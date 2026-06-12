51 Talk Online Education Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Friday, 51 Talk Online Education (NYSE:COE) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=bz7RpifD

Summary

51 Talk Online Education Group reported a 52% year-over-year increase in gross billings, surpassing the high end of their guidance.

Net revenues for Q1 2026 rose by 70.9% year-over-year to $31.2 million, driven by increased active students and lesson consumption.

Despite a 57.2% increase in Q1 operating expenses, the company narrowed its operating loss to $1.4 million from $1.5 million in the previous year.

The company plans to roll out an upgraded platform featuring AI integration and gamification later this year to enhance user experience.

Future guidance for Q2 2026 anticipates gross billings between $36 million and $38 million.

Management remains confident in long-term growth and is focused on disciplined capital allocation.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for 51 Talk Online Education's first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. Today's conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. David Chung, Investor Relations for the company. Please go ahead. David

David Chung (Investor Relations)

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Jack Huang.

Jack Huang (Founder & CEO)

We are confident in our long term growth trajectory and remain committed to disciplined capital allocation and creating value for our shareholders. With that, I will now turn the call over to Cindy, our cfo.

Cindy Tang (Chief Financial Officer)

Advances from students were US$78.9 million at the end of the first Quarter. Looking forward to the second quarter of 2020, we currently expect the net gross billings to be between US$36 million and US$38 million. The above outlook is based on our current market conditions and reflects that company's current and preliminary estimates of the market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change. Operator, Please go ahead.

OPERATOR

Linda Bolton Weiser (Analyst)

Yes, hi, how are you? I just wanted to ask a little bit more if you could give details, further details about the next version of your platform that's rolling out later this year. Could you give us specifics about the timing of the rollout and then what some of the enhanced features are? Thank you.

Jack Huang (Founder & CEO)

Okay, thank you. Thank you.

OPERATOR

As we are nearing the end of our conference call, I'd like to turn the call back over to the company for closing remarks. Mr. David, please go ahead.

David Chung (Investor Relations)

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please contact 51 Talk's Investor Relations through the contact information provided on our website. Thank you.