3 new orders to be in the range of 21,000 to 22,000 homes. With continued focus on matching start and sales pace. We anticipate our Q3 deliveries to be in the range of 20,500 to 21,500. As we maintain even flow production and turn inventory into cash. Our Q3 average sales price on those deliveries should be between $375,000 and $380,000.

And so on a combined basis, these estimates should produce an EPS range of approximately $1.20 to $1.40 for the quarter. And finally, as Stuart indicated, we're adjusting our annual Delivery guidance to 82,000 to 83,000 homes. Given current pressures on interest rates and continued macro uncertainty. With that, let me turn it over to the operator.

OPERATOR

Susan McClary (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Thanks for taking the questions I want to talk about the cash flows of the business and how you're thinking of the ability to generate cash as you continue to leverage the standard product and the inventory turn, improvement that we've seen.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Jim Parker (Chief Operating Officer)

Susan McClary (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, okay, all right, that's helpful. And then you know, thinking about a lot of these cost savings that you've been focused on generating returns from those tech investments, those kinds of benefits. And can you just give us an update on how some of that is evolving in there and how we should think about the ultimate savings that you can realize and what that will mean for profitability and cash generation over time.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Okay. All right, thank you. Next we'll go to Alan Ratner from Zelman and Associates. Please go ahead.

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

I'm just curious how you're seeing that in the field.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

Jim Parker (Chief Operating Officer)

Yeah, I think that's right. I think the even sales is the biggest, if you look not just weekly, almost daily is how we measure it. And it takes away from the pressure on the weekends. So I think keeping that cadence, if you look at our last quarter, every week lines up, similar sales number, every Friday, similar percentage. So I think keeping that really allows us to lower those incentives.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

Yeah, I'll say it differently, Alan. It is the total amount outstanding. So it's the total amount of capital deployed by our land banks at that point in time. So that would be acquisition dollars that they paid as well as development dollars that they have incurred. And so you're right, it's not the finished price and it relates just to the land bank population. So you were right. Just wanted to tweak the words a little bit.

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so that's just land bank. So of the 400, 480,000 lots that are kind of control through third parties, only a portion of that relates to this number.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

We do have some with land developers, but it's the majority.

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so then of that $18.5 billion, then it sounds like, should we think of all of that being relevant to your ACOR, meaning if you're assuming a 10% cost of capital on 18 and a half, should we think about 1.8 billion being kind of the check you're writing every year to maintain those land banking? Are some of those structured more on pics on the back end. I'm just trying to figure out the cash flow impact of that cost of capital.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

That's exactly right. There are some. Most of the land banks have a current pay, but we do have some that are deferred payments. That's right. And pick is the purchase price time.

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so do you have, I guess a number in mind that we should think about as far as what the, the ongoing maintenance is on an annualized basis, assuming some of those are picks. I mean it's going to be less than 1.8 billion I presume, but I'm just trying to figure out how much less.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Okay. No, that's really helpful. I appreciate it.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

We don't have a number for you right now.

Alan Ratner (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect. Thank you guys.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Michael Reheart from JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Reheart (Equity Analyst)

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

And at the same time, the uncertainties in the geopolitical world just said, let's err on the side of prudence. That's where the calculus came from.

Michael Reheart (Equity Analyst)

What you're expecting that to be for the third quarter and what other drivers might be behind the sequential improvement, be it a little bit more volume or lower construction costs.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

We're not really guiding to, nor are we injecting a projection as to where incentives might decline. This is more. Our increase in margin is more an expectation relative to inclusion of more core product, continuous improvement in our cost structure and, and some of the more operational sides of our business. It is. So we really don't have an expectation right now for where incentives are going to migrate to. That could potentially be additional upside.

Great, thank you. Okay, you bet.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to John Lavallo from ubs. Please go ahead.

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

John Lavallo (Equity Analyst)

Go ahead. Q4 to Q1, is that what you're asking?

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Well, I'm asking does the 12.9% include base price adjustments or is that just buy downs is the first part? So that's all in. Okay, great. Yeah, fantastic. And then just, you know, with that in mind, if that's an all in number, we saw, you know, 120 basis points reduction sequentially. So if we think quarter over quarter, I'm just curious why there wasn't more of a gross margin margin. Good guy, if you will.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

your net price, does that make sense? And additionally, you're opening new communities that have different pricing. So it's not even necessarily a price reduction.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

That's right. It's maybe a change in community, Community A versus Community B and you open up at a lower price. You've seen our average sales price come down at the same time. So there is some mixing and matching in all of this. Understood. I appreciate it, guys.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Okay, you bet.

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to Jay McAnless from Citizens Bank. Please go ahead.

Jay McAnless (Equity Analyst)

Hey, thanks for taking my questions. First question I had, if we look at the backlog at the end of 2Q, roughly 16,000 homes should be about 80%, I think, of the closings that you're projecting for third quarter. Could you talk about what the backlog incentive looks like right now? Maybe just as a directional for what gross margins and incentives might look like

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

in the third quarter? Nah, I don't know. David, why don't you take that? Go ahead.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

Backlog incentives? Yeah, I think right now we're sitting at. Right at about that same 12.5 on sales from Q2 that it beat into Q3 closings.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah, I think they're flat to down a little bit right now. And I think that they give us.

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

I think that you said 12.5 versus 5 versus 12.9.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Yeah. Versus 12.9. And just so you know, to our operators, 40 basis points is almost flattish, but to some of us, every 10 basis points matters. Right. So they're coming down a little bit and we really don't put that number out there because as you go through the quarter, some of the backlog gets delivered in the next quarter, some of it gets delivered in a quarter after that, and it gets mixed with homes that are going to be sold during the quarter.

So it's a mixture and it's not necessarily a good indicator. That's why my initial reaction was to say we probably don't want to give that information.

Jay McAnless (Equity Analyst)

Okay, well, thank you for answering it. The second question I had, and thank you guys for putting this deck together, I guess is there opportunities over time to improve that WAC further to something lower than 11% or do you think you've maxed? And also, I know you said Melrose has some more time to develop. Is that going to be something that could also help that WAC move lower over time?

David Collins (Controller and Vice President)

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Next we'll go to line of Buckhorn from Raymond James. Please. Go ahead.

Buckhorn (Equity Analyst)

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Buckhorn (Equity Analyst)

Thanks very much. That's perfect. Appreciate it.

Stuart Miller (Executive Chairman and CEO)

Okay, that's a good place to end. I want to thank everyone for joining and we'll get back with you in a quarter. Have a nice day.

OPERATOR

That concludes Lennar's second quarter earnings conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may disconnect your line and please enjoy the rest of your day.