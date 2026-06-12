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June 12, 2026 5:58 AM 5 min read

Comparing Broadcom With Industry Competitors In Semiconductors &amp; Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Broadcom Background

By closely studying Broadcom, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Broadcom in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

  • Broadcom holds a middle position in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

  • This indicates a balanced financial structure with a moderate level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Broadcom indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Broadcom is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits relative to its competitors in the industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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