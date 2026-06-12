If You Invested $1000 In MACOM Technology Solns Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 12.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.2%. Currently, MACOM Technology Solns has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTSI: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTSI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $10,178.72 today based on a price of $381.00 for MTSI at the time of writing.

MACOM Technology Solns's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.