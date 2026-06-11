Here's How Much $100 Invested In United Rentals 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 10.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.99%. Currently, United Rentals has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion.
Buying $100 In URI: If an investor had bought $100 of URI stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $3,814.67 today based on a price of $1068.49 for URI at the time of writing.
United Rentals's Performance Over Last 20 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
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