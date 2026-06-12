Insider Transaction: John Yung Sells $325K Worth Of Encore Capital Group Shares

John Yung, President at Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG), executed a substantial insider sell on June 11, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Yung's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday unveiled the sale of 4,000 shares of Encore Capital Group. The total transaction value is $325,180.

As of Friday morning, Encore Capital Group shares are down by 0.51%, currently priced at $80.44.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Encore Capital Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.9, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Encore Capital Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.