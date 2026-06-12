Ziff Davis Chief Financial Officer Trades $843K In Company Stock

It was reported on June 11, that BRET RICHTER, Chief Financial Officer at Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: RICHTER opted to sell 18,000 shares of Ziff Davis, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $843,840.

As of Friday morning, Ziff Davis shares are down by 0.15%, currently priced at $45.74.

About Ziff Davis

Key Indicators: Ziff Davis's Financial Health

Revenue Challenges: Ziff Davis's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.9%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 83.44% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Ziff Davis's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.59.

Debt Management: Ziff Davis's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Ziff Davis's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.