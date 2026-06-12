Sell Alert: Sandra Volpe Cashes Out $380K In Republic Services Stock

Sandra Volpe, Director at Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), reported an insider sell on June 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday outlined that Volpe executed a sale of 1,800 shares of Republic Services with a total value of $380,304.

Republic Services shares are trading up 0.59% at $209.28 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

Discovering Republic Services: A Closer Look

Financial Milestones: Republic Services's Journey

Revenue Growth: Republic Services's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.59%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Republic Services's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.