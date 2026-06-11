Zedge Reports Q3 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) reported third-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's third-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2205/53991
Summary
Zedge Inc reported GAAP profitability for the quarter, with subscription revenue growing 32% year-over-year and active subscriptions increasing by 41% to nearly 1.3 million.
DataSeeds fulfilled its first six-figure order and is seeing a growing pipeline, focusing on ethically sourced data sets for frontier model developers.
The company signed significant music catalogs for Tape Deck, including Sync Music and Tough Gong Distribution, expanding its offerings for independent artists.
Zedge launched two additional alpha products this quarter, aiming for six by year-end, emphasizing a framework that scales successful products and eliminates underperformers.
Financial highlights include a 55% increase in free cash flow year-over-year, no debt, and a cash balance of $19.7 million, with an increased dividend and share repurchases reflecting confidence in the business.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
To withdraw your question, please press Star two. Also note that Zedge will be presenting at the Planet Microcap Conference next Wednesday at 2:30pm Eastern Time. I will now turn the call over to Brian Segal.
Brian Segal
Finally, on this call we will use non GAAP measures. Examples include non GAAP eps, non GAAP Net Income and adjusted ebitda. Please see our earnings release for an explanation of our use of these non GAAP measures. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Jonathan.
Jonathan Reich
All capital allocation priorities are being pursued concurrently and none of them is coming at the expense of the others or of the balance sheet stepping back Our priorities for the remainder of fiscal 2026 are continue strengthening monetization in the Zedge Marketplace, build data seeds deliberately and execute well on the opportunities we elect to pursue and advance our innovation pipeline in a disciplined way. With that, I will turn it over to E.
E
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the Star keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star two. At this time we will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. First question comes from Derek Greenberg with Maxim Group. Please proceed.
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. My first is just on dataseeds and I wanted to revisit something you called out as a priority, which was to build that part of the business deliberately. I was wondering if maybe you could just expand upon this and talk about what that looks like, as well as maybe an update on some of the initiatives from the last call, such as building out the inbound and outbound as well as an off the shelf catalog.
Jonathan Reich
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Yes, that's super helpful. And then I was wondering, obviously you had mentioned the deals are lumpy. Not a ton of visibility right now, but I was wondering if we could perhaps get a little bit more color in terms of the pipeline, the magnitude of the pipeline, or just in terms of how to think about the frequency of potential deals as we go forward. Maybe like annually or quarterly or how you think about that.
Jonathan Reich
And our ability to go out and create those data sets at scale with compliance, ensuring that they are ethically sourced and that they can be delivered at scale is the direction that we are focusing on in terms of building out this portion of the business.
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Jonathan Reich
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
That's really interesting. I wanted to turn now to the AI innovation, the alpha apps you been launching. You mentioned you have four live now. I was wondering if you seeing any traction or results from earlier launches or just any color you can provide in terms of the potential for these launches.
Jonathan Reich
Our responsibility and our focus is to see to it that we are managing this in a fashion where we're investing our resources responsibly and then when we identify an opportunity that is delivering the performance that will ensure that it can scale to double down and continue to invest and iterate and develop so that we can have a brand new revenue stream in our business.
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
Got it. Thank you, that's helpful. My last question is just on maus. I know on the last call you kind of called out three separate buckets of initiatives that you were trying to implement to try and stabilize and improve MAUs. Between marketing and new product features and data science, I was wondering maybe if you could just talk about how those efforts are going
Jonathan Reich
first. So we continue to invest in all three of those. And if I were to describe our monthly active user base, generally speaking the quality of our user base is better than it was a year ago. And we are still iterating to not only see to it that the quality is there, but also to see to it that there is a growth opportunity in that domain and specifically focusing on the well developed markets where CPMs and disposable income are more accessible.
And I would conclude by saying growth and the initiatives that we have to unlock that growth is, is not a static one time event, it is dynamic. There's not a day that goes by where the team is not exploring new opportunities to unlock growth opportunities for our user base.
Derek Greenberg (Equity Analyst)
That makes a lot of sense. Well, thank you for taking my question. Sure.
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