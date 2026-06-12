Roots Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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First quarter earnings conference call for fiscal 2026 all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the Speaker's remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question during this time, simply press Star then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, please press the pound key on the call. Today we have Megan Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer, President and Chief Executive Officer and Leon Wu, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Financial Officer.

Before the conference call begins, the Company would like to remind listeners that the call, including the Q and A portion, may include forward looking statements concerning its current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, level of activities, performance goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs and in light of information currently available to Roots and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

Each forward looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The Company refers listeners to its First Quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis dated June 11, 2026 and or its annual information form for a summary of the significant assumptions underlying forward looking statements and certain risks and factors that could affect company's future performance and ability to deliver on those statements.

Roots undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements made on this call. The first quarter earnings release, the related financial statements and the Management's discussion analysis are available on SEDAR as well as on the Roots Investor relations website at www.investors.roots.com. a supplementary presentation for the Q1 2026 conference call is also available on the Roots Investor Relations. Finally, please note that all figures discussed on this conference call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Thank you Operator Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our Q1 2026 earnings call. On the call today I will briefly review our financial results for the first quarter which our CFO Leon Wu will cover in more detail and then discuss our operational highlights. We entered fiscal 2026 with strong momentum. Total Q1 sales reached 42.6 million, up 6.5% year over year, driven by growth in both segments. Direct to consumer sales increased 3.3% with comparable sales growth of 3.2% or 16.6% on a two year stack basis.

Partners and other revenue grew 26.6% supported by strength across our wholesale business to business and licensing channels. Gross profit was 25.5 million, representing a gross margin of 59.9% compared to 61.5% in Q1 2025 direct to consumer gross margin was strong at 61.3%. The change in gross margin reflects two factors both of which we expect to be temporary. First, prior to transitioning to our new third party logistics partner, we have been proactively reducing aged inventory by shifting additional products to final sale which will limit the volume carried into the new facility.

Second, as we sold inventory purchased at a higher US Dollar exchange rate last year, this impacted gross margin. This headwind will reverse over the balance of fiscal 2026. The adjusted EBITDA loss in the first quarter was $7.4 million compared to a loss of $7.1 million last year. The most material difference versus prior year relates to a non cash expense from the mark to market revaluation of our DSUs which increased as our share price appreciated during the quarter.

Net debt of $23.4 million represented a 20.7% reduction year over year during the quarter. Our trailing twelve month active customer base also grew in the high single digits year over year. Overall, Q1 reflects a solid start to fiscal 2026 and demonstrates the continued resilience of the Roots brand. I will now turn to the operational initiatives that drove our first quarter performance. Our merchandising performance in the first quarter reflects the continued strength of our core franchises and the success of our investment in newer higher growth categories.

Our cloud collection delivered another standout quarter with demand outpacing our planned supply in parts of the collection. Our activewear category continued to grow as a meaningful component of our product mix and now exceeds 10% of direct to consumer sales. Midway Outerwear and our Camper Seasonal Spring Lifestyle collection both performed ahead of our expectations. These results validate our strategy to extend the Roots brand into year round complementary categories.

Our newer collaborations and partnerships also continue to gain traction with the successful launch of the Ruth Toronto Blue Jays 50th anniversary collection and the second drop of our official WNBA collection in March. In April we also launched a limited edition spring summer collaboration with Loopy, a popular Korean character paired with Buddy the Beaver, the iconic Ruth's mascot. The launch coincides with International Beaver Day and reflect our strategy to extend the Roots brand to new audiences internationally.

Our marketing approach in the first quarter continued to evolve towards a more disciplined, data driven model with a clear focus on return on advertising spend and incremental contribution. Our paid search and paid social channels both delivered strong growth and our investment in conversion focused campaigns generated meaningful incremental revenue in the quarter. We also completed an external assessment of our customer base that confirmed the underlying strength of our customer economics.

Our base is sticky, our retention is consistent across cohorts, and our omnichannel customers continue to generate a higher lifetime value than those who shop any one channel exclusively. These findings will help guide our marketing investment in the remainder of the year. Creator marketing remains an efficient tool in our marketing mix. Now, in looking ahead, we continue to evolve our roster, ensuring we show up authentically across the channels and communities that matter most to our customers.

