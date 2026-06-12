If You Invested $100 In Walmart Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.54%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $953.88 billion.

Buying $100 In WMT: If an investor had bought $100 of WMT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $744.96 today based on a price of $119.86 for WMT at the time of writing.

Walmart's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.