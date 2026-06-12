Here's How Much $100 Invested In Nokia 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.19%. Currently, Nokia has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion.

Buying $100 In NOK: If an investor had bought $100 of NOK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $264.40 today based on a price of $14.41 for NOK at the time of writing.

Nokia's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.