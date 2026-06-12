Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Applied Optoelectronics 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.74%. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion.

Buying $1000 In AAOI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAOI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $16,915.51 today based on a price of $172.00 for AAOI at the time of writing.

Applied Optoelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.