In March, we announced the continuation of our partnership with Toby Fournier, a Canadian standout for Duke University's women's basketball team, our second year as the ROOTS ambassador. The partnership reflects our deepening commitment to women in sports and our growing after work category. In April, we extended our partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada into its third year and launched a limited edition Made in Canada T shirt series crafted from circular materials.

This program reflects the continued investment we are making in sustainable design and in supporting the natural landscapes that have always been central to Roots brand. As we look to the summer, we are focused on maximizing engagement with our customers and new consumers, particularly given the major sporting events happening in key cities. From cross country activations to product customizations, we are focused on connecting with our communities at a point when Canadian pride and togetherness are trending higher.

Now, turning to our direct to consumer performance, comparable store sales improved year over year, reflecting the continued benefit of our investments in selling, training, digital merchandising and store operations. We also completed renovations at several of our key locations during the quarter, including Sherwood Gardens in Toronto. Furthermore, as we continue to expand our retail footprint, we've opened our first mono brand ROOT store in the Vancouver International Airport in partnership with Avolta.

Our distribution center transition to Metro supply chain remains one of our top priorities and is on track for completion this summer. We also continue to integrate artificial intelligence into our workflow where relevant as we advance our technology roadmap. Thus far, we've experienced benefits across several areas of the business including inventory management, analytics, omnichannel experience and customer service. We continue to look for ways to drive efficiency and growth by leveraging these powerful tools that have been enabling us to operate the business with greater agility.

As we move into the second quarter, our priorities remain consistent, our management team remains focused on operations and long term growth, we continue to invest in our highest growth product franchises and category extensions, we are completing the transition of our distribution operations, we are reallocating more of our customer acquisition investment towards our highest return digital channels and we are taking a disciplined, evidence based approach to brand and marketing investment to support both near term performance and long term brand equity.

We are mindful of the broader macroeconomic and trade environment and we will continue to monitor these dynamics closely while operating the business with discipline and focus. Before I turn the call over to Leon, I would like to thank our employees for their continued dedication and our customers for their continued loyalty to the brand. Ruth is a brand with deep heritage, a commitment to quality and a genuine connection to community and nature that continues to set us apart.

Thank you Megan and good morning everyone. Our first quarter results reflect the continued sales momentum and balance sheet deleveraging we have built over the past several quarters while we also balance day to day operations with the progression of two of the important initiatives, our distribution center transition with Metro supply chain and the ongoing strategic review process. These initiatives resulted in 2.4 million of incremental costs incurred in the quarter which had a more pronounced impact on our P and L. Given the seasonally smaller nature of our first quarter, I will now share some more details on the key elements of our Results. Sales in Q1 2026 were 42.6 million, increasing 6.5% as compared to 40 million in Q1 2025. Our DTC segment sales were 35.8 million in the quarter growing 3.3% relative to 34.6 million last year. Our Comparable same store sales grew 3.2% in the quarter delivering a two year stacked Comparable sales growth of 16.6%. The DTC sales growth was driven by positive traffic across both channels supported by a thoughtfully curated product assortment which resulted in double digit growth in certain franchises like cloud and activewear.

Our partner and other sales were 6.8 million in Q1 2026 up 26.6% compared to 5.4 million last year. The growth in this segment was driven by significant growth across our domestic wholesale, custom products and licensing channels reflecting both the continued expansion of our customer base in these channels and stronger volumes with existing customers. Total Gross profit was 25.5 million in Q1 2026 up 3.8% as compared to 24.6 million last year. Total gross margin was 59.9% as compared to 61.5% in Q1 2025.

Additionally, the DTC gross margin was also impacted by year over year foreign exchange impacts on US Dollar purch, partially offset by continued momentum and improvements to our product costing. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses were 37.3 million in Q1 2026 as compared to 33.3 million last year, an increase of 12%. As previously noted, the progression of our DC transition and strategic review initiatives had a more notable impact on SGA expenses during an otherwise smaller quarter.

