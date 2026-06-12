EVP & CTO Of Seagate Technology Hldgs Sold $471K In Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on June 11, by John C. Morris, EVP & CTO at Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Morris opted to sell 573 shares of Seagate Technology Hldgs, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $471,426.

Seagate Technology Hldgs's shares are actively trading at $914.68, experiencing a up of 5.37% during Friday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Seagate Technology Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Seagate Technology Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 44.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Seagate Technology Hldgs's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.