Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning JPMorgan Chase Stock In The Last 20 Years

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.9%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion.

Buying $100 In JPM: If an investor had bought $100 of JPM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $802.80 today based on a price of $320.10 for JPM at the time of writing.

JPMorgan Chase's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.