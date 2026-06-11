If You Invested $100 In Garmin Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.91%. Currently, Garmin has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion.

Buying $100 In GRMN: If an investor had bought $100 of GRMN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $560.97 today based on a price of $238.58 for GRMN at the time of writing.

Garmin's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.