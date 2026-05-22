If You Invested $1000 In Natera Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.46%. Currently, Natera has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In NTRA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NTRA stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,475.25 today based on a price of $203.36 for NTRA at the time of writing.

Natera's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.