Roots Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Roots (TSX:ROOT) reported first-quarter financial results on Friday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/267352366
Summary
Roots Corporation reported Q1 2026 sales of CAD 42.6 million, a 6.5% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in both direct-to-consumer and partner segments.
Gross profit for the quarter was CAD 25.5 million with a gross margin of 59.9%, impacted temporarily by strategic inventory clearance and prior year currency exchange rates.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was CAD 7.4 million, slightly higher than the CAD 7.1 million loss in the previous year, while net debt decreased by 20.7% to CAD 23.4 million.
Operational highlights include strong performance in core and new product categories, successful collaborations, and advancements in digital marketing strategies.
Future guidance remains focused on completing the distribution center transition, leveraging technology for operational efficiency, and maintaining disciplined marketing investments despite macroeconomic uncertainties.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Thank you. You may begin your conference.
Megan Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)
As a brand associated with Canada travel and comfort, we see meaningful growth opportunities in travel retail locations across the country. In E commerce, online traffic and revenue both grew year over year. Our paid media generated meaningful incremental revenue and we expect to continue building on that progress throughout the balance of the year. During the quarter, we also made meaningful progress on the operational initiatives outlined in our previous calls.
With that, I will turn the call over to our CFO Lee Anwu for a deeper review of our financial results.
Leon Wu (Chief Financial Officer)
Q1 2026 DTC gross margin was 61.3% as compared to 62.9% last year. The change in the DTC gross margin was driven by a temporary initiative to offer select products at final sale price points. The intentional strategy minimizes the prior season inventory that would need to be transferred and ingested into our third party distribution center during the move in the second quarter and to reduce the potential processing of sales returns during this transition.
You may now open the line for questions.
OPERATOR
Good morning. Good morning, Brian.
Brian Morrison (Analyst)
So maybe Leon or Megan, really just on the gross margin impact from merchandise clearance, does this reflect a different costing structure associated with the 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) than an owned facility? And if so, will this impact your merchandising holdover strategy or working capital approach post the transition?
Leon Wu (Chief Financial Officer)
So really it's more of a temporary initiative as we work to minimize the transition cost going forward. We continue to take a very disciplined approach on managing our inventory and making sure that that balance remains healthy. So I wouldn't say it changes drastically from the new distribution center to the existing distribution center from an overall long term inventory management perspective.
Brian Morrison (Analyst)
I got it. And then I guess, you know, the growing impact of inflation here, whether it be, you know, freight sourcing, product inputs, how are you impacted by this? What's your ability to. Or your approach to mitigate?
Leon Wu (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Morrison (Analyst)
Okay. And then I guess, Megan, you're obviously seeing very good reception to your product offering, especially your lifestyle and active or it looks good in the store, certainly. But I'm curious, just in general, the consumer behavior that you're seeing, is it still ongoing bifurcation, continued resiliency? Maybe just update what you're seeing as this inflation starts to creep in?
Megan Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Brian Morrison (Analyst)
Okay, and I guess my last question, I apologize, I joined late. I assume you're going to say no comment, process remains ongoing, but what is the public comment on the strategic process?
Megan Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. So as we said in previous releases, we do not intend to disclose any developments with respect to the student process. And really, this is going to last until the board has approved a specific transaction or we otherwise have a determination from the board that disclosure is required or appropriate by law. And so at this point, there's no further updates.
Brian Morrison (Analyst)
Perfect. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to pass it back to Megan Roach CEO for closing remarks.
Megan Roach (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you everyone for joining the call today. We look forward to updating you in coming quarters. And I would like to say good luck to our Canadian team. Operator. We may now conclude the call.
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