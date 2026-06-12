At Church & Dwight Co, Robert K Shearer Chooses To Exercise Options, Resulting In $169K

Disclosed in a recent SEC filing on June 12, Shearer, Director at Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD), made a noteworthy transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

During Friday's morning session, Church & Dwight Co shares down by 0.92%, currently priced at $97.08. Considering the current price, Shearer's 8,600 shares have a total value of $169,850.

Unveiling the Story Behind Church & Dwight Co

Unraveling the Financial Story of Church & Dwight Co

Revenue Growth: Church & Dwight Co displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Debt Management: Church & Dwight Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Church & Dwight Co's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.