Here's How Much $100 Invested In Ciena 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 50.74%. Currently, Ciena has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion.

Buying $100 In CIEN: If an investor had bought $100 of CIEN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $770.64 today based on a price of $448.51 for CIEN at the time of writing.

Ciena's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.