Within Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses there was 1.8 million of incremental costs related to the distribution center transition, 1.7 million of which was comprised of accelerated non cash depreciation on existing assets and 0.6 million of incremental consulting and legal costs related to the strategic review. Excluding these non recurring costs, SGA expenses would have increased by 4.9% primarily reflecting higher variable selling costs from our sales growth along with higher store related occupancy costs and personnel related salaries, non cash stock option expenses and severance costs along with an incremental 0.2 million of expenses recorded through the revaluation of cash settled DSUs that are linked to the increase in our share price. Our Q1 2026 net loss was 10.1 million as compared to a net loss of 7.9 million last year and our net loss per share was $0.26 as compared to $0.20 last year. Since the first quarter historically represents approximately 14% of our full year sales, the impacts of the non recurring project costs had a more pronounced impact on our net earnings in this quarter excluding the impacts of the distribution center transition and strategic review initiatives along with other non recurring or unusual costs outside the normal course of operations.

Our Q1 2026 adjusted net loss was 7.6 million as compared to 7.4 million last year. This represents an adjusted loss of $0.19 per share as compared to an adjusted loss of $0.18 per share. Last year our Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of 7.4 million as compared to a loss of 7.1 million in Q1 2025. As a reminder, due to the seasonality of our business, we typically generate small operating losses during the first half of the year offset by larger earnings in the second half of the year.

Now turning to our balance sheet and cash flow metrics, our Q1 ending inventory was 45 million, increasing 11.1% as compared to 40.5 million last year. Of the increase, half a million was attributed to the unfavorable foreign exchange impacts on our purchases. The remaining 4 million increase was primarily driven by higher in transit inventory to support upcoming selling seasons and higher inventory in our partners and other segments to support the incredible momentum we are seeing in the custom product wholesale business.

Our Q1 free cash outflow was 19.1 million, improving from an outflow of 21.8 million last year. The year over year improvement in free cash flow was driven by sales growth and ongoing management of working capital. Due to the seasonality of the business, we typically see cash outflows as we build up our working capital ahead of our peak season before generating larger cash inflows through the higher volume fall and holiday seasons. Our prior Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) program terminated on April 10, 2026.

Under that program, we did not repurchase any shares during Q1 2026 and over the full life of the program we repurchased just under 1.3 million common shares for total consideration of approximately $4 million. Net debt was 23.4 million at the end of Q1 2026, down 20.7% as compared to 29.6 million at the same time last year. Our net leverage ratio measured as net debt over trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA was healthy at one times. At the end of Q1 2026 we had 32.6 million outstanding under our credit facilities and total liquidity of $53.7 million including net cash and available borrowings under our revolving credit facility operator.

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press Star one again. We ask that you pick up your handset when asking a question to allow for optimum sound quality. If you're muted locally, please remember to unmute your device. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from the line of Brian Morrison with TD Cohen. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Yeah, Brian, I could help address that. So the gross margin structure change has not occurred yet. That will occur when we fully transition to the distribution center starting really at the end of Q2 and early Q3. This is more the discipline as it relates to. As we transition the goods from the existing distribution center to new distribution center, we will incur extra cost. So we're being diligent on looking at where we can really reduce those costs and where we have seasonal inventory that we could sell through.

Yeah, it's a good question. So so far in Q1, we haven't really seen any material impact from a fuel surcharge or freight perspective, nor really from a supply chain or raw materials perspective. Longer term, I would say the impact really depends on the duration of the war. Right. So we do have longer partnerships with several of our partners, whether it's logistics or supply chain, where we have cap fuel cost and ongoing discussions. So really at this point we have not seen a notable impact yet.

Yeah, I think it continues to be a dynamic environment. You know, right now we're operating in some of our smallest quarters. And so I think the, the impact on the consumer is really going to depend again on the duration of the war. And so in the interim we're focused on some of the positive events in Canada, such as World cup and really focusing on some of the strong units we've had within our product section and really focusing consumers in on that.

So as I mentioned, you know, in the overarching call, you know, when you look at what we focused on in the first quarter, really expanding that lifestyle collection, focusing on investing behind some of the strong things on activewear, outerwear and also our cloud collection, sweats, those all performed well for us and we're continuing to see our newness resonate with consumers. So from the overall inflation environment, we really are looking over longer term and really closely monitoring what happens with this war in the next couple of months as we lead up to our peak quarters of Q3 and Q4.

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