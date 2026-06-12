If You Invested $100 In AppLovin Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 31.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 43.04%. Currently, AppLovin has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion.

Buying $100 In APP: If an investor had bought $100 of APP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $597.13 today based on a price of $488.99 for APP at the time of writing.

AppLovin's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.