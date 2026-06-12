SVP At Encore Capital Group Sells $740K Of Stock

Andrew Asch, SVP at Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), executed a substantial insider sell on June 11, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Asch's recent move involves selling 9,085 shares of Encore Capital Group. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $740,640.

During Friday's morning session, Encore Capital Group shares down by 0.51%, currently priced at $80.03.

Unveiling the Story Behind Encore Capital Group

Key Indicators: Encore Capital Group's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Encore Capital Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Debt Management: Encore Capital Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.9. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Analysis:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Encore Capital Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.