Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Welltower Stock In The Last 5 Years

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.02%. Currently, Welltower has a market capitalization of $148.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In WELL: If an investor had bought $1000 of WELL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,594.14 today based on a price of $211.06 for WELL at the time of writing.

Welltower's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.