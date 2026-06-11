Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Vulcan Materials Stock In The Last 15 Years

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.07%. Currently, Vulcan Materials has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion.

Buying $100 In VMC: If an investor had bought $100 of VMC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $737.34 today based on a price of $280.19 for VMC at the time of writing.

Vulcan Materials's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.