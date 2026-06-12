Seagate Technology Hldgs CEO Trades $2.35M In Company Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on June 11, William D Mosley, CEO at Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Mosley sold 2,854 shares of Seagate Technology Hldgs. The total transaction value is $2,345,873.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Seagate Technology Hldgs shares up by 5.37%, trading at $914.68.

Unveiling the Story Behind Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Seagate Technology Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Seagate Technology Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.07% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 46.5% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Seagate Technology Hldgs exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 3.38.

Debt Management: Seagate Technology Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Seagate Technology Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.