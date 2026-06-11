Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Gold Fields 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 17.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.82%. Currently, Gold Fields has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion.
Buying $1000 In GFI: If an investor had bought $1000 of GFI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,478.68 today based on a price of $35.90 for GFI at the time of writing.
Gold Fields's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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