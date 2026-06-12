Sell Alert: BRUCE BERKOWITZ Cashes Out $3.89M In St. Joe Stock

Disclosed on June 11, BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: BERKOWITZ's decision to sell 59,700 shares of St. Joe was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $3,887,345.

The latest update on Friday morning shows St. Joe shares up by 0.93%, trading at $65.56.

About St. Joe

Unraveling the Financial Story of St. Joe

Revenue Growth: St. Joe's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.