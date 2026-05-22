If You Invested $1000 In ING Group Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ING Group (NYSE:ING) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.79%. Currently, ING Group has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In ING: If an investor had bought $1000 of ING stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,244.30 today based on a price of $30.83 for ING at the time of writing.

ING Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.